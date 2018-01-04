11 Things That Turn Men On That Are Surprisingly Random

If you've ever seen an episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, you know that Kourtney Kardashian has a habit of brushing her hair back with her fingers and tossing it to one side for a very enviable bed-hair look. I'm no expert on all the things that turn men on but I doubt this slick move ever goes unnoticed.

I know because I'm guilty of it too, although I've always thought it looks way more glamorous when she does it. I mean, she's a Kardashian and they've more or less cornered the market on hair goals. A guy I was interested in mentioned that he loved when I did it; he couldn't explain why, just that it was weirdly very attractive. To this day, it's still something I do about a hundred times a day — more out of habit than any desire to turn guys on — and I still don't know why it's like catnip to guys. If I had to guess, I'd say the casual messiness of the finished look is probably what guys imagine we look like after sex or after we've spent the night with them — a turn-on for obvious reasons.

If you're still not sure what the Kourtney Kardashian is, it looks a little bit like this.

So why do we care? No one knows, really. Apparently, it's just one of those random things that guys find attractive. Here are a couple other things guys say they never expected to be attracted to but totally are.

Well, this is good to know.

The social thing is for girls to have a huge tits, but my girlfriend has smaller ones and I find them very very attractive. Obviously I am biased, but I think it’s the fact that she doesn’t think they’re attractive which makes me like them even more.

- Brahlee

OK, this is kind of adorable.

Winter clothes. A lady pulling off a mitten with her teeth to use her phone or light a cigarette is the Minnesota version of a slow-motion beach walk.

- Daniel_A_Johnson

Who knew?

Her subtle birthmark.

- nails_for_breakfast

Turns out, guys do want to hear about your Pinterest boards.

It's really interesting when a girl has a hobby. It's interesting if she can talk about it or she takes pictures about it that aren't really just pictures of her. It's cool when she has a passion for something other than herself.

- turtles_and_frogs

This also happens to be our favorite thing to do.

When girls can talk shit back to me. I use sarcasm a good amount and someone who can give a quip back to me immediately has my interest.

- BowsNToes21

Whoever said guys don't pay attention to little details was wrong, obviously.

I like those two little dimples above a girl's butt.

- Naweezy

This is why you should always be yourself.

I love dumb laughs in girls. One girl I used to like would laugh like a donkey when she would laugh really hard, and it embarrassed her so she would try to cover her face, and it just made her laugh more.

I saw her fake laugh plenty of times, so I loved that I was able to get this kind of laugh from her sometimes.

- applebrush

BRB... out shopping for a 'classy but sexy signature scent.'

How they smell. Nothing is more attractive than a woman with a classy but sexy signature scent.

- highlydoubtthat

For the record, we'd like it if guys did this, too.

A chick that takes care of her bathroom.

- VanessaSoIll

Regina George was wrong. It is perfectly fine to agree that you're really pretty.

Was on a date last week, the first after coming out of a 6 year relationship. I gave her a compliment and she just accepted it, didn't try to put herself down or anything. That was a bit alien to me and I loved it. Instantly thought so much better about her, confidence is sexy.

- Zaruz

Wow! OK!

To be honest... I usually notice, before anything else, that a woman is completely happy and satisfied with herself. The most attractive woman to me is a woman who does not NEED a partner, but wants someone to tag along on her adventures.

- daveyjones1993

Sometimes, you're attracted to something simply because you're attracted to the person doing it and that's the only explanation anyone really needs.

