103 Straight-Up Genius Things Under $40 On Amazon Prime

I usually have a "magic number" of sorts when I'm shopping. That magic number is the amount I'm willing to spend on something, knowing I won't have to feel nervous the next time I open my banking app if I buy it. This becomes even more important when I'm shopping for multiple people (think: birthdays and holidays) since I'm wanting to invest in quality products (i.e. don't want to look cheap) for prices that aren't astronomical (i.e. don't want to go broke). For me, all these genius things under $40 on Amazon totally fall into that "magic number" category.

Of course, not all the products on this list reach all the way up to $40. A lot of them are quite a bit cheaper, like the dramatically lengthening $5 dollar mascara that'll make it look like you went to the trouble of applying falsies or the $12 milk frother so you can make cappuccinos at home.

Best of all, every single one of these products is available on Amazon Prime, which means free two-day shipping — perfect for those of us who are procrastinators, as well as those of us who are dead set against going above our magic numbers.

Since it's that gift-giving time of year, we've gathered up some jaw-dropping deals we think you'll love, from a brand new Echo Show, to a best-selling mascara. They're on sale for a limited time only, so act fast.

Limited Time Deal: 41% Off These Popular Exercise Resistance Bands Fit Simplify Resistance Loop Exercise Bands $9.95 $5.89 | Amazon See On Amazon With more than 10,000 reviews on Amazon and a 4.2-star rating overall, these exercise bands are certainly a favorite among reviewers. The heavy-duty resistance loop bands are made of 100% natural latex and come in five varying resistance levels, so you always have one that fits your needs. This set can be integrated seamlessly with virtually any workout, including yoga and pilates. Best yet, these bands come with a lifetime guarantee.

Limited Time Deal: 65% Off This Wireless Phone-Charging Pad Mophie Wireless Charge Pad $57.97 $19.99 | Amazon See On Amazon This wireless charging pad is compatible with all iPhones and can add juice to your phone without you having to plug anything in. Simply place your phone on top of this charging pad (that is plugged into the while), and your phone will charge up to 50% faster than a standard wall charger. A nonslip coating on the exterior will ensure your phone doesn't slip off the charging pad.

Limited Time Deal: 50% Off This Cult-Favorite Instant Pot Instant Pot 60 DUO Plus 6 Qt $129.95 $64.99 | Amazon See On Amazon With the ability to perform nine different cooking functions in one, this programmable pressure cooker is a versatile kitchen appliance that thousands of fans rave about (see the 6,000 plus Amazon reviews). You can use this to boil rice, steam veggies, and cook various meats.

Limited Time Deal: 43% Off This Stainless Steel Vacuum-Insulated Water Bottle Contigo AUTOSEAL Chill Stainless Steel Water Bottle $22.99 $13.18 | Amazon See On Amazon Keep your beverage colds for up to 28 hours with this Contigo stainless steel insulated water bottle. It features an "autoseal" button to prevent leak, and the double-wall design helps prevent condensation on the exterior.

Limited Time Deal: 32% Off This 18-Piece Makeup Brush Set BESTOPE 18-Piece Makeup Brush Set $18.99 $12.99 | Amazon See On Amazon Get 18 of the most essential makeup brushes with this best-selling set from BESTOPE. It includes brushes for your face, eyes, lips, and brows, all of which are made with synthetic, vegan-friendly fibers. Impressively, these brushes have garnered an overall Amazon rating of 4.6 stars.

1. This Ingenious Cup Holder That Fits Over The Arm Of Your Sofa CouchCoaster - The Ultimate Drink Holder for Your Sofa $25 | Amazon See On Amazon Never spill a drink all over your couch again, thanks to this sofa drink holder. The weighted holder wraps around the arm of any sofa and features a cut-out that's perfect for mug handles and a removable insert to keep smaller cans and bottles secure. Choose from four colors: black, gray, cream, and mocha.

2. A Curling Iron With 5 Barrel Attachments So You Get Just The Right Amount of Curl BESTOPE 5 in 1 Ceramic Curling Iron $31 | Amazon See On Amazon Some days you feel like beachy waves and some days you want to go full-on curl — this curling iron has you covered for both looks and everything in between. It comes with five interchangeable tourmaline ceramic barrels of different sizes so you can adjust your curl depending on your mood. The clipless curling iron features dual voltage and an automatic shut-off function — and comes with a protective glove to prevent burns.

3. The Heat-Resistant Pouch For Your Curling Iron OXO Good Grips Heat Resistant Silicone Travel Pouch $13 | Amazon See On Amazon Speaking of curling irons, this hot tool pouch is totally heat-resistant, which means you can style your hair with a curling iron or hair straightener, then slip the tool inside and pack it in your suitcase — without having to wait for it to cool down. Made from silicone, the pouch is heat-safe up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit, so you can even use it after high-heat styling sessions.

4. These Reusable Shopping Bags That Also Organize Your Shopping Cart Modern Day Living Reusable Shopping Cart Bags (Set Of 4) $25 | Amazon See On Amazon Streamline your trips to the market with these shopping cart bags that keep all your groceries organized while you shop. The built-in rods rest across the rails of the shopping cart, keeping the bags open and upright, and the handles on each side make it easy to lift the bags out of the cart and into your car trunk. Each set comes with four multi-colored bags, so you can even color-code your groceries.

5. This Super Versatile Cast Iron Dutch Oven That Will Last For Decades Lodge 5 Quart Cast Iron Dutch Oven $39 | Amazon See On Amazon This Dutch oven is made from heavy duty cast iron, which offers superior heat retention and consistent cooking results. Not only that — cast iron is super durable, so it'll last through decades of cooking. The 5-quart Dutch oven is pre-seasoned with vegetable oil and can be used both stovetop and in the oven for searing, sautéing, simmering, braising, baking, roasting, and frying.

6. A Heated Blanket Made With Super Soft Microplush Fleece Sunbeam Heated Throw Blanket $35 | Amazon See On Amazon Cozy up on a cold day with this heated blanket made from ridiculously soft microplush fleece, then use the hand control to toggle between the three heat settings. An automatic shut-off kicks in after three hours and the blanket is machine-washable, so you don't have to stress if you spill your cocoa. Choose from seven colors and patterns.

