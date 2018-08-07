The relationship between two sisters can be a beautifully complicated one. If you have a sister, you understand exactly what I mean. You know you can always count on her for advice, and you couldn't imagine going through life without her. She may be your best friend, but there are plenty of things your sister does that annoy you beyond belief. I guess that's the beauty of family; they may get on your nerves at times, but you love them regardless.

I wish there were a way to take out all of the annoying aspects of having a sister, and just have the fun-loving adventures and late-night heart-to-hearts. (But I have to admit, she wouldn't be the person I love if she didn't get on my nerves from time to time.)

The fact is, sisters will probably always be annoyed by these 11 things, but at the end of the day, your sister is your favorite human, and the greatest gift your parents gave you. She is your best friend, soulmate, and number one confidant. Sure, it comes with a little eye rolling every once in a while, but that just adds to the adventure that is sisterhood (so hug her tight).

1 When She Claims She's Only "Borrowing" Your Stuff Giphy The perks of having two closets may seem like a blessing to those on the outside, but there's a lot that can go wrong with this arrangement. Here's the thing: You must always ask to borrow. It is the basis of sharing, so when your sister steals clothes from you, it goes against all of the rules. You don't know how many times you've had to sneak into her room just to take back what is rightfully yours.

2 When She Thinks She Knows Literally Everything About Your Life Giphy Your sister is a great source for advice, but only when you ask for it. The unsolicited advice from your sis has you rolling your eyes, big time. Sure, she lived with you most of your life, but that doesn't make her the expert on every single relationship or work woe.

3 When She Calls You By Your Annoying Nickname From Childhood Giphy We all have those nicknames from childhood that were cute then, but not as cute now that we're full-grown adults. Here's the thing about nicknames: They catch on real quick. I don't need my friends and colleagues being exposed to that embarrassment.

4 When She Treats You Like A Kid, Even Though You're An Adult Giphy I understand it's hard to see your sister as anything other than your sister. She will always be that kid you used to play dress-up and have tea parties with in your living room. However, we all grow up, so it's annoying when your sister can't seem to break that childhood view of you.

5 When Has No Shame Embarrassing You In Front Of Your Friends Giphy Some things from childhood should remain there — forever. For instance, your friends don't need to hear every single embarrassing story from when you were a kid, or see the cringe-worthy throwback pics you wish someone would just burn already. As your face turns lobster red, your sister has zero shame, and it's honestly unfair.

6 When She Rags On You, Just For Fun Giphy Even when you think all is well, your sister will make a snide comment, just to get a reaction out of you. If you think you look awesome in your brand new cashmere sweater, she will let you know how she really feels. I don't understand why this needs to happen, but sometimes, it's inevitable. The ragging might be fun for your sis, but not always so humorous for you.

7 When She Doesn't Let You Forget The Things You Did As A Kid Giphy If you had an embarrassing stint with braces you'd forever like to forget, your sister just won't let you. If you accidentally drooled all over your pillow on that one family vacation, that will be brought up on every vacation moving forward. There are just some things that your sister won't let you forget. You know how they say that your siblings are your best link to the past? Well, that can be both a blessing and a curse.

8 When There's A Little Friendly Competition, And You Just Want To Chill Giphy You love your little sisterly competition, because it always keeps you on your toes. However, sometimes, you just want to relax. Everything doesn't have to be a game of one-upping each other, but your sister likes to try.

9 When She Likes The Same Things As You Giphy You already get compared all the time for being sisters, so sometimes, you just like to be unique. That's why it's so annoying when your sister likes everything you do. You just want to say, "Stop copying me," but then you just get into the argument of who liked it first. (No one ever wins that one.)

10 When She Makes Fun Of The Things You Like Giphy When there's something that your sister doesn't like, she will let you know. It will be constant teasing of a band you like, movie you love, or guilty pleasure TV show you're obsessed with. Whenever she makes fun of you, you just want to make fun of her right back. (No one ever wins this argument, either.)