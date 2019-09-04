39 Cool Products Under $40 On Amazon That Always Get Rave Reviews

It's been a month of exhausting purchases. Between spending $70 per drink (yes, you read that correctly) during a trip to Las Vegas and dropping way too much money on a semi-futile attempt at growing a green thumb, my wallet is tired. Thankfully, the silver lining to my impending credit card bill is that it's time to reign in my spending. No more expensive trips. No more $63 vodka sodas with a $7 tip. Nope, it's time to focus my attention on the genius products available on Amazon for less than $40.

The Keto-Friendly Hot Sauce Made With Ripe Avocados Kumana Foods Avocado Sauce $9 | Amazon Not only is it safe for people who follow the keto diet, but this avocado hot sauce is also completely sugar-free and made from a blend of real avocados, herbs, veggies, and chili peppers. This sauce has a savory, rich flavor that pairs well with almost any meal including chicken, salads, eggs, and more — plus, the heat sits somewhere between mild and medium so that people with all varieties of tastes can enjoy it.

A Desktop Organizer That Keeps Your Headphones Safe From Damage Stand Steady Potato Pen Cup $40 | Amazon If you have a tendency of knocking your headphones off your desk, or even if you need a convenient place to keep your pens, this desktop organizer has got you covered. There are no tools required for installation because the built-in clamp keeps it securely fastened to practically any flat surface, and it's sturdy enough that you can also hang a purse, sweater, or any other lightweight object there in lieu of headphones.

A Miniature Fridge That Can Be Conveniently Powered Via USB Cooluli Mini Fridge $50 | Amazon Because there's a built-in USB port in addition to the traditional AC/DC power cable, you can easily take this miniature fridge along with you on long car rides — or even keep it on your vanity to store your lotions, creams, masks, and more. This miniature fridge runs at an ultra-quiet level so that it won't disturb your neighbors at the office, and it's large enough that it can easily store canned drinks as well as lunches.

The Organizer That Helps You Sort Through Your Lids YouCopia Lid Organizer $20 | Amazon Everybody has that one cabinet in their kitchen that's full of mismatched lids, so why not sort them out them using this convenient lid organizer? This organizer is made with five long dividers that you can adjust depending on how many lids you have, and it's designed to easily fit into practically any cabinet or drawer. The plastic is completely BPA-free, plus it's able to hold round, and square container lids.

A Pack Of Hangers That Help Save You Space In Cramped Closets Deveasanter Multi-Layer Hanger (4-Pack) $15 | Amazon Made from durable stainless steel that's won't warp over time, this pack of hangers is an easy way to straighten out messy closets that don't have a lot of storage space. The multi-layered design means you can hang up to five pieces of clothing on each hanger, and the non-slip caps on the ends prevent your items from falling off. They're great for pants, scarves, ties, jeans, and more — plus, they're even rust-resistant.

The Wine Glasses That Let You Sip On Beverages At The Beach And Pool The Beach Glass Floating Wine Glass (2-Pack) $23 | Amazon It's easy to accidentally knock over a wine glass while you're sipping by the pool or at the beach, which is why these wine glasses are made with a ball and stem design that keeps them upright in sand, water, or even grass. Each glass is made from durable, high-quality acrylic that won't break if it ever gets knocked down to the ground, and they're also completely BPA-free.

A Pair Of Himalayan Salt Blocks That Help Detoxify Your Feet Begin Himalayan Salt Block (2-Pack) $22 | Amazon Sourced directly from Himalayan salt mines in Pakistan, all you have to do is place your feet or hands on top of these salt blocks, and the natural pink salt will begin to detoxify your skin. Unlike detoxifying foot pads that you have to throw out after one use, these salt blocks help save you money over time since they're completely reusable, and you only need to use them for 15 minutes a day in order to experience the full benefits.

The Personal Blender Made With Durable Borosilicate Glass TOPQSC Personal Blender $38 | Amazon Not only are the blades made from rust-resistant stainless steel that's super-durable, but this personal blender also features a borosilicate glass design that looks incredibly chic in any kitchen. The built-in battery is rechargeable so that you'll never need to worry about buying replacements, and it makes hardly any sound while it's operating compared to competing blenders. You can use it to make milkshakes, smoothies, jam, baby food, and more — plus, it's the perfect size for small kitchens or offices.

A Bedside Lamp With A Built-In USB Port So You Can Charge Your Devices DEEPLITE Table Lamp $40 | Amazon With a minimalist design that can pair well with multiple styles of decor, this cute bedside table lamp is made with two built-in USB ports so that you can charge your devices with while you sleep, relax, or even just read a book. The top of this lamp is open so that the light is soft on your eyes, plus the fabric lampshade helps create a cozy feeling in any room.

