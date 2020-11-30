10 Selena Quintanilla Songs To Listen To While Watching 'Selena: The Series'

It's been 25 years since the untimely death of superstar singer Selena Quintanilla, but her music is as relevant as ever before. Selena: The Series drops on Netflix this Friday, and the new show chronicles the life of the inspirational Mexican-American star in the 1980s and 1990s. But even beyond the the new series, Selena's influence can be felt all across pop culture. These 10 Selena Quintanilla songs will help you appreciate her legacy.

Selena is often credited with bringing Tejano, or Texas-Mexican, music to mainstream pop culture, along with incorporating hip hop and R&B into her sound. Her 1992 breakthrough album, Entre a Mi Mundo (Enter My World) was No. 1 on the U.S. Billboard Regional Mexican Albums chart and stayed there for 19 weeks after its release. She performed at the Houston Astrodome three times in the early 1990s, drawing an audience of over 60,000 people each time. Selena's star was still on a meteoric rise when she was tragically, fatally shot at age 23 in 1995. But even after her death, Selena's influence can be seen and heard in artists like Beyoncé, Cardi B, and Kasey Musgraves.

In 1997, Jennifer Lopez brought Selena's story to the big screen in the movie adaptation of her life, Selena. Now, Christian Serratos is embodying her in Selena: The Series. These songs from Selena's iconic discography will help you get in the mood for the latest retelling of her life story.

"Dreaming of You" was the title track off of Selena's first English-language album, which was posthumously released a few months after death in 1995. It peaked at No. 22 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

This upbeat song from Selena's fourth studio album Amor Prohibido spent four weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot Latin Songs list in 1994.

"No Me Queda Mas" was the most successful U.S. Latin single of 1995.

"Amor Prohibido" was Selena's No. 1 as a solo artist and since 1994, it's been certified seven times platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America.

This pop ballad also came off the album Dreaming of You and peaked at the No. 2 position on the Billboard Latin Airplay chart.

This was Selena's third song to chart off her 1992 album Entre a Mi Mundo.

"Fotos y Recuerdos" was Selena's fourth consecutive No. 1 song in 1994.

Selena made her first ever music video for "La Carcacha" in 1992.

Selena's first single off her album Live! peaked at at No. 3 on the Billboard Hot Latin Tracks.

"Tu, Solo Tu" was the first Spanish-language single released after Selena's death. It debuted at No. 1 on Billboard Hot Latin Tracks chart and remained in that spot for 10 weeks, making it Selena's longest-running No. 1 hit.

Selena: The Series premieres on Netflix on Friday, Dec. 4.