If you've ever been in a long distance relationship, or had a situation where you and your partner had to be apart for a period of time, you know how hard it can be. The longing and the anticipation of when you will see each other again is intense. Sometimes it's exciting, but other times you can't help but get caught up in your feelings. When that happens, what your really need are a few songs to listen to when you miss your partner that reflect those emotions and experiences.

A great song for this situation can come in many different forms. Maybe it's one that helps you just embrace the pain and help you push through it. Maybe it's one that reminds of why sticking it out is worth it because what you have with your partner is so special. Or maybe you just need a banger to sing it all out to. That's what makes music so amazing; It really can be so uplifting or cathartic, depending on what you need in that moment — and may even make you feel a little less lonely in the process. So, the next time you're in your feelings and really missing bae, give these songs a listen.

“Back in My Arms” by Carlie Hanson Carlie Hanson on YouTube The best part of being apart from the person you love is that feeling of being back together, when you can feel them in your arms again. That's why this song, which is all about that feeling of anticipation of being reunited, is a reminder of why it’s all worth the wait.

“Him & I” by G-Eazy & Halsey GEazyMusicVEVO on YouTube There are moments, especially in a long distance relationship, when you ask yourself, “Why am I even doing this?” The answer is because your love is special, a sentiment that is central to this song. Lyrics like “He's out his head, I'm out / my mind / We got that love, the crazy kind / I am his and he is mine / In the end, it's him and I, him and I” sung in Halsey’s vocal style capture a very specific kind of ache that anyone missing the person they love can understand.

“Shallow” by Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper LadyGagaVEVO on YouTube Is there a song that speaks to the feeling of longing more than this Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper duet? Sometimes it's the lyrics of a song that resonates, but in this case it's basically the mood and the restrained urgency of Gaga’s performance in particular that hits you right in the feels, especially when the person you love is far away.

“Thinkin Bout You” By Ciara Ciara on YouTube Not all songs about missing someone have to be slow and moody. If anything, a bright poppy song like “Thinkin Bout You” is the best way to take the edge off the pain.

“All of the Stars” by Ed Sheeran Ed Sheeran on YouTube If you’ve ever been missing someone and felt like the were a world away, this song is a great way to remember that no matter how far, you still share a powerful connection. Also, Ed Sheeran is kind of required listening when you’re feeling lovesick, am I right?

“Better” by Khalid KhalidVEVO on YouTube Khalid’s song “Better” is another track for when you’re feeling emotional and can’t quite remember why you're doing this. Oh yeah, it's because nothing feels better than when you are together, so hang in there.

"Cuz I Love You" by Lizzo Lizzo Music on YouTube For the love cynics who can't believe they went and caught feelings and now are missing bae, Lizzo has got you covered. Lyrics like “I thought that I didn't care / I thought I was love-impaired / But baby, baby/ I don't know what I'm gonna do / I'm crying 'cause I love you” are going to feel practically autobiographical.

"Hurry on Home" by Sleater-Kinney indie mixtape on YouTube Despite its upbeat, poppy vibe, this song actually does a great job of getting at how heartbreaking it is to be away from the person you love and the moments of quiet desperation to be back together. This is a great one to dance — and cry — to when you need an excuse to be a little dramatic.

"End of the Earth" by Marina MARINA on YouTube Marina’s dreamy vocals are perfect for a song about an epic love song of cosmic proportions. Lyrics like “We're all living in the same universe / Where the stars collide as the planets turn / But I'll give my love, I don't care if it hurts / 'Cause I'll love you 'till the end / I’ll love you till the end of the earth” capture the magnitude of your love, but also reinforce that, no matter how far apart, you've still connected by something greater.