11 Things That Turn Men On That Are Surprisingly Random
If you've ever seen an episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, you know that Kourtney Kardashian has a habit of brushing her hair back with her fingers and tossing it to one side for a very enviable bed-hair look. I'm no expert on all the things that turn men on but I doubt this slick move ever goes unnoticed.
I know because I'm guilty of it too, although I've always thought it looks way more glamorous when she does it. I mean, she's a Kardashian and they've more or less cornered the market on hair goals. A guy I was interested in mentioned that he loved when I did it; he couldn't explain why, just that it was weirdly very attractive. To this day, it's still something I do about a hundred times a day — more out of habit than any desire to turn guys on — and I still don't know why it's like catnip to guys. If I had to guess, I'd say the casual messiness of the finished look is probably what guys imagine we look like after sex or after we've spent the night with them — a turn-on for obvious reasons.
If you're still not sure what the Kourtney Kardashian is, it looks a little bit like this.
So why do we care? No one knows, really. Apparently, it's just one of those random things that guys find attractive. Here are a couple other things guys say they never expected to be attracted to but totally are.
Well, this is good to know.
- Brahlee
OK, this is kind of adorable.
Who knew?
Turns out, guys do want to hear about your Pinterest boards.
This also happens to be our favorite thing to do.
Whoever said guys don't pay attention to little details was wrong, obviously.
- Naweezy
This is why you should always be yourself.
BRB... out shopping for a 'classy but sexy signature scent.'
For the record, we'd like it if guys did this, too.
Regina George was wrong. It is perfectly fine to agree that you're really pretty.
- Zaruz
Wow! OK!
Sometimes, you're attracted to something simply because you're attracted to the person doing it and that's the only explanation anyone really needs.
