Curling up in front of the TV with your SO can help you forget the stress of a long day or week. It’s a low-maintenance, easy date night idea, especially on a rainy or cold night when you’d rather do anything than be outside or partying with friends. The at-home entertainment options are endless, no matter which genre you prefer. The best TV shows to watch on Netflix with your partner are the ones that satisfy both of your moods, which can be a surprisingly difficult thing to do.

Let’s say you always watch comedies when you’re home alone, while your partner is super into thrillers and true crime mysteries. You probably have trouble reaching a compromise sometimes. And when you’ve already finished all nine seasons of The Office and sped through You in a single weekend, your options are limited. Do you start rewatching Queer Eye for the third time? Do you give into your partner’s incessant pleas to watch Outlander? Who wins this debate?

Before you start fighting over the remote and ruin your evening, look through this list of TV shows perfect for date night. I can’t promise you haven’t seen some of them, but I’m guessing at least a few will be new to you. Settle in with some popcorn and take a deep breath.

1. "Sex Education" ONE Media on YouTube This British TV series follows a group of awkward and endearing high school students as they navigate their first experiences of sex and love. It’ll appeal to a rom com fan while also satisfying a hardcore comedy lover. It also covers important cultural themes about coming out, processing sexual assault, embracing female pleasure, and having safe sex. What’s not to love?

2. "100 Humans" Sammy Obeid on YouTube Are you and your partner both science and psychology nerds? You’ll have tons to discuss after marathon-watching 100 Humans together. The series explores the intricacies of human behavior by conducting a large-scale experiment on a group of 100 different people. They’ll have you examining your perspectives on life in a whole new way.

3. "The Good Place" We Got This Covered on YouTube If you’re in the mood for a feel-good show that still packs an emotional punch, you can’t go wrong with The Good Place. This comedy will make you belly laugh while also exploring themes about mortality, good versus evil, and friendship. Plus, Kristen Bell is all kinds of girl crush goals.

4. "Don’t F*ck With Cats" Netflix on YouTube If you love true crime but are too scared to watch The Ted Bundy Tapes, this series is a little bit different. It follows the true story of an online community of people who worked together to track a man posting violent videos online. It’s creepy, but it’s also a testament to the power of people to speak up and make a difference when they witness something concerning.

5. "Love Is Blind" Netflix on YouTube Anyone couple who loves hosting watch parties on Bachelor Monday (you know you do) will enjoy the hilarity that is Love Is Blind. Hosted by Nick and Vanessa Lachey, the reality series follows couples who date in pods without seeing each other, then wind up getting engaged. No spoilers here, but it gets chaotic fast.

6. "Chef’s Table" Netflix on YouTube After a night of cooking dinner together, continue the food-themed date night by queuing up Chef’s Table. This docuseries follows some of the world’s most ambitious chefs, and it’ll give you a newfound appreciation for their craft. Did I mention that it will definitely make you hungry?

7. "The West Wing" CheeseSteak Head on YouTube It’s like House of Cards, but more of a throwback. The West Wing premiered in 1999 and ran for seven seasons, ending in 2006. It follows the drama behind the scenes of a fictional president and his closest staff members. Scandal! Politics! Intrigue! It has it all.

8. "Crashing" Channel 4 on YouTube Already breezed through Fleabag and can’t get enough of Phoebe Waller-Bridge? Check out her 2016 show Crashing, the first big series she wrote and produced. It follows the lives of six twenty-somethings living together as property guardians in a disused hospital, and it’s full of Waller-Bridge’s signature quirky flair.

9. "Sherlock" BBC on YouTube This murder mystery series is pure fun to watch if you need some escapist television. Benedict Cumberbatch and Martin Freeman solving crimes together? Yes, please! Each episode is 90 minutes, basically like a mini movie… but you’ll get through them all in no time.

10. "Comedians In Cars Getting Coffee" Netflix on YouTube It feels like you’re hanging out with your favorite celebs when watching Jerry Seinfeld’s series Comedians In Cars Getting Coffee. He’s been hosting the show since 2012, and several seasons are now available on Netflix, with big-name guests like Seth Rogan, Ellen Degeneres, and Hasan Minhaj.