The Device That Lets You Cook Delicious S'mores In The Microwave Progressive International Microwave S'mores Maker $9 | Amazon It can be difficult to cook s'mores without a campfire readily available, whereas using this s'mores maker is as easy as popping it into the microwave. All you have to do is fill the water reservoir, place your graham crackers, marshmallows, and chocolate on the tray, then cook them for about 30 seconds. The marshmallow and chocolate melt at the same time so that your s'more is evenly cooked, plus one Amazon reviewer noted that every s'more "turned out perfect!"

A Sports Bra With A Double-Fabric Front Panel QUEENIEKE Sports Bra $20 | Amazon Because it has a double-fabric front panel, this sports bra offers full coverage. It's also made with chafe-resistant and moisture-wicking material to keep you feeling dry while you sweat, plus the four-way stretch moves with you so that you don't feel restricted as you run, stretch, or do your favorite yoga pose. And as an added bonus, there's even a pocket in the back where you can store your cell phone, as well as a slot where you can thread your headphones. Available sizes: XS-XXL

The Portable Oven That Creates Fresh-Cooked Meals On-The-Go Hot Logic Personal Portable Oven $30 | Amazon It doesn't matter whether you're at the office, living in a dorm, or camping — as long as you have an outlet, this portable oven can make fresh meals, or even just reheat leftovers. The heat-reflective interior helps amplify and maintain the heat inside, and because it uses less energy than a microwave it's also incredibly eco-friendly. You can use it with food sitting in plastic, metal, glass, foil, and cardboard containers, plus the reinforced seams mean it's quite durable.

An Airplane Footrest Made With Premium Memory Foam Sleepy Ride Airplane Footrest $20 | Amazon Keeping your feet elevated while you fly is an easy way to prevent them from becoming sore, and because this footrest is made with high-quality thick memory foam, it almost feels like you're kicking back in your recliner at home. You can also suspend this footrest underneath your desk at work, and it's incredibly simple to use — just hang it on your table tray's arms, then adjust the straps to your preferred height.

The Quirky Timer That's Great For Everything Datexx Cube Timer $18 | Amazon You can use it to keep track of how long your food has been baking in the oven, or you can even use this cube timer as a fun way to time workouts, brushing your teeth, or work breaks — truly, the options are almost endless. The digital timer on the bottom shows you how much time is left, and it only takes two AAA batteries to power it up. It has over 1,200 reviews, too.

A Super-Short Razor That Easily Fits Into Your Travel Kit Gillette On-The-Go Razor $8 | Amazon With a super-short handle that makes it easy to fit it into travel toiletry kits, this razor from Gillette sets itself even further apart from the competition by featuring a five-blade design that gives you a close shave without irritating your skin. There's also a moisture ribbon at the top and bottom so that it glides easily over your skin, and you can also switch out the blades with new ones once they become dull.

The Magnetic Key Holders That Attach To Your Light Switch Plates Savvy Home Magnetic Key Rack (2-Pack) $8 | Amazon All you have to do is take out the screws in your light switch plate, then screw in these magnetic key racks instead in order to give yourself a convenient place to hang your keys every day. Assembly takes less than a minute (even for DIY novices), and the magnets are super-strong so that they can hold keys and lanyards up to 3 pounds. And for your peace of mind, they're also safe to use with electronic car keys.

An Ergonomic Jar Opener That Works On Jars And Caps Of All Sizes RINUZ Can And Jar Opener $10 | Amazon Made from high-quality stainless steel that won't warp under heavy pressure, this can and jar opener set is a great choice for anyone with arthritis or limited mobility in their hands. You can use the jar opener to open jars of all sizes since there are multiple pre-set twisting holes to choose from, plus the can opener also features a pincer that can be used to pop tabs as well as break jar seals.

The Tumbler That's Specially Designed For Holding Beer Southern Homewares Beer Tumbler $7 | amazon The shape of your beer glass makes a difference in how it tastes, which is why this tumbler is shaped like a real beer glass instead of a traditional wide-base tumbler. The insulated design also prevents the heat from your hands from transferring to your beer, plus the included lid is great for preventing any accidental spills. It's large enough that it can hold almost a full pint of beer, and you can, of course, also use it for non-alcoholic beverages.

A Pack Of Acne Patches That Help Heal Your Blemishes Overnight AVARELLE Acne Patches $9 | Amazon All you have to do is put one of these acne patches on while you sleep, and the hydrocolloid dressing will work to heal your blemish overnight. You can also wear them during the day since they're clear and hardly noticeable, plus the added tea tree and calendula oil work to fight inflammation so your blemish quickly flattens out. They blend in with all types of skin tones, and each order comes with a variety of sizes.