7. This Gadget That Instantly Gets Rid Of Unwanted Nose Hair FlePow Ear and Nose Hair Trimmer $13 | Amazon See On Amazon This nose hair trimmer is an easy way to get rid of any unwanted stray hairs peeking out of the end of your nose. The dual stainless steel blades spin 360-degrees, efficiently trapping and removing hair with minimal effort. And since it's waterproof, you can even put the trimmer to work in the shower. Use it for eyebrow and beard trimming, too.

8. These Sleep Headphones That Let You Listen To Music Comfortably While You Drift Off CozyPhones Sleep Headphones $16 | Amazon See On Amazon If you fall asleep best listening to music or a podcast — but you don't want to keep a roommates or partner awake — these sleep headphones are for you. Just slip the stretchy fleece and Lycra band around your head and the built-in headphones will allow you to listen to whatever you want, without the bulk or discomfort of regular headphones or ear buds. The stereo cable is compatible with all kinds of devices, like iPhones, Androids, and tablets.

9. A 5-In-1 Opener For Cans, Jars, And Bottles Kuhn Rikon Smooth Touch Can Opener $24 | Amazon See On Amazon This well-designed opener opens cans without ever touching the contents of the can and without leaving any jagged edges behind. But it does a lot more than just open cans; the versatile tool also pulls tabs, pops open caps, unscrews small lids, and loosens jar lids. The blades are made from stainless steel and the handle is ergonomically-designed so your hand won't get tired using it.

10. An Ergonomically Designed Mouse So You Can Click And Scroll Without Cramping Your Hand Anker Vertical Ergonomic Optical Mouse $20 | Amazon See On Amazon This optical computer mouse is ergonomically-designed to put your hand in a "handshake" position, which reduces the pressure, strain, and cramping you might otherwise get with a traditionally-designed horizontal mouse. It's battery-operated and features built-in right- and left-click buttons, next page and previous page buttons, a scrolling wheel, and a DPI switch.

11. These Reusable Microwave Plate Covers That Prevent Splatter Elegant Live Heat Resistant Microwave Covers (Set of 5) $15 | Amazon See On Amazon Instead of tearing off a paper towel every time you stick something in the microwave, reach for one of these microwave plate covers. Made from BPA-free silicone, the lids prevent food from splattering all over the microwave — and wipe clean once you're done cooking. Each set comes with five covers of different sizes, so you can fit plates, bowls, and mugs. Bonus: use this in place of plastic wrap to store food in the fridge too.

12. The Oven Guards That Keep You From Burning Your Wrists And Arms When You Reach Into The Oven Laminas Oven Rack Protectors (Set of 3) $8 | Amazon See On Amazon Oven mitts and hot pads don't really protect your wrists and arms when you reach into the oven, but you can prevent burns with these oven rack guards. The heat-resistant, BPA-free silicone guards fit snugly around the outer rods of each oven rack, protecting wrists and arms from burns anytime you reach in. They're heat-resistant up to 446 degrees Fahrenheit and wipe clean with a towel in case of spills.

13. This Sock Organizer That Keeps You From Ever Losing Another Sock Again SockDock Sock Laundry Helper (2-Pack) $16 | Amazon See On Amazon Solve the mystery of missing socks — by never losing another — with this ingenious sock organizer that keeps socks from getting separated. When you take your socks off at the end each day, clip each pair together onto the hanging organizer, and when the organizer is full — toss the whole thing into the washer and dryer. Each order comes with two organizers: one for dirty socks and one for clean ones.

14. An Extendable Scrubber That Makes It Easy To Clean Your Shower OXO Good Grips Extendable Tub and Tile Scrubber $13 | Amazon See On Amazon With an extendable handle that reaches from 26 inches to 42 inches, this tub and tile scrubber makes it easy to clean your entire shower without having to bend down or reach up. The antimicrobial scrubbing head is abrasive enough to clean tough grime, and the unique triangular shape is perfect for getting into corners. The scrubber is lightweight, sturdy, and safe to use on porcelain, tile, glass, and floors.

15. These Compression Socks That Can Take Your Athleticism To The Next Level Physix Gear Sport Compression Socks $19 | Amazon See On Amazon Keep your circulation up and maximize your performance when you work out with these compression socks. The breathable, moisture-wicking socks offer graduated compression to the heels, feet, calves, and toes — promoting blood flow, reducing swelling, and speeding up muscle recovery. Choose from 10 color options.

16. The Air-Activated Hand Warmers That Keep Fingers Warm On Freezing Days HeatMax Hot Hands Handwarmer (40 Pairs) $24 | Amazon See On Amazon Stick these hand warmers in your mittens or coat pockets anytime you head out for a cold weather jog, football game, camping trip, or ski day. The pocket-sized packs are filled with natural ingredients like water, salt, wood fiber, and charcoal — which heat up when you shake them with your hand. Reviewers say they're a "great portable personal heat source," and "wonderful" for "working outside in frigid, sub-zero temps."

17. This Clever Ice Bucket That Also Makes Ice Cubes To Keep Your Wine Chilled Besmon Silicone Ice Bucket & Ice Mold $15 | Amazon See On Amazon This unique ice bucket is an ingenious way to keep your white wine chilled once you open it. Just fill the silicone bucket with water, then stick it in the freezer for a few hours where the bucket's built-in cavities will create ice cubes. When it's done freezing, just squeeze the bucket to release the cubes, then stick your wine in.

18. A Hanging Makeup Bag So You Can Keep Your Cosmetics Organized When You Travel Relavel Compact Hanging Hygiene Purse $12 | Amazon See On Amazon This travel makeup bag is outfitted with a hook, so you can hang it on the towel rod of your hotel bathroom and find everything you need. Made from durable, water-resistant Oxford cloth, the fold-out bag features a small pocket for hair elastics and clips, three elastic pouches for toothpaste and moisturizers, a mesh compartment for makeup, and a waterproof compartment for shampoo, conditioner, and body wash. Choose from eight colors, like orange, hot pink, and navy blue.

19. This Headphone Stand That Also Charges Devices Cozoo Headphone Stand with USB Charge $35 | Amazon See On Amazon Clear up clutter and charge your devices at the same time with this headphone stand. Perfect for side tables and desks, the T-shaped stand features a base with two AC plugs for appliances and and three full-speed USB ports, so you can charge your headphones, smartphones, tablets, and laptops simultaneously.

