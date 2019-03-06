To be completely honest, I didn't think any Walmart fashion items would ever be on my shopping wishlist. But after perusing the retailer's website today (mouth agape) and realizing that their clothing offerings have improved tenfold since I last looked, I am no longer discounting the store for my sartorial needs. Walmart, you've come a long way since the days where my high school friends and I would troll your aisles on a Friday night for lack of something better to do in the small town we grew up in, and I couldn't be more surprised.

If basics are what you're after, Walmart is an absolute goldmine. From tees and hoodies to monotone sweaters and jeans, they've got everything you could possibly want at prices that will blast those you'd see at Zara or Urban Outfitters. Their selection of printed and more stylized items, while relatively limited, shouldn't be ignored either. Summery dresses, printed workplace skirts, ruffled blouses—they've got it all, and they've got it for under $40. I know it's hard to believe that pieces that affordable and from Walmart, nonetheless, could actually be cool but check out the below items below and call my bluff if I'm wrong. (I won't be.)

In Full Bloom

Calvin Klein Jeans Floral-Print Mini Shirtdress $31 Walmart Buy Now

I mean, yeah, this is actually one of the cutest spring dresses I've seen on the market thus far this season. Featuring a green and white daisy print and shirt dress design, it's casual cool at its best and reps the Calvin Klein brand very well.

Cardi G

Lord & Taylor Essential Cashmere Cardigan $32 Walmart Buy Now

Cardigans are once again trending, as is everything from the '90s and 2000s, so why not give the trend a spin with the plain black option? It'll go with everything and is the perfect light cover up for spring.

Into The Wild

Lord & Taylor Plus Printed Pencil Skirt $25.60 Walmart Buy Now

Everyone needs a leopard print skirt. Throw it on with any type of black or white top and you've got a killer outfit and this one, in particular, is also workplace appropriate. A truly versatile wardrobe staple.

Fine Lines

Lord & Taylor Long-Sleeve Essential Striped Crew Neck Tee $10 Walmart Buy Now

Another classic closet must-have is a striped shirt, seeing as it adds a subtle print to an outfit but can also pair with pretty much anything. It's a longtime staple within French style which means it's undeniably cool.

Logomania

Calvin Klein Calvin Klein Modern Cotton Racerback Bralette $28 Walmart Buy Now

There's no cooler styling trick than letting your Calvin Klein branded underwear or bra band peek out from underneath your look. Ditch the typical black or white bra for this raspberry iteration and your outfit will be taken to a whole other level.

Cherry Bomb

IMNYC Isaac Mizrahi Tied Leopard Splitneck Ruffle Blouse $28.50 Walmart Buy Now

Thanks to its Peter Pan collar, sweet necktie, and ruffled details, this blouse is all kinds of good. Wear it with a pencil skirt for a big meeting or with black leather pants and booties for a Saint Laurent-inspired nighttime look.

Sweater Weather

Vero Moda Cable-Knit Mockneck Sweater $19 Walmart Buy Now

Because everyone needs a go-to black sweater, especially one boasting some cool cable knit details.

That's A Wrap

H Halston Short-Sleeve Wrap Dress With Asymmetrical Hem $33.50 Walmart Buy Now

This is seriously chic! A wrap silhouette and cool graphic print? Go, Walmart!

Get It Twisted

Design Lab Heathered Twist-Front Top $12 Walmart Buy Now

A cool take on the classic long-sleeved shirt.

Statement Tee

Miss Selfridge Embroidered Striped Tee $11.20 Walmart Buy Now

Wear your confidence on your sleeve.