Your first diary was full of secrets and thoughts you wanted to keep to yourself (because we all know reading someone's diary was a total no-no). You had the color-coded gel pens to represent your mood and aesthetic. There were no rules in your journal, because it was your safe space, and today there are things you would write in your diary if you had one hidden somewhere in your room.

You're never too old to put your thoughts in a diary or notebook of your own. These days, your diary doesn't have to be filled to the brim with juicy secrets. It can be an activity you do to get your daily dose of creativity. Writing down some notes to recap your afternoon can be very peaceful at the end of a long work day. You can zone out and note whatever comes to mind without wondering what someone else will think about it. Head to a cozy cafe or get comfy on your couch, grab a gel pen, and get writing.

As a fellow '90s baby, I can say that diary writing is not a dying art. Today, you'd scribble any of these 10 things in those pages and continue living your best life.

1 Your Travel Goals Giphy You have a list of your travel goals in your diary, because you plan to scratch each one off. One look at travel bloggers on Instagram has you adding new locations on the regular. Let's be honest: You need to get your passport stamped, ASAP.

2 Details About The Person You've Been Crushing On Giphy Hey, who says you can't write about your crush as an adult? It's interesting to look back on, especially if you end up with this person in the future. (Oh, and it's totally OK to draw pink hearts around their name like back in the day.)

3 Aspirations And Hopes You Have For The Future Giphy Your dreams don't have to only stay between you and your pillow. Writing them down gets you one step closer to devising a plan to get to where you want to be. Getting them together is the first part.

4 A List Of Things You're Grateful For Giphy Gratitude allows you to stay humble. As an adult with a busy schedule, it's easy to overlook the things we sort of take for granted on a daily basis. This list can be people, places, or moments you couldn't see your life without.

5 A Rant About Your Bad Day Giphy Bad days happen to the best of us, and instead of letting them fester and ruin the rest of your days, write it down and leave it alone. Getting out your frustrations on the page is way better than taking it out on someone else. If you want, you can even go as far as burying this page, so that it truly stays in the past.

6 A Dream Plan You Want To Make Reality Giphy The universe works in mysterious ways. Calling things into existence through meditation or journal writing could actually work. Give it a try, and see what comes of it.

7 Your Horoscope For The Day Giphy I love keeping tabs on my horoscope, especially when it really applies to how my day went. It's always nice looking back at what the stars had in store for you on that given day. No two days are ever the same.

8 An Insightful Quote You Don't Want To Forget Giphy Inspirational quotes have the ability to get you through many situations. Keeping a backlog of the ones that really speak to you will give you a source of good vibes to peek at when you need them the most. You never know when someone other than yourself could use the inspo, too.

9 Recipes Your Mom Shared With You Giphy Your mom's recipes are definitely a secret because they're so darn delicious. Maybe you'll share them one day. For now, you're harboring them in your diary for yourself.