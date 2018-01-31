A sister's bond is like no other. You and your sister have grown up together and have seen each other at your best and your worst. There have been plenty of arguments and a ton of bad-mouthing and name-calling, but the love is still there (you just may not always feel it). Once you get older and you're not living on top of each other anymore, you may consider looking at tattoos to get with your sister to show your endless adoration for each other.

Tattoos aren't something that everyone wants, but they are super popular. There are best friend tats, pet tats, relationship tats, and more. There are tattoos for every occasion and feeling, and every personality can easily find a tattoo that works for them. Sometimes the Internet is a good place to go, but you can also find a really dope tattoo artist and work with them to create a special piece of art you and your sister will love forever. These tattoo ideas are great jumping off points to help you pick something meaningful for you and your sis. Make sure not to steal other artists' work, but come up with variations that are tailored to your specific sisterly bond.

1 For Sisters Who Love Coffee or Tea If you and your sister are always huddled around coffee mugs or have a special blend you share, little cups of coffee are great for tattoos. They're simple and can be hidden easily if made small. Is wine your drink of choice with your sister? A glass of vino is also a super cute, basic tattoo to choose as well.

2 A Sentimental Handwritten Tattoo A type of tattoo that's pretty popular overall (not just among sisters) is handwriting of loved ones recreated on the body. If a family member passed away, or if you want to pay homage to your perfect mom or dad, having their writing inked on you is a great idea. You can either get the same on both you and your sister, or do variations. They'll still be matching because it's the same concept.

3 Your Favorite Flowers Another idea that doesn't have to involve exact replicas is to tattoo flowers on yourselves. If you have the same favorite flower, great! Otherwise, you can each pick a flower of your choice and go with that. With this one, make them in the same style, as seen above. If one is super complex, do that with each. If you go to the same artist, this shouldn't be a problem. And flowers are just so pretty and Insta-worthy!

4 A Nautical Tattoo For Sea Lovers If you and your sister have a strong connection to the ocean, going with an anchor is perfect. Don't let people deter you by calling it "basic." Each tattoo is unique and means something important for each person. Even if you and our sister just love the shape or look of an anchor, that's enough reason to get one. It's all still special because you chose it and it's to symbolize your bond. Anchors away!

5 A Touch Of Nature You Can Always Have With You Scenes of nature — especially pertaining to a place that means a lot to you and your sister — make perfect tattoos. If you have a favorite field from your childhood, or if you spent a ton of time under a specific tree, that would work well as a tattoo. You can get creative with this as well, as seen in the triangle shape above.

6 Landscapes Or Cosmic Geometric Tattoos Kind of going off of the last one about nature, you can also choose a ton of other landscapes. This includes mountains and the sea (seen above), or even something celestial as well, like the sky or space. You can be as out there as you and your sister want to be, or you can keep it as simple as possible. The choices are truly endless.

7 Matching One-Line Flowers The simplest tats you can get are the single-line ones. They don't bring a ton of detail and always leave a great looking masterpiece behind. You can go single-line (meaning it's one continuous line that connects all parts of the tattoo) or you can just keep it like above. Nothing fancy, but chic as can be and it looks good one everyone.

8 Fangirl Tats If you and your sister fangirl about the same things, get a tattoo that is a tribute to your favorite works of fiction, or your favorite band or singer. If you love Thor and Loki, like those above, go ham and create a great set of tattoos (they honestly look so good!). If you both love William Shakespeare, get a good quote of his tatted (there are endless amounts of those to pick from). If you both really like Lady Gaga, either go for a lyric or symbol of hers inked as well.

9 An Inside Joke In Ink Form Some of the best tattoos are funny ones, as they cause the most conversation and bring about the best memories. Not all tattoos have to be serious. Just getting one of your favorite animal or a symbol from a hilarious memory is amazing. It not only means a ton to you and your sister, but will also bring a smile to your face every time you look at it.

10 Lyrics From Your Favorite Song One of the best tattoos you and your sister can pick is a song lyric that speaks to you two. Favorite songs are the best, and you probably have a ton of dance parties to it (or crying, soulful sing-offs, depending what kind of song it is). Choose the most meaningful or fun part of the song and get it forever added to your body.