Sunday, Jan. 21 will mark the one-year anniversary of the Women's March, which went down in history as the largest protest in the country. Now, people around the nation and globe are gearing up for round two on both Saturday and Sunday. If you're planning to attend a march this weekend, it's not too late to make a sign to better make your voice heard. Here are 10 sign ideas for the Women's March to inspire you for this weekend.

This year's official Women's March isn't actually a march, but a rally and call to action taking place in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Sunday, Jan. 21. The event, Power To The Polls, kicks off a 10-state voter registration tour, targeting swing states for the upcoming 2018 midterm election. And just like last year, there are hundreds of sister marches and rallies happening across the country (and world) this weekend. The general theme around this year's mobilization is political action — specifically, getting women to the polls and getting women into office.

From LGBTQ+ rights to immigrant rights, supporting women in office to supporting women of color, there's lots to march for. And there's plenty that's newsworthy in the last year alone that might have you ready to take to to the streets. Here are just a few ideas to get your activist juices flowing.

Generally, a good starting point if you want to make your own message is to think of either what angers you and what you're protesting ("Hands Off My Birth Control"), or what you'd like to see and what you're supporting ("Elect More Women"). Here, we've compiled some specific ideas.

Nevertheless, She Persisted

The patronizing rebuke to Senator Elizabeth Warren in February 2017 has crystalized into a clarion call for asserting women's needed place in leadership. In other words: Sorry, bro, women aren't going anywhere. Persist we will.

#MeToo

There has been a deluge of sexual misconduct allegations against many powerful men following the Harvey Weinstein exposé. The allegations catalyzed the #MeToo movement, with women from all corners speaking out on the ways sexism has affected their lives.

Time's Up

Unfortunately, sexual misconduct isn't the half of it. Women face a gamut of gender-based discriminations in the workplace, and many are saying no more.

Stand With Dreamers

Trump decided in 2017 to end Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA), the program that allows immigrants brought to the country as children to work and live without being deported. Though some Congressional Democrats are trying to stop it, the program is slated to end in March.

Don't Take Away My Care

It might seem like it doesn't have much to do with women. But the GOP's tax plan, which passed in 2017, could have enormous effects on women, especially women of color and low-income women who have benefitted from the Affordable Care Act (AKA Obamacare).

My "Sh*thole Country" Is Beautiful

After President Donald Trump made the alleged now-infamous "sh*thole countries" comment in reference to Haiti and African nations, lots of people have co-opted the phrase to be a beacon of pride about their nations. Borrowing this formula of identity statements would make for an awesome protest sign.

Or if you're looking for something less wordy, this simple statement says it all.

The Future Is Female

Yup. This phrase applies to pretty much everything, from leadership to #MeToo to #TimesUp. There's lots to pull from here.

Get In Formation

This march is all about mobilizing women to effect change in the political arena, so Beyoncé's divine words were never more timely.

Too Many Reasons? That's its own sign.

We get it: there's a lot that's happened in a year. If you're overwhelmed by the reasons you're marching and don't want to visually prioritize one issue over another, that in itself makes for a great poster. The fact that there's so much to protest you can't fit it on one sign speaks volumes. You can also try a phrase like "too much to fit on this poster" to get the message across.

Printable Signs

Often the best sign is the the one that comes from the heart, uniquely made to reflect why you're showing up. But there's no need to reinvent the wheel, especially with a lot of great messages out there that resonate.

These posters from PopSugar, Dome Collective, Amplifier, and Join the Uproar are all amazing. If you want something more official, the Women's March shop has some incredible posters for purchase, plus a page full of downloadable graphics.

(Pro-tip: Traveling to attend a march and don't want to haul a big sign with you, but would still like something large? Consider using one of these printable signs and ordering a custom poster for pick-up at an office supply store.)

Whatever you end up choosing as your sign for this weekend, be sure to check out the rules for your march on what's allowed. Happy sign-making!