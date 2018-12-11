Snow is falling, streets are lit up with sparkling lights, and people are generally pretty happy around this time of year. If you're in a relationship, you probably want to extend that festive cheer to your relationship as well, and bring some holiday spirit to you and your partner. You can give small acts of kindness to your significant other when you're feeling especially generous and want to make their day a little bit brighter. Regardless if you and your partner celebrate the same holidays, or you don't have a lot of money to spend, the following gifts will make any person's day.

The point of the following gifts are not how much money you have in your bank account or to show all of your knowledge about a specific holiday, but just to show your partner that you care. Homemade gifts, or even gifts just involving effort digitally like sending them a gift online are still something to be valued, no matter how much money you spend. These small acts of kindness will mean more to your partner than any fancy watch or weekend getaway would, because they show that you are thinking of them, and want to show your love. Read on for some small gifts to give your partner during this holiday season this year.

Create a Spotify or Apple Music playlist for them. Giphy While the days of making tapes or CDs are kind of long gone, you can still create the same thought behind curating music by making your partner a playlist on Spotify or Apple Music. Throw some "All I Want For Christmas Is You" and "The Hanukkah Song" in there for a festive twist.

Make them a hot cocoa after work. Giphy Sometimes winter days just feel all too long. It gets darker earlier, and is so cold (in most places, at least) throughout the day. Whether you live together or not

Pick up a crackling candle to relax them. Giphy While Bath and Body Works three-wick candles usually do the trick, sometimes your partner may want something a little bit more woodsy and outdoorsy, if they're into that. This candle from Canada has a crackling wooden wick, which resembles a burning fire outside.

Surprise them with a trip to an ice-skating rink. Giphy Part of the magic of the holiday season is all of the special winter-y activities during this time of year. Surprise your partner by taking them on an ice-skating adventure. It's an excuse to hold on to each other tightly, and if one of you falls, the other can always help 'em back up.

Sprinkle their place with some seasonal decor. Giphy Take a cue from sorority sisters and decorate their room with gifts. Adopt this for the holiday season, and surprise your SO with some Christmas lights or place a little bowl of potpourri in their living room. If they're into seasonal décor, they'll be truly touched by the little surprise.

Sing them some holiday songs if you're musically-inclined. Giphy Who doesn't love being serenaded? Sing a special holiday song to your partner in a local cafe, or if they're afraid of a little PDA, sing it to them in the comforts of their home.

Write a love letter. Giphy Pick up some holiday-themed stationary from a nearby card store, and write a personalized love letter to your significant other. Drop it off in their mailbox or slip it under their door so they're surprised with a handwritten note from you.

DIY a mistletoe for their place. Giphy It's not like you need an excuse to kiss your partner, but pick out or make your own mistletoe and hang in their home, so you can playfully point to it whenever you find yourselves underneath it.