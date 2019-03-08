The further I get into my 20s, the more I've realized that I am a homebody. A cozy night spent in my apartment sounds way more appealing to me than going out to a crowded, loud bar. It’s probably because I’m exhausted after a busy work week, and the weekend is my one time to completely relax and recharge. If you’re right there with me, there are definitely things to do on the weekend at home that you’d much rather be doing than going out. It’s about time we get totally honest with our squads, and say, “Hey, let’s have a super fun night at my place.”

I’m ready to ditch the girls' nights out for girls’ nights in, and with these 11 things to do, how could you even object? You could still dance around to your favorite songs, but in your fluffy slippers and with plenty of space to do so. It even saves you money since you won't be dishing out cash on overpriced food and drinks. (Basically, you're being financially savvy by staying home, too.)

I’ve already convinced myself to have a nice weekend at home, and maybe that’s what you have planned as well. Whatever you decide to do, I hope you have the coziest and most fun weekend ever.

1 Watch The Latest Netflix Rom-Com Joshua Resnick/Shutterstock The ultimate stay-at-home activity is picking out a fun movie to watch on Netflix, and curling up under your best blanket on the couch. Add in your favorite snacks, like buttery popcorn and candy, and it's like you never need to go to the movie theater again. You can stream whatever new rom-com is available, or go with a classic you love like To All the Boys I've Loved Before.

2 Bake A Bunch Of Cookies And Enjoy Every Single Bite Dean Drobot/Shutterstock Let's be honest: You'd much rather have a baking party at home than night out on the town. Find a couple of fun and exciting cookie recipes on Pinterest you've been dying to try, or go with the classic slice and bake. Either way, you'll love being able to eat them when they're all warm and delicious.

3 Catch Up On Chores While Listening To Your Favorite Podcasts AboutLife/Shutterstock Sometimes, you just want to stay at home instead of going out so that you can catch up on chores around the apartment. I don't know about you, but I always put off doing my laundry, so I love scheduling a night to get it crossed off the list. I also use it as an excuse to catch up on some of my favorite podcasts.

4 Spend Time With Your Pet And Cuddle LightField Studios/Shutterstock If you have a fur baby at home, most of the time, all you really want to do is chill and spend time with them. You can easily spend your Friday night cuddling on the couch with your cat or dog. In between cuddles, you can play games or take cute pics to update their Instagram feed.

5 Host A Game Night With Your Best Buds Gankevych/Shutterstock If you still want to hang with your friends, invite them over for a game night. Have fun with active games like Charades, or go with a classic board game like Monopoly. You could even up the stakes by having a trophy for the winner, and make your game night monthly to pass along the award.

6 Do A DIY Project For Your Apartment Dmytro Zinkevych/Shutterstock Staying home means you can get your DIY on. Scope out Pinterest for cool projects to decorate your home with, like new art for the walls or a cute knitted throw blanket for your couch. It can be so soothing and therapeutic to work on crafts instead of navigating your way through a crowded bar.

7 Finish That Book You’ve Been Putting Off Lordn/Shutterstock I find that I never have any time to just sit down and read anymore. My book list keeps growing, and I haven't made a dent in it at all this year. I want to finish the Crazy Rich Asians series and Michelle Obama's memoir, Becoming. If you're in the same boat as me, you likely want to use your weekend at home as an excuse to finally finish that book you've been putting off. You can even set up the perfect reading nook for yourself, complete with comfy blankets, snacks, and the perfect lighting.

8 Throw A Dinner Party With Your Besties Monkey Business Images/Shutterstock You don't need to go out to a fancy restaurant where you'll have to wait for a table, spend lots of money, and deal with having to split the bill. Instead, have your best friends over for a dinner party. Everyone can bring something special for a potluck, or show off your cooking skills for all of your friends to enjoy. You could even make it themed, like a 1920s Gatsby dinner party, and have everyone come over all dressed up.

9 Set Up A Blanket Fort In Your Living Room And Just Lounge In It Africa Studio/Fotolia Blanket forts have been my weekend go-to ever since I was a kid. There's nothing more exciting than building your own cozy oasis, and just relaxing in it. I like to decorate mine with fairy lights so I can read, but I also like to bring in my laptop so I can watch movies. My favorite blanket fort activity is just taking comfy naps.