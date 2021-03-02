10 Sexy Regency Romance Novels To Read If You Loved 'Bridgerton'

If season one of Bridgerton left you burning for more, then the wait between seasons is going to be a long one. Fortunately, the series is based on a set of Regency romance novels, so you don't have to wait for Netflix to take you on another oh-so-steamy journey to love for the Bridgerton family. Each book is based on a Bridgerton sibling's story of falling in love (and lust), and there are a lot of siblings. However, the books are just as addictive as the show, and you're likely to find yourself marathoning them faster than you can say "flawless my dear." But here's the good news: These are far from being the only works of their kind — there are plenty of super-sexy and romantic stories set in this period that're sure to get your bosom heaving.

They also come in all kinds of shapes and sizes, so if you're looking for a little mystery (or even magic) in your story, that's an option. And queer folk also have a sexy story just waiting to be discovered. If you're on the hunt for a sultry historical romance, then here are some options to help get your pulse pounding and those pages turning.

1. ‘The Lady’s Guide to Celestial Mechanics’ by Olivia Waite If the Bridgertons were a little too, ahem, straight for your style, then Waite’s tale is what romantic fantasies are all about. The story follows Lucy Muchelney, a budding astronomer nursing a broken heart after her lover weds a man in a sham marriage. But soon enough, she finds herself embroiled in a new romantic entanglement with a countess who employs her to translate an astronomy text. Bodice ripping and science? Talk about thermodynamic stuff.

2. ‘Rebel’ by Beverly Jenkins Valenda Lacy has come to New Orleans in the aftermath of the Civil War to help newly emancipated people to survive and thrive in their new lives. This makes her a target of those who would thwart her work. Enter Captain Drake LeVec, an architect from a local family who shares Valenda's passion for rebuilding his city — and also for her.

3. ‘Nine Rules to Break When Romancing a Rake’ by Sarah MacClean For a heroine with a bit more of a modern mindset, read no further than Nine Rules to Break When Romancing a Rake. In this steamy story, Lady Calpurnia, at age 28, is considered past her husband-hunting years. With that behind her, she's now free to follow her own set of rules and have some fun. She wants to drink, smoke, gamble, and do it all with the bad boy rake Gabriel St. John, the Marquess of Ralston. I think you can guess what happens next.

4. ‘Seducing an Angel’ by Mary Balogh Sexy and scandalous, this Regency romance follows Stephen Huxtable, a man who puts his family's reputation on the line when he falls for the widow Cassandra Belmont. While the attraction is mutual, there's one little problem: Cassandra has been accused of murdering her husband. But the heart, and the body, want what they want.

5. ‘She Whom I Love’ by Tess Bowery Tales of Regency courting get a polyamorous twist in this torrid tale. Marguerite Ceniza is an actress who has a secret desire for her dear friend, a ladies maid named Sophie Armand, who secretly shares Marguerite's feelings. This is complicated by a third party, a handsome male suitor who is secretly pursuing both women. Rather than choosing between them, perhaps the best option is for them to elect for all of the above.

6. ‘Half a Soul’ by Olivia Atwater Regency romance meets urban fantasy in Half a Soul. Theadora has been missing the other half of her soul ever since she was cursed by a faerie. This has left her unable to understand feelings like fear or happiness and, as a result, it seems like scandal waits around every corner. However, things begin to change when she starts spending time with Lord Elias Wilder. He wants to help her with her condition — and just so happens to be the least-liked man in high society. But as they two grow closer, Theadora begins to suspect the thing missing from her life wasn't half her soul after all.

7. ‘Vivid’ by Beverly Jenkins When Dr. Viveca Lancaster arrives in the small all Black community of Grayson Grove, Mich., she intends to set up her practice — only to face off with the town's headstrong mayor, Nate Grayson, who is shocked to discover that she's a woman. But Viveca doesn't back down and, over time, the good doctor heals Graysons’s heart... right before she steals it.

8. 'Wicked and the Wallflower: The Bare Knuckle Bastards Book I' by Sarah McClean Looking for a little more edge in a romance novel? This story, with all its intrigue and shady characters, just might be what you've been craving. The book follows a crime lord named Devil, the illegitimate son of a duke, who sees Felicity — an older, shy woman — as a tool to exact his revenge. For her part, Felicity sees Devil as a way to put an end to rumors threatening her reputation. While their agreement might have started with their gains in mind, unexpected romance has a way of showing up where you least expect it.

9. 'A Little Light Mischief' by Cat Sebastian There is nothing prim and proper about lady’s maid Molly Wilkins’ past, but she's determined to put all her cheating and thieving behind her. But determination can't stop her from falling for her employer's companion, Alice Stapleton. Molly isn't the only one who's feeling the chemistry: Alice is finding herself becoming increasingly fascinated with the lovely lady’s maid, and she's determined to learn about Molly’s past. When that past comes knocking, the two join forces and get into a little bit of mischief — and a whole lot of romance.