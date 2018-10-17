You know when you develop a new crush and all you do is think about that person? You text your friends about the latest thing your crush said to you, scream for days about one "I miss you" text they sent, and you scroll through Twitter to read others' tweets about crushes to know you're not alone in harboring a new obsession. Between figuring out what to say online to your crush and trying to plan a casual way for you to hang out with them, it can be fun to go through what other people are experiencing with their love lives, as well.

Regardless if you're straight, bisexual, gay, pansexual, queer, or somewhere in between, it's likely you get all of the jittery, butterflies-leaping-around-your-stomach feeling when you get a new crush. And what do you do when you feel something and can't contain it within yourself? Share with the internet for everyone to read, of course. (This is literally my profession, I get it.) Or tag your friends in literally all of the memes. I picked out some relatable AF tweets about dealing with your crush, from the brand-new crush to the one you're just starting to get over. And once you've squashed that old crush, of course that means your brain will hop on to the next one. Read on for some of the best tweets about crushes I found.

Sometimes people just totally change your life. And you wonder how you ever survived without them. A crush can turn into a hookup, relationship, or even a long-term friend that you just need to have in your life.

Queer girls will understand. Flirting with guys is so different.

When you're like, "Hello, please love me." Anyone? Maybe next year, what I've been saying for 24 years. Love it!

This is a call-out post. You know when you see that certain someone who watches all of your Instagram stories and you're like, "Why." But also, in some circumstances, I'm definitely the "boy." Whoops.

I love science. It's amazing how you can go from 100 to zero so quickly. The obsession can fade so fast. And then when you realize you feel wonderfully numb to that person, onto the next one!

It should be illegal. So much work, effort, and thought goes into it. Often with no reward or compensation. Help us all.

Text me cute stuff, I'll love you forever. I don't make the rules. If I wake up and smile from a text from you? You've definitely won points.

When you want to make a point I love showing them who's boss! Not answering for hours! ... Then clearly "giving in" because wanting to talk to them overpowers the need for control.

When you want to be noticed Wow thank you for noticing someone else instead of me that's great and so good and fine. It's all fine!