20. A Balance Disc That Helps You Strengthen Your Core While You Sit Gaiam Balance Disc $22 | Amazon See On Amazon Work out your core while you work with this balance disc that fits onto your desk chair. Sitting on the wobbly disc forces you to engage your core, which helps improve your posture, while strengthening your abs and back. Adjust the amount of inflation to get just the right amount of wobble, and use it on the sofa while you're home watching TV too.

21. This Water-Resistant Notebook So You Can Jot Down Notes In The Shower Rite in the Rain Weatherproof Notepad (3-Pack) $13 | Amazon See On Amazon This weatherproof notebook is perfect for anyone who works outdoors, poets who like to write in the rain, and those of us who get our best ideas in the shower. The notebook is filled with 50 sheets of water-resistant paper that won't smudge or run when you write on them with a No. 2 pencil or weatherproof pen. Choose from colors like yellow, black, olive green, and blue.

22. A Touch Sensor Lamp So You Can Adjust The Brightness Level Just By Tapping AUKEY Touch Sensor Bedside Lamp $28 | Amazon See On Amazon Tap anywhere on the base of this touch-sensor table lamp to turn the lamp on and off and toggle between three soft white brightness levels. If basic white isn't your thing, choose from a rainbow-worthy selection of colors — or cycle through them all for major party vibes.

23. The Wine Glass Holder That Lets You Sip Your Pinot While You Soak SipCaddy Bath& Shower Portable Cup Holder $14 | Amazon See On Amazon Treat yourself to a more indulgent bath with this bathtub wine glass holder. The sturdy holder suctions right to the wall of your shower where it keeps your glass of wine or champagne upright. It's also compatible with beer bottles and holds up to 7 pounds, in case you pour yourself an extra-large glass.

24. This Airplane Foot Rest You Can Sling Over The Tray Table Sleepy Ride Footrest Made with Premium Memory Foam $20 | Amazon See On Amazon Kick back and relax on your next cross-country flight with this airplane foot rest. Just hang the adjustable strap around the arms of the tray table to keep it secure and create the perfect hammock for your feet and alleviate pressure and pain. The foot rest is made from soft but supportive memory foam for ultra-comfy flying.

25. An Silicone Ice Sphere Mold For Sophisticated Whiskey Drinkers Housewares Solutions Froz Ice Ball Tray $6 | Amazon See On Amazon Larger ice cubes and spheres are the way to go with cocktails and neat pours, since they melt slowly and won't dilute your drink before you're done sipping. This ice ball tray makes four extra-large spheres, and since the tray is made from silicone — they're easy to pop out. This is a perfect gift for the dedicated scotch or whiskey drinker.

26. This Space-Saving Way To Store Your Silverware Joseph Joseph Kitchen Drawer Organizer Tray $10 | Amazon See On Amazon Maximize storage space with this brilliantly-designed kitchen drawer organizer. The organizer features four angled compartments that partially nest on top of each other — this lets you stack forks, spoons, and knives on top of each other, while still giving you full access to all your utensils and making space for spatulas and whisks in the rest of the drawer.

27. A Silicone Food Storage Bag That Can Be Used Again And Again Stasher Silicone Reusable Food Bags $20 | Amazon See On Amazon Replace one-use plastic bags with these reusable food storage bags that are a lot more friendly to the environment. Made from platinum silicone, the self-sealing bags preserve food freshness, and they're microwave- and dishwasher-safe and oven-safe up to 400 degrees Fahrenheit. This gallon-sized bag is great for storing bigger vegetables, marinating meat, and even cooking sous vide.

28. This Small But Mighty Frother For Lattes And Bulletproof Coffee PowerLix Milk Frother Battery Operated $12 | Amazon See On Amazon This milk frother is great for making at-home lattés, but it's also great for blending Bulletproof coffee, and even whipping up eggs for a fluffy omelet. The battery-operated frother is outfitted with a stainless steel spiral whisk that delivers double the power of other frothers, but it's still small enough to stash in the corner of your kitchen drawer.

29. A French Press Coffee Maker For A Smooth Cup Of Joe Veken French Press Coffee Maker (34 oz) $25 | Amazon See On Amazon Brew a rich pot of coffee with this classic French press coffee maker. Made from durable, heat-resistant borosilicate glass, the maker features measurement markings on the side so you get a precise water to coffee ratio and dual stainless steel filter screens that minimize residual grounds. The 34-ounce coffee maker is BPA-free and brews about four mugs' worth of coffee.

30. This Mascara That'll Make It Look Like You're Wearing False Lashes essence cosmetics Lash Princess False Lash Effect Mascara $5 | Amazon See On Amazon If you're looking for dramatically long and voluminous lashes, but you don't want to go to the trouble of applying falsies, this false lash effect mascara is for you. The cruelty-free, ophthalmologist-tested mascara is surprisingly affordable but delivers the results of a high-end, luxury mascara. One reviewer says, "This is the mascara of all mascaras," and another writes, "I go from an 8 hour work day right to the gym and sweat like crazy...and this stuff doesn’t budge!"

31. This Water Flosser That Makes Flossing Easy Zerhunt Cordless Water Flosser $39 | Amazon See On Amazon Forego traditional string floss and use this water flosser to effortlessly clean between your teeth with a powerful stream of water. The flosser works on three modes: normal for deep cleaning, soft for sensitive teeth, and pulse to massage the gums. The flosser is rechargeable and comes with six attachment heads. Use this daily and you'll impress your dentist at your next cleaning.

32. The Cold-Pressed Castor Oil That'll Help You Grow Longer Lashes Sky Organics Castor Oil (16oz) $16 | Amazon See On Amazon Castor oil is one of those age-old beauty secrets that really shouldn't be a secret. It's packed with vitamins and fatty acids that nourish skin, hair, and eyelashes. You can apply it to skin to add moisture, h6air to prevent split ends, or — my favorite — dot it along the lash line to fend off breakage and grow longer lashes. This castor oil is organic, cold-pressed, and ethically-sourced.

33. A Power Bank That Can Charge Two Devices At Once INIU Portable Charger $20 | Amazon See On Amazon Keep this portable charger around and you'll never have to search frantically for an outlet again. The power bank charges two devices simultaneously and provides up to three full iPhone charges before you have to plug it in. There's even a handy built-in flashlight — use it when you have trouble locating your keys in your purse.

