10 Small Acts Of Kindness You Can Do For Your Significant Other During The Holidays
Snow is falling, streets are lit up with sparkling lights, and people are generally pretty happy around this time of year. If you're in a relationship, you probably want to extend that festive cheer to your relationship as well, and bring some holiday spirit to you and your partner. You can give small acts of kindness to your significant other when you're feeling especially generous and want to make their day a little bit brighter. Regardless if you and your partner celebrate the same holidays, or you don't have a lot of money to spend, the following gifts will make any person's day.
The point of the following gifts are not how much money you have in your bank account or to show all of your knowledge about a specific holiday, but just to show your partner that you care. Homemade gifts, or even gifts just involving effort digitally like sending them a gift online are still something to be valued, no matter how much money you spend. These small acts of kindness will mean more to your partner than any fancy watch or weekend getaway would, because they show that you are thinking of them, and want to show your love. Read on for some small gifts to give your partner during this holiday season this year.
Create a Spotify or Apple Music playlist for them.
While the days of making tapes or CDs are kind of long gone, you can still create the same thought behind curating music by making your partner a playlist on Spotify or Apple Music. Throw some "All I Want For Christmas Is You" and "The Hanukkah Song" in there for a festive twist.
Make them a hot cocoa after work.
Sometimes winter days just feel all too long. It gets darker earlier, and is so cold (in most places, at least) throughout the day. Whether you live together or not
Pick up a crackling candle to relax them.
While Bath and Body Works three-wick candles usually do the trick, sometimes your partner may want something a little bit more woodsy and outdoorsy, if they're into that. This candle from Canada has a crackling wooden wick, which resembles a burning fire outside.
Surprise them with a trip to an ice-skating rink.
Part of the magic of the holiday season is all of the special winter-y activities during this time of year. Surprise your partner by taking them on an ice-skating adventure. It's an excuse to hold on to each other tightly, and if one of you falls, the other can always help 'em back up.
Sprinkle their place with some seasonal decor.
Take a cue from sorority sisters and decorate their room with gifts. Adopt this for the holiday season, and surprise your SO with some Christmas lights or place a little bowl of potpourri in their living room. If they're into seasonal décor, they'll be truly touched by the little surprise.
Sing them some holiday songs if you're musically-inclined.
Who doesn't love being serenaded? Sing a special holiday song to your partner in a local cafe, or if they're afraid of a little PDA, sing it to them in the comforts of their home.
Write a love letter.
Pick up some holiday-themed stationary from a nearby card store, and write a personalized love letter to your significant other. Drop it off in their mailbox or slip it under their door so they're surprised with a handwritten note from you.
Make them a holiday treat.
Follow a festive recipe from online or buy some pre-made cookie dough from the store to toss in the oven quickly. And if you still want them to have a tasty surprise but are a total disaster in the kitchen, you can always order some cookies for them online.
DIY a mistletoe for their place.
It's not like you need an excuse to kiss your partner, but pick out or make your own mistletoe and hang in their home, so you can playfully point to it whenever you find yourselves underneath it.
Frame a seasonal photo of the two of you.
Pick up a frame that you know your partner will like, and place a recent photo of the two of you inside. If your partner doesn't have many photos around their place, this will be the perfect winter touch.
Who knows? Maybe this small gift will inspire your partner to give you a gift in return, and you'll have a seasonal surprise coming your way, too.