The Under-Eye Patches That Feel Cooling NBCT Under-Eye Patches $20 | Amazon A rough night of sleep is an easy recipe for dark circles, which is why these under-eye patches are made with collagen — and that also helps eliminate puffiness. The collagen is also great for giving your skin a nourishing boost of moisture, plus the added green tea is absolutely loaded with antioxidants. Wearing them on a long flight is a great way to keep you feeling awake (and they're nice and cool to wear), and each order comes with 60 patches.

A Pair Of Yoga Pants Made With Four-Way Stretch Fabric ODODOS Yoga Pants $18 | Amazon Some yoga pants can become see-through depending on how you stretch, whereas these yoga pants are made with thick four-way stretch fabric that lets you exercise without having to worry about that. These yoga pants are also high-waisted as well as moisture-wicking so that you stay relatively dry while you sweat, plus each leg also features a convenient pocket where you can keep your keys, phone, money, and more. Available sizes: XS-XXXL

The Dressing Shaker Made With A Spill-Resistant Pour Spout Whiskware Dressing Shaker $15 | Amazon Great for making your own custom salad dressing or marinade, this dressing shaker is made with an automatic closing spout that seals when the lever isn't being pressed, which helps prevent accidental spills. There are markings printed on the side so that you can easily measure how much you've poured out or in, plus the glass is stain-resistant so you won't have to worry about it becoming discolored overtime.

A Boot Cleaner Made With Super-Stiff Bristles To Get Rid Of Stubborn Dirt Umien Boot Scraper Brush $26 | Amazon Instead of getting your home dirty by cleaning your shoes in the sink, use this convenient boot scraper to get rid of dirt and grime before you step foot into the house. The bristles are super-stiff so that you won't have to worry about them folding under pressure, and the heavy-gauge metal frame is incredibly durable. There's no installation required, and each order also comes with an extra shoe brush.

The Eco-Friendly Dish Scrubbers Made From 100 Percent Loofah Plant Miw Piw Natural Dish Scrubber (2-Pack) $9 | Amazon Whereas traditional sponges last for a few months before they become ultra-grimy, these natural dish scrubbers are designed so that food doesn't get stuck in them, which allows them to last for up to a full year. These scrubbers also won't absorb any funky odors, and they dry quickly so that mold and mildew won't easily take hold. They're eco-friendly since they're made with natural fibers from the loofah plant, plus you can safely use them on non-stick cookware, glass, porcelain, and more.

A Powerful Acid That Exfoliates Away Dead Skin The Ordinary Peeling Solution $15 | Amazon Apply this exfoliating acid and your skin will become soft and plump — it's a chemical exfoliant made with AHAs, and you'll only need to wear it for 10 minutes to see results. While it's not safe for people with sensitive skin, this acid is also great for helping fade acne scars, plus it even helps combat unwanted sun spots.

The Tool That Uses Vibrations Get Rid Of Stubborn Blackheads LONGYE-US Skin Scrubber $30 | Amazon If you're looking for a chemical-free way to get rid of stubborn blackheads, search no further than this facial cleansing tool. This tool uses high-frequency vibrations to get rid of blackheads, whiteheads, as well as dead skin flakes, and it's safe to use on sensitive skin. The ergonomic design keeps it comfortable in your hands, plus the battery is rechargeable so you'll never have to worry about spending money on replacements.

A Sponge That Erases Deodorant Stains From Your Clothes Hollywood Deodorant Removing Sponge $9 | Amazon Few things in life are worse than going out for the day and discovering a few lines of deodorant have made their way onto your clothes, so why not keep this deodorant eraser with you for fashion emergencies? It's safe to use on all types of fabric (though it works best on fresh stains), and one Amazon reviewer even raved that it was a "lifesaver" for bridesmaids wearing navy at her

28. The Double-Sided Lint Brush That Helps Save You Money Over Time Evercare Lint Brush (3-Pack) $14 | Amazon see on amazon You could keep wasting your hard-earned money on wasteful lint roller refills, or you could just use these double-sided lint brushes instead and save yourself some green. The double-sided design also means that you can easily use them regardless of whether you're left- or right-handed, plus they're great for removing lint, fuzz, dust, dandruff, and pet hair from your clothes as well as your furniture. And because each order comes with three, you can spread them around your home to use anytime your eye catches a stray fuzzy.

29. A Pan That Gives Each Brownie A Deliciously Chewy Edge Baker's Edge Brownie Pan $36 | Amazon see on amazon Everybody knows that the best part of any brownie is the chewy edge that develops as it bakes next to the edge of the pan, which is why this brownie pan has a labyrinth design that gives each brownie a deliciously chewy edge. This pan is large enough that it fits a standard box of brownie mix without any adjustments, plus the non-stick coating makes it easy to pop out your baked goods once they're done cooking.