34. These Travel Cups Collapse Flat When You're Not Using Them ME.FAN Silicone Collapsible Travel Cups (Set Of 4) $14 | Amazon See On Amazon These collapsible travel cups are perfect for picnics, beach outings, and camping trips. Made from BPA-free silicone, the cups hold up to 9 ounces of liquid, but fold up into flat discs when you're not using them. They even have attached lids, so you can set the cups down on uneven ground without fear of spilling.

35. This 3-Tier Shelf That Gives You More Kitchen Storage Space Lipper International Bamboo Wood 3-Tier Corner Shelf $16 | Amazon See On Amazon If you're tight on kitchen storage space (raises hand), this kitchen corner shelf is an easy way to get more. The three-tier shelf fits neatly inside kitchen cupboards or on countertops, giving you space to store, plates, bowls, and condiments. It's made from eco-sustainable bamboo and has a natural aesthetic that'll blend in seamlessly with any decor.

36. A Compact Water Filtration System For Any Camping Trip Sawyer Products MINI Water Filtration System $20 | Amazon See On Amazon Bring this water filtration system along the next time you venture into the great outdoors. The straw-like system removes 99.99% of bacteria and protozoa, so you can drink from lakes, rivers, and streams. Just attach the straw to the included drinking pouch or water bottle to filter and you can sip without fear. And if you prefer to really experience Mother Nature, you can stick the straw directly into the water source and drink there.

37. This Hydration Backpack That Holds Up To 2 Liters Of Water Mubasel Gear Insulated Hydration Backpack $30 | Amazon See On Amazon Keep your supply of water strapped to your back with this hydration backpack. The leakproof backpack holds up to 2 liters of water and an insulation layer keeps it cool for up to four hours. Padded straps and waist and chest buckles make for a comfortable, secure fit, and you can stash snacks and other gear in the smaller compartments. Choose from a dozen colors, like emerald, navy, orange, olive, and gray.

38. This Rugged Power Bank Lets You Charge Your Phone In The Great Outdoors FosPower PowerActive Power Bank $30 | Amazon See On Amazon Perfect for camping, this rugged power bank is outfitted with a built-in LED flashlight, a compass, and a carabiner, so it can be attached to a backpack. It's designed to withstand water, dust, drops and extreme temperatures, and it's compatible with iPhones, Androids, iPads, and other tablets.

39. These Food Storage Bowls That Collapse Flat When You're Not Using Them Progressive Prepworks Thinstore Collapsible Storage Bowls (Set Of 3) $18 | Amazon See On Amazon If you don't have kitchen space for a lot of boxy food storage containers, these collapsible storage bowls are for you. Each set comes with three bowls — a 1.5-cup, a 3-cup, and a 5-cup bowl — and they all collapse flat to a third of their size for easy storage. They're dishwasher-safe and the clear, snug-fitting lids let you see exactly what's inside.

40. The Compact Dish Drying Rack That Takes Up Minimal Storage Space Umbra Drying Rack and Microfiber Dish Mat $13 | Amazon See On Amazon This dish drying rack is another kitchen item that cuts down on bulk. The lightweight, low profile rack secures to the absorbent microfiber mat and features multiple slots for dishes and silverware. Then, when the dishes are done drying, the whole thing folds up, so you can store it in a drawer or under your sink. Choose from three colors: red, linen, and charcoal.

41. These Acupressure Rings That Stimulate The Senses And Focus The Mind Impresa Products Spiky Sensory Finger Rings (10-Pack) $10 | Amazon See On Amazon Focus your mind, ease anxiety, and give tired fingers a miniature massage with these acupressure finger rings. The rings feature multiple "spikes" (don't worry, they're not sharp) that stimulate acupressure points and promote circulation when you roll them up and down your fingers. Each set comes with 10 rings made from high quality stainless steel.

42. A Hair Waver That Gives You Both Beachy And Polished Waves Bed Head Deep Waver $30 | Amazon See On Amazon Give even the straightest hair some body and wave with this deep barrel hair waver by Bed Head. Depending on how you use it, the hot tool can give you tousled waves or retro, polished waves, and ceramic tourmaline technology fights frizz and promotes shine. The heat-adjustable waver features an automatic shut-off function and dual voltage, so you can plug in no matter where your travels take you.

43. These Flexible Cold Packs That Mold To Your Ankles The Coldest Water Pain Relief Ice Wrap (2-Pack) $26 | Amazon See On Amazon These cold packs are specifically designed to ease pain and swelling caused by ankle twists, sprains, and Achilles tendonitis. The packs strap around the feet and lower legs and feature cutouts at the heels and the tops of the ankles that let you walk while you wear them. And they're super flexible, so they'll mold to your body to provide up-close cooling relief. Each set comes with two packs.

44. These Pens That Easily Get Rid Of Nail Fungus VieBeauti Fungus Stop Nail Repair Pens (4-Pack) $28 | Amazon See On Amazon Getting rid of nail fungus is surprisingly easy, thanks to this highly-rated nail fungus treatment. Just twist the pens to release the solution and apply to nails three times a day. Within a couple weeks, your nails will be clearer, less dry, and less brittle, and you'll get full results in two months. Each set comes with four pens.

45. A Jade Roller And Gua Sha Tool For A Brighter, Smoother Complexion roselynboutique Jade Roller and Gua Sha Set $20 | Amazon See On Amazon Use this gua sha scraper and jade roller to revive your complexion without having to visit an aesthetician. Both tools work to bring down puffiness, tighten pores, stimulate collagen production, and promote absorption of serums and moisturizers. Just gently run them across your face for several minutes one to two times a day.

46. This Relaxing Foot Soak That Fights Athlete's Foot FineVine Tea Tree Oil Foot Soak with Epsom Salt $15 | Amazon See On Amazon This foot soak is made with a blend of seven essential oils, like tea tree, eucalyptus, rosemary, and lavender, which work together to naturally soften calluses, eliminate unwanted odor, and fight athlete's foot. The soak also has features epsom salts to soothe sore, achey feet at the end of a long day spent standing, walking, running, or dancing.

47. A Vitamin C And Hemp Serum That Makes Skin Glow O Naturals Hemp Vitamin C Serum for Face $10 | Amazon See On Amazon Vitamin C has become a darling of the skincare industry, and for good reason — it evens out skin tone, promotes collagen production, and protects skin from damaging free radicals. This vitamin C serum is boosted by two other nourishing ingredients: hydrating hyaluronic acid and organic hemp, which is packed with omega fatty acids that soothe inflammation and prevent moisture loss.

