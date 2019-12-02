10 Quotes About Puppy Love That Perfectly Capture Your Last Crush

“I cry each night my tears for you / My tears are all in vain / I'll hope and I'll pray that maybe someday / You'll be back in my arms once again.” Those lyrics come from the hit 1960 song “Puppy Love" and they perfectly capture the drama of adolescent romance. Just because young love doesn’t have a lot of wisdom or experience behind it doesn’t mean it isn’t deeply felt. And the numerous quotes about puppy love only further prove just how intense the experience can be.

According to the Merriam-Webster Dictionary, the definition of puppy love is “transitory love or affection felt by a child or adolescent.” So, age isn’t the only factor that distinguishes puppy love from other kinds, like unconditional love. That definition implies that puppy love tends to be somewhat short-lived. And it makes sense when you think about it — such feverish obsession can only last for so long. With time, the passion inevitably calms down a bit, and one of two things happens: either both people realize there's a glaring lack of compatibility, or their feelings transition into a comfortable, committed kind of love. The Merriam-Webster Dictionary also notes that the first known use of the term “puppy love” was in 1823. So, clearly, this naive, all-consuming sort of young love is nothing new. The only difference is that now we have the ‘Gram to document it.

It could have been your junior high bae, your high school lab partner, or your college lit tutor — either way, there’s a good chance you’ve experienced this kind of attachment before. And whether you’re still in the thick of it or looking back on it fondly, these quotes about puppy love are bound to trigger a wave of nostalgia.

Margaret Atwood Shutterstock “The young habitually mistake lust for love — they're infested with idealism of all kinds.”

Alessandra Torre “There is nothing like young love. It comes at a time before the heart knows to protect itself, when everything important is raw and exposed — the perfect environment for a soul-sucking, heart-crushing burst.”

V.C. Andrews “Unless I'm reading an assignment or doing a paper or taking a test, I'm thinking about you.”

Hermann Hesse “Love between young people and love after many years of marriage is not the same thing.”

Elizabeth Gilbert “Passionate love, executed in short bursts, is the natural condition of the young.”

Paige P. Horne Shutterstock “Young love is like a raging fire that can't be tamed. It's addictive and borderline obsessive. Satisfying in every way, yet never getting enough. I'm the flames, and he's the fuel keeping me burning. We are perfect.”

Roman Payne “Our lips were for each other and our eyes were full of dreams. We knew nothing of travel and we knew nothing of loss. Ours was a world of eternal spring, until the summer came.”

Terri Guillemets "I'm so in love, every time I look at you my soul gets dizzy."

Stieg Larsson “What she had realized was that love was that moment when your heart was about to burst.”