Halloween is right around the corner, which means it's time for a total last-minute scramble to come up with a couple's costume idea. Whoops. Don't feel bad, we've all been there. No matter how late you may be to the costume game, there's one thing no one wants on Halloween: to end up looking like everyone else because you went for the obvious costume. (I mean, who wants to be the eighth Tiger King and Carol Baskin at the party?) One way to make sure you'll stand out is to opt for a 2000s couple’s costume idea for a total throwback. Think about the couples from that era you loved and who give you that great nostalgic tingle, especially if they had an iconic look. Say what you will about the 2000s, but they were trendy AF.

There were so many iconic couples on TV, in movies, and on the red carpet during the 2000s, that it can honestly be overwhelming to try and pick which one you want to be. To help narrow down your search, here are some ideas that totally encapsulate what was great about the 2000s, and some tips on how to recreate them.

9. Katara & Aang from 'Avatar: The Last Airbender' Nickelodeon Talk about an ’00s power couple. Aang and Katara literally saved the world from tyrannical rule by Firelord Ozai, and they did it all in super-cute outfits that will be perfect costumes for you and your favorite airbender. Katara Costume $39.99 | Amazon See on Amazon Airbender Costume $38.19 | Amazon See on Amazon

10. Aragorn & Arwen from 'Fellowship of the Rings' New Line Cinema Want a costume that’s epic enough to be worthy of representing your love story? Then there's no better answer than Aragorn and Arwen, who overcame everything from demon kings to mortality itself to be together. Also have you seen her dress? Of course you want to wear this. Rubie’s Deluxe Queen Arwen Costume $46.35 | Amazon See on Amazon Rubie’s Deluxe Aragorn Costume $119.28 | Amazon See on Amazon