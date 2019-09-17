Season 15 of The Bachelorette ended on a not-great-but-hopeful note for Hannah Brown. But with Tyler Cameron and Gigi Hadid doing, well, whatever it is they're doing as of late, where does that leave Hannah? Well, as it turns out, waltzing into the arms of another man. Literally. Hannah is currently a contestant on Season 28 of Dancing with the Stars, and fans' tweets about Hannah Brown and Alan Bersten show that most DWTS viewers are on the same page: Hannah and Alan have intense chemistry.

There was a lot going on during the season's Sept. 16 premiere, to say the least. After Christie Brinkley broke her arm during rehearsals, daughter Sailor Brinkley-Cook stepped up to the plate. Former White House press secretary Sean Spicer made his awkward DWTS debut. Karamo Brown from Queer Eye, Lamar Odom, and Ally Brooke from Fifth Harmony also made their dancing debuts. And, of course, viewers got their first taste of Hannah on DWTS. Based on the tweets, everyone's wondering if Hannah and Alan will ever be more than just dance partners, because it's safe to say there might just be potential! Here are 11 tweets that get to the heart of shipping Alan and Hannah together... hard.

A Prediction For How It All Ends Twitter user @eliseemannuelle is calling that Hannah is going to find love with her DWTS partner, and honestly? It's hard to not make predictions when their chemistry looks so real.

No, But Seriously Likewise, @uhmandaaa is literally ready to place bets. Alan and Hannah made a pretty compelling case with their cha-cha to "I Wanna Dance with Somebody" by Whitney Houston. Put money in the pool, please.

Bet Or No Bet, Imagine These Two Not Working Out Again, their DWTS dance was seamless, smooth, and sexy. If they don't fall in love after eight more of weeks of this kind of chemistry, I don't think my heart can take it!

Clearly, They're a Match Made in Heaven Apart from making a prediction that these two are going to win this season, @hannahsfisher calls Hannah and Alan a "match made in heaven." As @BigBrother_21 points out, they're close in age, which doesn't hurt at all.

And Besides, It's What The People Want @MaxPowers44 took it to the people, and the people know what they want. It's Alan and Hannah, until the end of the line.

Simply Cutting to The Chase If Pilot Pete, Tyler C., and Jed Wyatt all turned out to be dubs, maybe Alan will be a pleasant, unexpected surprise — both for Bachelor Nation and for Hannah B.

They Would Be Mad Cute Isn't that enough?

What More Is There in Life, Really? @witlocrikey told it like it is, quippily tweeting, "Who needs a life when I can ship Hannah Brown and Alan Bersten?" Seriously, though, who does?

If Hannah's Happy, That's All That Matters More than anything, tweets about last night's DWTS premiere were about how sweet and endearing Hannah is. It's not hard to root for her. @dxcastillo_ quote-tweeted this cute clip, saying, "I knew her *ss was gonna be partnered with Alan! They sure have chemistry. She looks amazing!"