Well, everyone, the moment we've been waiting for has finally arrived. No, I'm not talking about the next Democratic presidential debate, I'm talking about former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer's reality television debut. The year 2019 has brought a lot of great things into our lives, but nothing may be a greater gift than this moment. Safe to say, these tweets about Sean Spicer on Dancing with the Stars agree. Say hello to your new favorite Monday night show.

News broke in August that former White House aide Sean Spicer would be part of Season 28 of the popular competition show Dancing with the Stars (DWTS). Since a lot of people have been anxiously waiting to see Spicer strut his stuff and put his best foot forward. On Monday, Sept. 16, the time had finally arrived. It was revealed during the premiere that Lindsay Arnold would be his professional dance partner, and the two prepared for their first number, which was a salsa routine set to the Spice Girls anthem "Spice Up Your Life."

The show’s judges gave the onetime White House press secretary a score of 12 out of 30 as he shimmied, pounded on a pair of bongo drums, and enthusiastically twirled around the stage. This is the kind of thing you really have to see to believe, and Twitter was ready at their keyboards as soon as Spicer appeared on stage in a neon ruffled shirt.

For his part, Spicer seemed to enjoy support from people like former Gov. Mike Huckabee.

Clearly, Twitter was enjoying the show, but there's been a lot of controversy regarding Spicer's being a part of the new season. On Aug. 21, Dancing with the Stars host Tom Bergeron addressed Spicer appearing on the show via Twitter, claiming he had "offered suggestions" on who to cast for upcoming season during a lunch with the program's executive producer. A part of Bergeron's statement read,

A few months ago, during a lunch with DWTS' new Executive Producer, I offered suggestions on for Season 28. Chief among them was my hope that DWTS, in its return following an unprecedented year-long hiatus, would be a joyful respite from our exhausting political climate and free of inevitably divisive bookings from ANY political affiliations. I left that lunch convinced we were in agreement. Subsequently (and rather obviously), a decision was made to, as we often say in Hollywood, "go in a different direction."

Bergeron isn't the only crew member that's seemingly upset with the decision. On Aug. 21, CNN Business reported that a number of DWTS staffers were extremely upset with the decision to cast Spicer, stating that it felt like "a slap in the face." Another staffer told CNN Business that Spicer had been "horrible" to them in the past. "It's disgusting to think he is getting on the show and getting paid by our company," a staffer told CNN Business. Elite Daily reached out to Spicer's team for comment on the ABC staffers' claims, but did not hear back in time for publication.

Despite the criticism, there's a strong possibility that Spicer's appearance on DWTS will boost ratings. Welcome to 2019 everyone, and try to enjoy the show.