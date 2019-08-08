If there's one trend that's taken the beauty industry by storm as of late it's CBD. No matter what you're looking for — a mask, a moisturizer, an oil — you can find one infused with the cannabidiol. In honor of National CDB Day, I rounded up 11 ace CBD beauty products to pamper yourself with, no matter kind of loving your skin is need of. Pick the one that speaks to you, sit back and relax, and, as the kids say, treat yourself.

CBD has blown up within the skincare realm, specifically, because of its soothing, anti-inflammatory, and antioxidant-rich properties. "Hemp seed oil also acts as an emollient to smooth rough cells on the skin's surface and offers moisturizing benefits," New York City-based aesthetician Jeannel Astarita explained to Allure. It's easy to see why the ingredient has therefore become a trendy craze, and its chill reputation only bolsters its popularity further. While new brands like Lord Jones and Strains Of Life that focus solely on CBD products have cropped up like weeds, older brands like Kiehl's have also hopped on the train and released hemp-infused products on their own. No matter which direction you decide to go in with your purchase it's guaranteed to be dope.

Well Salted

Everyone loves a good bath soak and this detoxifying option is infused with 240 mg of CBD to help sooth and restore stressed skin. Natural flower petals and essential oils give it an especially indulgent scent.

Squeaky Clean

Cleansing oils are another big beauty trend thanks to the fact that they deep clean pores without stripping skin. Infused with antioxidant-rich essential oils, vitamin E, and 100% hemp-derived CBD, this gentle option detoxifies and soothes.

Sea What I Mean

Containing anti-bacterial and anti-inflammatory CBD, mineral and nutrient-rich Dead Sea salt, and antioxidant-rich green tea and chamomile extract, this mask is packed with ingredients that promise to brighten and clear your complexion.

Green With Envy

Kiehl's apothecary heritage inspired them to create this calmative facial oil. Formulated for problem skin, the lightweight formula contains hemp-derived cannabis sativa seed oil and green oregano oil and will help soothe blemishes, irritation, and more.

Lip Service

Chapped lips, begone! This lip mend is formulated with olive fruit oil, shea butter, and CBD and will condition the F out of your skin. A hint of peppermint and vanilla will leave your pout with a refreshing tingle.

Pink Haze

This product is not only cute AF but it's also packed with antioxidants and potent botanicals that combine to boost skin's natural glow.

Eye Love It

This calming eye balm will combat dryness and leave your under eyes feeling hydrated and refreshed. CBD oil targets inflammation and will reduce redness and swelling.

Emerald City

This face oil is one of the buzziest CBD products out there, and for good reason. It'll help calm the look of redness and impart immense hydration upon your skin.

Catch Some Zzz's

The smell of lavender is known to help with relaxation, so it makes sense that an overnight mask would be infused with the flower. Containing 28 active botanicals and CBD, it'll calm, soothe, hydrate, nourish — the list goes on.

I'll Have A Spritzer

This multi-tasking beauty oil not only smells amazing, but it contains 16 antioxidant-rich ingredients incluing rosehip, jojoba, argan, camellia, and CBD. Spray it on your hair, face, or body — anywhere that needs a hydrating, delicious pick-me-up.

Feeling Balmy

When your lips feel chapped, dry, and inflamed, a CBD-infused balm will come to your rescue. The Pebble Lip Balm from Seventh Sense comes in a variety of flavors that are interchangeable with The Pebble's packaging, so you'll never want to let this baby out of your sight.