48. A Manual Coffee Grinder With 18 Coarseness Settings Mueller Austria Manual Coffee Grinder $20 | Amazon See On Amazon A manual coffee grinder is a lot quieter than an electric grinder, and it's just as easy to operate. This brushed stainless steel version features a ceramic combo burr grinder and 18-click settings that let you adjust the coarseness of the grind, which means you can use this for all kinds of brewing methods: French press, drip, pour over, cold brew, percolator, and espresso.

49. A Soft, Micro-Plush Heating Pad You Can Drape Over Your Shoulders Sunbeam Heating Pad $31 | Amazon See On Amazon Drape this contoured heating pad over your shoulders to deliver targeted relief to your neck and upper back. Weighted edges and a magnetic clasp keep it firmly in place and the digital controller lets you adjust the level of heat. The super soft micro-plush velveteen fabric is removable and machine-washable. Choose from four colors.

50. This Extendable Scrubber That Makes It Easy To Clean Your Shower And Bathtub Mr. Clean Magic Reach Bathroom Cleaning Tool $24 | Amazon See On Amazon The extendable handle and flexible, contoured head of this shower scrubber makes it easy to clean the corners and curves of your bathtub and shower. The scrubber comes with two wet popping pads and two dry scrubbing pads, so you can tackle dust, grime, and mildew. One reviewer wrote, "I cannot do without this for my shower," and other reviewers raved it's great for reaching behind toilets, too.

51. This Heated Wrap Soothes Hand And Wrist Pain Creatrill Hand and Wrist Heated Wrap $30 | Amazon See On Amazon Relieve pain caused by carpal tunnel, repetitive movements, strain, and arthritis with these hand warming wraps. Made from neoprene, the wraps offer full coverage to hands and wrists — and the Velcro closures mean they fit hands of all sizes. The wraps feature three heat settings, removable thumb retention straps, and a moist heat option. Use these to relieve tennis elbow, too.

52. The Head Hammock That Stretches And Aligns Your Neck And Spine NyPot Premium Head Hammock $20 | Amazon See On Amazon This head hammock is an ingenious way to relieve neck, back, and headache pain. It hooks onto a doorknob and allows you to suspend your head and neck — this gently stretches muscles to release tension and decompress the spinal cord. One reviewer wrote: "This is perfect to help stretch my back and neck and relieve the pressure from my lower back and tension on my shoulders. The hammock is made with memory foam padding and the adjustable straps let you get just the right amount of stretch.

53. A Microwave Popcorn Popper That Works With *Or* Without Oil Colonel Popper Silicone Popcorn Popper $16 | Amazon See On Amazon This microwave popcorn popper gives you the option of making your popcorn with or without oil depending on what kind of mood you're in. It makes up to 14 cups of popcorn and collapses to half its size when you're done snacking. The popper is made from BPA-free silicone and is dishwasher-safe.

54. A Dough Scraper With Measurement Markings On The Side For More Precise Portioning Cestari Dough Scraper Bench Knife $30 | Amazon See On Amazon Calling all bakers — this extra-large dough scraper precisely divides pasty and bread dough, thanks to the measurement markings etched onto the side of the surgical steel blade. The scraper is dishwasher-safe and features a comfortable non-slip grip. Use this to chop nuts, veggies, and chocolate too.

55. This Umbrella That's Small Enough To Keep In Your Bag Fidus Mini Compact Travel Umbrella $15 | Amazon See On Amazon Measuring in at just over 6 inches when collapsed, this umbrella is compact enough to keep in your bag or glove compartment, so you'll never find yourself unprotected during a rainstorm again. The sturdy full-sized canopy is wind-resistant and the loop at the end of the handle let you sling it over your wrist. Choose from multiple colors and designs.

56. This Crepe Maker So You Can Make Your Favorite French Treat CucinaPro Crepe Maker and Non-Stick 12" Griddle $40 | Amazon See On Amazon Pretend like you're on the streets of Paris by putting this electric crepe maker to work. The 12-inch non-stick griddle features five heat settings and comes with a batter spreader to make extra-thin crepes (don't forget the Nutella). You can also use this for blintzes, pancakes, eggs, and bacon.

57. A Memory Foam Seat Cushion That Offers Support In All The Right Places Xtreme Comforts Orthopedic Memory Foam Seat Cushion $30 | Amazon See On Amazon Keep your back side comfortable during road trips, sports games, and long hours at your computer with this memory foam seat cushion. The U-shaped cushion is contoured to evenly distribute weight and allow your tailbone to "float", which reduces compression and keeps you comfy. The mesh cover maximizes breathability and it's removable and machine-washable.

58. A Heated Eyelash Curler That Gives Lashes All-Day Curve Acavado Electric Eyelash Curler $20 | Amazon See On Amazon An electric heated eyelash curler is apparently something that exists and reviewers wrote it "works wonders" and delivers a "natural C shape that lasts all day." Instead of using a clamp, the USB-rechargeable curler uses an anti-scald comb that evenly distributes heat without ever getting close to your eyelids. And much like a heated hair tool, the curler helps set lashes for hours — which you just don't get with traditional curlers.

59. This Easy-To-Operate Tool That Trims Your Dog's Nails Casfuy Dog Nail Grinder $23 | Amazon See On Amazon Save money on dog grooming and use this pet nail trimmer to file you pooch's nails at home instead. The USB-rechargeable trimmer uses a diamond bit grinder, and the three port sizes let you adjust operation depending on the size of your dog. The trimmer works on two speed settings, and — best of all — it's whisper quiet, so you won't stress out your best friend.

60. This Genius (And Affordable) Way To Add Bluetooth Technology To Your Car Stereo Nulaxy Bluetooth Car FM Transmitter $15 | Amazon See On Amazon Thanks to this Bluetooth car FM transmitter, you can outfit your ride with Bluetooth technology without having to spend big bucks. Just match it to an unused radio frequency and you can tune in to listen to your favorite smartphone playlists and answer calls. The LCD screen displays song titles and incoming calls — and the built-in USB port lets you charge your phone while you're using it.

61. This Water-Resistant Bluetooth Speaker You Can Use In Your Shower iFox Creations Bluetooth Shower Speaker $30 | Amazon See On Amazon Listen to your favorite podcast while you shampoo and condition with this Bluetooth shower speaker. The water-resistant speaker suctions to your shower wall and features built-in controls and a microphone for answering calls. It offers up to 10 hours of play time, so you won't have to recharge anytime soon (unless you take extra long showers).

