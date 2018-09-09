Let's rewind life back to the 2000s. You probably had a MySpace account. You definitely shopped at Hollister. And you were blessed with the most glorious music that this world has ever known. But let's be real: How many times were you blasting music in your parent's car, belting out lyrics to your favorite classics (you know, like Avril Lavigne and Destiny's Child) that you most likely misheard? I'm going to say that the statistic is nearly 100 percent — but it's not your fault. Because there are too many 2000s song lyrics everyone sings wrong, no matter how many decades have past.

So this roundup is essentially a playlist to the music from the best decade (Y2K foreva), despite the fact that you most definitely mumbled through a decent amount of the lyrics. Don't feel bad about it, though, because as you'll see, pretty much every other person on this planet did the exact same thing. I mean, was anyone else today years old when they realized it was "Fill up my cup, Mazel Tov," or was it just me? Fortunately for you, dear reader, I've went ahead and decoded all of those pesky lyrics that you just couldn't get a grasp on during your youth. What I'm trying to say is, you're welcome.

Let's begin, shall we?

1. "Toxic" by Britney Spears (2003)

BritneySpearsVEVO on YouTube

What you heard: "With a taste of a poison pair of dice"

Actual lyrics: "With a taste of a poison paradise"

Honestly, Britney could have sang anything and it still would have been literal gold.

2. "Because of You" by Kelly Clarkson (2004)

kellyclarksonVEVO on YouTube

What you heard: "Because of you, I never strain to fall off the sidewalk"

Actual lyrics: "Because of youI never stray too far from the sidewalk"

The misheard lyrics are super similar to the actual ones, but mean something completely different (and much more clumsy).

3. “When I Grow Up” by The Pussycat Dolls (2008)

ThePussycatDollsVEVO on YouTube

What you heard: "When I grow up, I wanna see the world, drive nice cars, I wanna have boobies"

Actual lyrics: "When I grow up, I wanna see the world, drive nice cars, I wanna have groupies"

A little annunciation would have helped with this one, Pussycat Dolls.

4. "Complicated" by Avril Lavigne (2002)

AvrilLavigneVEVO on YouTube

What you heard: "Honestly you'll promise me you're never gonna find me naked"

Actual lyrics: "Honesty and promise me I'm never gonna find you fake it"

I feel like the misheard lyrics make more sense though???

5. "Empire State of Mind" by JAY-Z feat. Alicia Keys (2009)

JayZ VEVO on YouTube

What you heard: "Concrete jungle wet dream tomato"

Actual lyrics: "Concrete jungle where dreams are made of"

I mean, what is a wet dream tomato anyway? Alicia Keys could have had me fooled into thinking this was actually a thing.

6. "Hey Ya" by Outkast (2003)

OutkastVEVO on YouTube

What you heard: "Shake it like a motorized beaver," ""Shake it like a polar bear picture"... do I really need to go on? This song was a mess.

Actual lyrics: "Shake it like a Polaroid picture"

I could honestly care less what words you are saying when singing this song, so long as you dance around like you're, in fact, shaking a Polaroid picture.

7. "Umbrella" by Rihanna (2007)

RihannaVEVO on YouTube

What you heard: "You can stay under my arm forever"

Actual lyrics: "You can stay under my umbrella"

And here we thought our girl Ri-Ri was taking people under her wing. Nope, just fighting off some rain, I guess.

8. "I Gotta Feeling" by The Black Eyed Peas (2009)

BlackEyedPeasVEVO on YouTube

What you heard: "Fill up your car, nozzles off"

Actual lyrics: "Fill up my cup, Mazel Tov"

I give up. Whatever. Cheers.

9. "Bootylicious" by Destiny's Child (2001)

DestinysChildVEVO on YouTube

What you heard: "I don't think you're ready for fish jelly"

Actual lyrics: "I don't think you're ready for this jelly"

I'm not sure why Destiny's Child so vehemently believed that we were not ready for fish jelly, bu- what? This jelly? That makes... well, only slightly more sense.

10. "Mr. Brightside" by The Killers

TheKillersVEVO on YouTube

What you heard: "Open up my eagle eyes"

Actual lyrics: "Open up my eager eyes"

Some eagle-eyed fans must have tracked down these accurate lyrics. See what I did there?

11. "Sugar We're Going Down" by Fallout Boy

FallOutBoyVEVO on YouTube

What you heard: Honestly, this one was pure chaos. What didn't you hear?

Actual lyrics: "We’re going down, down in an earlier round,” and "A loaded God complex, cock it and pull it"

A truly iconic song, no matter how you interpret the lyrics.

So the next time you feel like listening to your favorite throwback, just hop onto Kazaa or LimeWire and find that perfect mp3 to download to your iPod shuffle. Then, belt your heart out — just watch out for those pesky viruses!