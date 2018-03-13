The first major trailer for Fantastic Beasts next installment The Crimes of Grindelwald arrived with great fanfare, a new Pottermore logo and a dropping of the "2" from the title. With the Wizarding World keeping details of the new film under wraps the best that can, the trailer is our first glimpse at how the next chapter leading us to the future showdown between Grindelwald and Dumbledore unfolds. But there's so much more in the nearly one hundred screenshots one could take of the 2:12 minute visual feast. And there's plenty of Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes Of Grindelwald trailer details that are easily missed upon first and even second viewing.

One that many people noticed from the beginning was the arrival of those from the Ministry coming to question Dumbledore at Hogwarts about Newt Scamander's plans in Paris. They appear to apparate directly onto the grounds of Hogwarts, which fans know is impossible — at least it is in the 21st century.

Are they supposedly apparating just outside Hogwart's defenses? Or is the rule protecting Hogwart's grounds something that only gets put into place later, perhaps when Dumbledore becomes Headmaster sometime in the 1950s or 1960s? Having a group from the Ministry show up to question your motives when you're in the middle of trying to save the world would make one less inclined to allow such entrances when one is in charge.

Let's dig through the trailer to find more interesting details.

Dumbledore Is In The DADA Classroom

When the first shot of this scene with Dumbledore came out, we couldn't figure out where in Hogwarts he was, as the magical items to his left were the background. A straight on shot reveals that though Dumbledore teaches Transfiguration when the Ministry comes to call, they confront him in the Defense Against The Dark Arts classroom. Interesting.

Also, notice that's Theseus, Newt's older brother on the left-hand side. As Head of the Auror Office at the Ministry of Magic, perhaps his concern for his brother getting involved is less about Dumbledore and more about family.

Dumbledore Has His Put-Outer

We assume it is the same one he'll give to Ron Weasley.

The French Ministry Of Magic

It's gorgeous.

Tina & Queenie Are On A Mission

The question is if they were sent by the MACUSA, or if Dumbledore was involved. We know from the synopsis that Grindelwald escaped the custody of the MACUSA, so this may just be the best coincidence ever.

Leta Lestrange Is From a Rich Wizarding Family

I mean, we knew that from the name, but by the time we met Bellatrix and her sister Narcissa, they were already heavily under the Voldemort influence. it will be interesting to find out if the Lestrange family were better people a few generations ago.

Newt Rides A Kelpie

New beast alert! I believe this might be what is known as a "Kelpie" that Newt is riding.

We're Going To the Circus

We've heard about Wizarding circuses before in passing. Now we're going to get to attend one.

Credence, Obscurus, & Maledictus

Credence and his Obscura are back. The lady next to him is actually a Maledictus, someone whose blood has been cursed, causing them to turn into a beast. (Think kinda like a werewolf, but not tied to the moon.)

Grindelwald's Not Looking So Hot

This is our only major shot of Grindelwald. Looks like the MACUSA didn't exactly give him the royal treatment while he was in custody.

The Brothers Scamander

Despite the signs of Theseus perhaps being on the wrong side of this fight in the earlier shots, blood is thicker than water, and it looks like by the end of the film, Newt had his brother by his side.

Fantastic Beasts: The Curse of Grindelwald arrives in theaters on Nov. 16, 2018.