62. The Garlic Peeler That Keeps Your Hands Smelling Fresh OXO Good Grips Silicone Garlic Peeler $7 | Amazon See On Amazon This garlic peeler works so much faster than your fingers, and it also keeps your hands from smelling, well, like garlic after peeling. Just stick the cloves inside the cylinder, then roll back and forth on your countertop to effortlessly remove the papery layers of peel. The peeler is dishwasher-safe, so clean-up is a breeze.

63. A Wine Filter That Removes Sulfites And Histamines The Wand Wine Filter by PureWine (3-Pack) $12 | Amazon See On Amazon Use this wine filter and you can enjoy a glass of wine without dealing with congestion, headaches, flushed skin, or upset stomach. Just swirl the wand-like filter in your glass of wine to remove sulfites and histamines — the two main culprits of wine's more unpleasant side effects. Best of all, the filter won't interfere with the wine's aroma or flavor profile in any way.

64. These Dishwashing Gloves With Hundreds Of Cleaning Bristles ANZOEE Reusable Silicone Dishwashing Gloves $13 | Amazon See On Amazon Instead of using a separate sponge or scrubbing brush to do the dishes, just slip on these scrubbing gloves that are outfitted with hundreds of flexible cleaning bristles. The gloves are made from silicone, and they're dishwasher-safe and heat-resistant up to 160 degrees Fahrenheit.

65. These Silicone Cups That Make Egg Poaching Easy Archer Silicone Egg Poaching Cups (4-Pack) $10 | Amazon See On Amazon These egg poaching cups are a simple and easy way to perfectly poach eggs every time. Just stick the four cups in a pan of boiling water, crack an egg in each one, then let cook for just 10 minutes. The cups are made from non-stick BPA-silicone and they're dishwasher-safe.

66. These Silicone Wine Glasses That Are Totally Break-Proof Silipint Unbreakable Silicone Wine Glasses (Set of 2) $15 | Amazon See On Amazon Pour your sauvignon blanc in these unbreakable wine glasses and you can sip poolside or on your front stoop without fear of shattered glass. The 14-ounce cups are made from BPA-free silicone and they're dishwasher-safe. Each set comes with two — order a few and you'll have them on hand for your next cookout.

67. This 3-In-1 Tool That Peels, Juliennes, And Removes Potato Eyes Joseph Joseph 3-in-1 Peeler with Rotating Head $7 | Amazon See On Amazon Rotate the head of this peeler to use one of the three blades: a straight blade, a serrated blade, and a julienne blade. There's even a potato eye remover, so you can make perfect mashed potatoes. Made from stainless steel, the peeler features an ergonomic handle and is dishwasher-safe.

68. These Reflexology Slippers That Promote Overall Body Health BYRIVER Jade Stone Indoor Massage Slippers $25 | Amazon See On Amazon The acupoints on these therapeutic reflexology slippers are strategically placed to stimulate circulation and ease pain. Of course, they also give your feet a good massage when you walk them around the house in them. Wear these for 15 minutes a day to reap whole-body benefits.

69. The Derma Roller That Promotes Collagen Production Sdara Skincare Derma Roller $18 | Amazon See On Amazon This derma roller lets you give yourself a microneedling session at home. The roller features dozens of teeny tiny needles that puncture teeny tiny holes on the surface of your skin which, in turn, stimulates your body's natural collagen production. The result is smoother, plumper, firmer skin over time. And since it's completely painless, it might even cure you of your fear of needles.

70. A Food Chopper That Blends, Grinds, And Minces Too Ninja Food Chopper Express $25 | Amazon See On Amazon Chop, mince, grind, and blend with this super highly-rated food chopper by Ninja. The 16-ounce capacity chopper features a powerful 200-watt motor and pulse technology, giving you precise control over the coarseness of your chop. Use this for garlic, onions, nuts, dressing, sauces, salsa, and spreads.

71. This Machine That Makes Soft Serve Out Of Frozen Fruit Yonanas Soft Serve Maker $40 | Amazon See On Amazon Whip up your own soft serve at home with this soft serve maker. Just add any combination of ingredients to the maker — frozen mango, bananas, berries, chocolate — then press the button to instantly dispense the soft serve. This is great for anyone looking for vegan, sugar-free, or dairy-free options, but the results are delicious no matter what.

72. This Electric Cooker That Makes Full Meals In Minutes Red Copper 5 Minute Chef by BulbHead $20 | Amazon See On Amazon Plug in this electric cooker, then use it to effortlessly make omelets, pancakes, personal pizzas, quesadillas, and more. The flip-top cooker features non-stick copper-infused ceramic plates that ensure even cooking and easy clean-up. This is perfect for anyone looking to make home-cooked meals with minimal mess.

73. These 24-Karat Gold Eye Masks That'll Perk Up Your Eyes LA PURE 24K Gold Eye Treatment Masks (15 Pairs) $22 | Amazon See On Amazon Fake a full eight hours of sleep with these 24-karat gold eye masks. Gold is known to firm skin, improve elasticity, and stimulate circulation which can help bring down puffiness. The masks are boosted by ultra-moisturizing hyaluronic acid for a full treatment that'll make your under eyes fresh and smooth.

74. The Pads That Give You Glowing Spa Skin Right At Home Nip + Fab Glycolic Fix Night Pads Extreme $10 | Amazon See On Amazon Give yourself a mini chemical peel at home every day with these glycolic acid cleansing pads for the nighttime. Each pad is soaked in glycolic acid which deeply exfoliates and retexturizes skin for a smoother, more radiant complexion. Moisturizing hyaluronic acid keeps skin plump and hydrated, while salicylic acid reduces blackheads and acne.

75. A Towel To Dry Hair Faster Without Damaging Heat Aquis Original Microfiber Hair Towel $21 | Amazon See On Amazon This microfiber hair towel is a great way to cut down on hair damage. It's super absorbent, which means you can spend a lot less time with your hair dryer, and the tiny fibers are gentler on hair than terrycloth, which means you're likely to see less frizz and breakage. Choose from eight colors, like gray, soft pink, and sea glass.

76. A Mask To Moisturize Dry, Heat-Damaged Hair ArtNaturals Argan Hair Mask Conditioner $12 | Amazon See On Amazon Loaded with powerful natural argan oil, this mask is formulated to repair heat-damaged, color-treated, and otherwise overprocessed hair. It deeply hydrates and nourishes hair to leave it soft, shiny, and refreshed. Even your scalp will be hydrated and moisturized, so hair is strengthened all the way to the follicle.