30. The Rotating Oven That Uses 60 Percent Less Energy Than A Conventional Oven Presto Rotating Oven $40 | Amazon see on amazon Not only does it use 60 percent less energy than a conventional oven, but this rotating oven also ensures that your food cooks thoroughly and evenly by featuring heating elements underneath the tray as well as from above. You can also turn off the top or bottom in the event you only want your food heated from one side and not both, plus the non-stick baking tray is incredibly easy to clean.

31. An Adjustable Laptop Table Made From 100 Percent Bamboo NNEWVANTE Laptop Desk $36 | Amazon see on amazon Sure you can use it for your laptop, but imagine how luxurious you'll feel eating breakfast in bed off of this eco-friendly 100 percent bamboo table. The polished exterior looks fancy no matter where you place it, and the height is adjustable so that you can always get the perfect viewing angle when watching videos. There's also a small drawer where you can store pens, charging cables, paper clips, and more — plus, there's a removable baffle that prevents your laptop from sliding off.

32. The Wallet That Keeps Your Credit Cards Safe From Electronic Pickpockets Apadi Travel Wallet $19 | Amazon see on amazon There's no easier way to ruin a vacation than to have your credit card information stolen by an electronic pickpocket, so keep your sensitive information safe by using this travel wallet. This wallet blocks RFID signals so that your cards can't be scanned without your consent, plus the zipper extends across three sides so that there's almost zero chance of anything accidentally falling out. The removable strap lets you wrap it around your wrist if you like, and there's also an outside pocket that's great for boarding passes, notes, and more.

33. A Fun Strainer Shaped Like A Big Blue Whale Fred & Friends Whale Strainer $11 | Amazon see on amazon Sure, you could use a regular strainer, but where's the fun in that? Not only is this big blue whale strainer a fun conversation piece in any kitchen, but it's also designed to be picked up and placed over the pot, which keeps your food inside of the pot and prevents any accidental spillage. It's made from food-safe plastic that's safe for everybody, and it also works as a fun way to get kids involved in the kitchen.

34. The Glasses That Keep Your Beverages Colder For Longer HOST Wine Freeze Cooling Cups (4-Pack) $38 | Amazon see on amazon Traditional wine glasses allow the heat from your hands to transfer to your beverage, which is why these glasses are insulated with a proprietary cooling gel in their walls, which allows your wine to rest at the perfect sipping temperature. These glasses also have a silicone band that helps you maintain a firm grip, and they're large enough that they can each hold one third of a bottle of wine.

35. A Leak-Proof Trash Can Designed For Your Car High Road Car Trash Can $15 | Amazon see on amazon Instead of stashing wrappers and garbage in your purse, go ahead and toss them into this convenient car trash can. The vinyl lining in this trash can prevents liquids from leaking onto the floor of your car, plus there are front, back, and side panels that keep it securely upright so it doesn't spill over. There are three pockets on the outside where you can store extra items, and it's compact enough that you can easily fit it behind your center console.

36. The Reusable Tea Infusers Made From Antibacterial Silicone FineGood Tea Infuser (6-Pack) $10 | Amazon see on amazon If you enjoy making your own custom blend of tea using loose leaves, these reusable tea infusers are right up your alley. Each infuser is made from durable silicone that's naturally antibacterial so you won't have to worry about mold and grime developing, plus they're heat-resistant up to 480 degrees Fahrenheit. They're designed so that loose tea leaves won't make their way into your final cup, and they're easy to clean with a quick rinse in soapy water.

37. A Stain Remover That Works On Concrete And Garage Floors CHOMP Concrete Stain Remover $13 | Amazon see on amazon Traditional cleaners aren't strong enough to pull stains out of concrete, whereas this heavy-duty stain remover is specifically designed to get oil stains out of your garage floor. All you have to do is pour the liquid out onto the stain, then allow it to dry. As it dries, the liquid pulls out the stain from the ground, and once it's completely dry you can easily brush it away with a broom like it's dust.

38. The Lunch Box With Three Insulated Compartments To Keep Your Food Fresh Zuzuro Insulated Compartment Lunch Box $23 | Amazon see on amazon If your lunch is always warm when you unpack it, try using this insulated lunch box instead. Not only is it made with super-thick PVA lining that prevents heat from leaking inside, but each order also comes with three reusable containers as well as two ice packs to get you started. There are three separately-insulated compartments so that you can use it to store hot foot as well as cold, and the shoulder straps are adjustable as well as removable.