77. These Clog Busters Come In Handy When You Have A Stoppage Vastar Drain Clog Removers (3-Pack) $6 | Amazon See On Amazon There's nothing worse than a stopped drain or fixture, especially when you're entertaining or expecting guests. Having a pack of these drain snakes on hand is like taking out an insurance policy against faulty plumbing, because there's practically no clog they can't break through. Made from durable ABS plastic, they're reusable, and the 3-pack ensures you'll always have one on hand.

78. The Bag That Both Wrangles And Dispenses All Your Plastic Grocery Bags W&F HOME Plastic Bag Holder $16 | Amazon See On Amazon They might as well be rabbits, the way those plastic grocery bags multiply, but this bag — available in 10 colorful styles — marshals them all neatly until you're ready to use one, and it also has an elastic bottom to dispense them one at a time as needed. Crafted from durable cotton canvas fabric, its convenient drawstring closure can also be used to hang it inside a closet or a cabinet or wherever you'd like to keep your bags for convenient access and reuse.

79. This Personalized Mouthguard Is The Key To A Restful Night Feeke Anti-Snoring Mouthpiece $20 | Amazon See On Amazon If you're a snorer or know someone who is, this adjustable mouthguard is truly the gift that keeps on giving. Easily molded at home, this BPA-free device is designed to conform exactly to the wearer's mouth, giving a custom fit that opens up the airway and ends mouth breathing, and thus, snoring. It also comes with a case for storage.

80. These Sheets Will Help Keep Your Fruits And Veggies Fresh Without Wrapping FRESHPAPER Food Saver Sheets for Produce (Package of 8) $9 | Amazon See On Amazon Simply dropping one of these sheets in the fruit basket, crisper drawer, or fruit bowl ensures that fresh produce stays fresh two to four times longer — all without wrapping anything up for safekeeping. It may seem hard to believe, but these BPA-free sheets are infused with a blend of organic spices that preserve foods' fresh flavor and crispness, extending their useful life and cutting down on waste. The sheets themselves are both compostable and recyclable, too.

81. A Travel Pillow Inspired By Reptilian Anatomy Trtl Pillow Support Travel Pillow $30 | Amazon See On Amazon This travel pillow is modeled on the neck structure of a turtle, which may sound a bit odd when you hear it described, but it's genius in practice: Its unique hidden frame is scientifically proven to hold your head in a better position for sleep when you're upright during travel. It's swaddled with cushioning and a cuddly fleece cover for the ultimate in comfort.

82. This Tool Makes Short Work Of Avocado Prep Avocado Cuber Tool by AVADO $9 | Amazon See On Amazon Cube avocado flesh quickly and efficiently with this purpose-made tool that makes perfect portions every time. Made from stainless steel that's fitted with a durable, BPA-free plastic handle, it's built to last without corrosion and to slide right through the delicious fruit. This gadget's ergonomic grip makes it easy to use, and it's dishwasher-safe for easy cleaning.

83. The Massager That Restores Circulation To Tired, Aching Feet TheraFlow Foot Massage Roller $8 | Amazon See On Amazon Crafted from high-quality Theaceae wood, this massage roller is designed specifically to deliver relief to tired, aching feet by restoring circulation and soothing pain. Suitable even for high arches, it's a favorite of those suffering from chronic conditions like arthritis, plantar fasciitis, and neuropathy — and great for anyone who spends hours on their feet. Suitable for use on any flat surface, it features a rubberized base that will hold it steady during use.

84. The Roll-On That Stops Sweat Dead In Its Tracks ZeroSweat Antiperspirant Deodorant $20 | Amazon See On Amazon For anyone who experiences hyperhidrosis — excessive sweating — this roll-on is better even than the drugstore-version "clinical strength" antiperspirants at eliminating unwanted wetness and odor for a full 24 hours without clogging pores. Its heavy-duty formulation is the highest strength available without a prescription and actually causes the sweat glands to stop producing sweat — one application can last for up to seven days of protection.

85. An Attractive Way To Ensure That Needed Medication Is Always Nearby Cielo Pill Holders Stainless Steel Pill Case $25 | Amazon See On Amazon It's hard to find a pill case that doesn't either immediately announce to the world "I'm on medication" or, alternately, get lost in the jumble of stuff in the typical handbag or backpack. This pill case, however, is an exception to that rule: Made from stainless steel, it's intended to go on a key chain, with a chamber almost 1-inch tall that's also completely air- and watertight.

86. A Pair Of Grooming Gloves For Your Pet StarRoad Pet Grooming Gloves (1 Pair) $9 | Amazon See On Amazon We all love our furry friends, but having that fur all over the floors, the furniture, and every item of clothing you wear out the door is no fun. A good grooming regime can help curb the surplus floof, and these gloves make brushing your pet an easy and relaxing activity for you both. The nodules on the gloves give your pet a massage while their surface attracts and traps loose hair.

87. This One Bag Can Deodorize More Than 300 Square Feet Of Odor-Filled Space MOSO NATURAL Air Purifying Bag $19 | Amazon See On Amazon Why hide odors or cover them up with chemical-filled sprays when you can absorb them naturally with this bag that gets its power from natural bamboo charcoal? Just one bag can cover fight odors across more than 300 square feet of space, while also preventing mold, mildew, and bacteria from forming at the same time. Put the bag out in the sun once a month to refresh its powers and you can reuse it for up to two years, so it's even more of a bargain down the road.

88. The Gadgets That Mean Lost Keys Are A Thing Of The Past Tescat Magnetic Key Holder (Pack of 12) $15 | Amazon See On Amazon You'll never search for your keys again when you have these gadgets on your side. Affixed with ultra-strong 3M adhesive on their reverse, these magnets can be installed without tools wherever it makes sense to you (may we suggest by the door), ready to claim your keys as soon as you're done with them — and hold them on standby until they're next needed. The magnets are capable of holding up to 3 pounds, so even if you have the keys to the kingdom, you're all set.

89. These Lights Will Help Keep You Safe While You're Out At Night Benvo LED Shoe Clip Lights (2-Pack) $10 | Amazon See On Amazon Whether you're a runner or a cyclist, need to walk your dog late at night or early in the morning, or trek back and forth across campus at all hours, these shoe clip lights provide an additional layer of protection with their ultra-bright LED lights. With a color-changing RGB light mode as well as a strobe flashing mode, they provide 70 to 100 hours of illumination on one set of batteries, which can easily be replaced.

90. A Counter Catcher For All Your Food Scraps KitchenArt Scrap Trap With Scraper $15 | Amazon See On Amazon When placed into the door of one of your kitchen drawers or cabinets so that it lies just underneath your countertop, this gadget is ideally situated to catch your food scraps for easy disposal into the garbage. Crafted from durable plastic, it comes with its own unique two-in-one scraper/brush tool that stores in a pocket on the device and provides an easy way to shepherd the scraps into the Trap.

91. The Hot Chocolate Drink Made From Mushrooms Four Sigma Foods Mushroom Hot Cacao $16 | Amazon See On Amazon Four Sigmatic is known for their blended mushroom drinks, and for this nighttime beverage, they've combined organic reishi mushroom powder with organic cacao in a soothing, relaxing formulation that's tasty, too. With a dash of coconut milk powder, the blend has an extra-creamy flavor, so you'd never know it's mushroom-based — and the reishi mushroom supports stress relief as well as better sleep.

92. A Tried-And-Trusted Skincare Secret Mario Badescu Drying Lotion $17 | Amazon See On Amazon This lotion gets its telltale pink color from calamine, great at drying surface breakouts overnight. The award-winning solution draws out oils and other impurities, while the calamine provides a soothing effect that helps calm redness and soothes inflammation. Salicylic acid in the solution helps skin stay clear once the breakout is gone.

93. This Set Will Deliver A Healing Massage Treatment ENDIGLOW Silicone Massage Cupping Set (10-Piece Set) $27 | Amazon See On Amazon If you've ever watched the Olympics, you've probably seen at least one athlete get a cupping massage. Now, with this set, you can get the same relief at home, even if the heaviest weight you lift on the regular is the TV remote. Constructed with strong and durable silicone, these cups provide strong suction that can help relieve muscle and joint pain.

94. These Gadgets Keep Your Sauce Close At Hand When You're On- The-Go Saucemoto Dip Clip (2-Pack) $10 | Amazon See On Amazon You're out riding in your car on a lovely, sunny afternoon, wind in your hair, Cardi B on blast, drinking your favorite soda and rockin' some chicken tenders. All is truly well with the world...until you spill that honey mustard sauce all over your jeans and your freshly-cleaned upholstery. Don't you hate it when that happens? That's why the folks on Shark Tank loved these gadgets that attach to your air vents and hold that sauce — they keep your joyride from turning into a condiment crisis.

95. The Laces That Turn Any Shoes Into Slip-Ons Lock Laces $8 | Amazon See On Amazon To get the convenience of slip-on shoes from your sneakers without having to buy all new shoes, check out these laces — they're elasticized and lock to stay laced until you want them untied. Available in 12 colors and suitable for use on casual shoes as well as athletic shoes, the patented design additionally supplies adjustable light compression for support and performance enhancement. These laces can be used for everyone from kids to adults.

96. A Disco-Worthy Light Show Every Time You Go To The Bathroom Vintar Motion Sensor LED Toilet Night Light (2-Pack) $16 | Amazon See On Amazon With this light that affixes to the side of any toilet, you'll not only be guided to the bathroom when light is low, but you can enjoy a colorful light show while you're taking care of business...and really, what more can you ask for in life? With a built-in motion sensor and five brightness settings, this gadget installs without tools and gives you a choice of 16 colors or a light show that cycles through the bunch. Since it's a two-pack, you'll have one to share.

97. This Strainer Adapts To Almost Any Pot Or Pan AUOON Clip-On Strainer $10 | Amazon See On Amazon Crafted from durable BPA-free, FDA-approved silicone, this strainer is so heat-resistant that it can not only help you drain boiling water off of pasta and boiled veggies and potatoes, but will also allow you to strain hot grease off of fried foods. It flexes to snap onto the side of various-sized pots and pans and grips strong while in use, and the specially-designed spout whisks away unwanted fluids easily.

98. This Griddle Is Small But Mighty Dash Mini Griddle $15 | Amazon See On Amazon Adorable but powerful, this griddle is just the right size to cook up an egg or two — or make a single perfect cookie or pancake. It heats up quickly, too, so whatever food you choose to whip up, it's ready in just minutes. Available in six colors, it's ideal for small kitchens, dorm rooms, or to take on the road in the RV, and it weighs in at just over a pound, so it's light, too.

99. The Pocket-Sized Aerator For Wine Eparé Pocket Wine Aerator $20 | Amazon See On Amazon Make the most of every wine, all the time, with this aerator that delivers big taste but fits right in your pocket. This battery-operated device features pre-set modes for white, red, and port wines — and provides thorough aeration in a maximum of 45 seconds with just the push of a button. It's the perfect everyday tool and indispensable for enjoying wine when you're on-the-go.

100. This Putty Is A Cool New Way To Fidget Crazy Aaron's Thinking Putty $14 | Amazon See On Amazon Twiddling your thumbs has never been so much fun as it is with this putty. Made from non-toxic silicone, this particular wonder is a stretchy, glowing mass of shimmery white that glows frosty blue when the lights are off. Unlike its competitors, this putty won't dry out or flake, and comes in a metal tin for easy storage.

101. A Clip That Can Hold Up To 33 Pounds Of Your Stuff Clipa2 - The Instant Bag Hanger $16 | Amazon See On Amazon Putting your purse, backpack, or briefcase down on the restroom floor when you're traveling or out in public is the worst feeling. Luckily, this clip can hold it and up to 33 pounds of other stuff, keeping it safe, off the floor, and free from harm. All you need is a 1/2-inch of space on a door or wall for it to grab onto, and its non-slip foot pads will grip on hold tight. When you're finished, unclip it and throw it back in your bag, ready for next time.

102. This Gel Will Get Your Feet Baby-Soft In Just One Use Lee Beauty Professional Callus Remover Gel $10 | Amazon See On Amazon Turn back the clock on dry, callused feet with this gel that eradicates tough, scaly skin and gets down to the fresh, soft, new layers underneath. More gentle on your feet than mechanical devices and but with faster results than those foot peeling masks, this extra-strength formula delivers salon-like results right at home. Unsightly, painful skin is a thing of the past after just one treatment.