10 Questions To Ask A First Date When You're In College, Because This Isn’t Study Group

No matter how old you are, going on a first date can make you feel anxious, excited, and giddy all at once. But in college, first dates can feel especially intimidating, since it's not every day you get out of your dorm for something other than class or studying. So, if you're all geared up for a first date with that cutie from Psych 101, then you've come to the right place. There are several questions to ask a first date when you’re in college that will bring the heat, let you both relax a little, and obviously help you get to know each other.

The thing is, first dates in general are kind of anyone's guess as to how they'll go. If you met the person in class, at work, on a dating app, at the library, or a bar, it can feel like there's no way to tell if you have actual chemistry unless you just go out with them. So go! You never know what will happen, and you might end up really liking each other. Maybe you'll decide you're better off as study partners, or maybe you want to be friends with benefits. Whatever happens, you'll still want to have some questions to ask to get the ball rolling!

1 "Where are you from?" Giphy OK, this isn't exactly a brilliant new discovery, but asking your date where they're from will open the door for easy conversation. In college, you meet people from all over the world, so this question definitely won't throw off your date, as they've likely been asked it a ton. However, it will put you both at ease since it's not a that hard to answer, and it will help you get to know more about one another.

2 "What's your major?" Giphy Again, this might seem obvious, but if you're feeling especially nervous about this date, then asking simple questions will help you relax a bit. You can talk about your common interests, learn something new, and settle into the date a little more.

3 "What's your go-to study snack?" Giphy Not only will this question make your date giggle, but then you'll get to talk about food, which is always a good time. Plus, you can get some ideas for cute gifts to send them later down the road if things go well!

4 "If you won the lottery, what would you do?" Giphy When you're a broke college student, there's nothing you want more than an IV of coffee and a million dollars. So, ask your date what they would do if they won the lottery that very day. Who knows? You might learn something new and bond over common interests you didn't know you had. The possibilities are endless.

5 "Who are your favorite and least-favorite professors?" Giphy Whether or not you share any classes with your date, this is a good question to ask. You'll get to learn more about their major, their favorite classes, and what they're most interested in.

6 "Where's your favorite on-campus spot to study?" Giphy Asking this question will let your date fill you in on their favorite place to focus, and might allow for you two to bond even more. Additionally, you might both learn about another secluded spot on campus you weren't aware of before. It's a win-win.

7 "How did you pick this college?" Giphy Sure, it might just be a coincidence that you both chose this college over the hundreds of other choices out there, but it doesn't hurt to ask why they ended up there. You'll learn something new, and open the door for more questions from them!

8 "Are you in any extracurricular clubs?" Giphy Whether you're a freshman or a senior, it's never too late to join a club on campus, so maybe learning about your date's interests will peak your own, or vice versa! Plus, you can tell a lot about someone by what they invest their time in.

9 "What's your favorite party spot in town?" Giphy If you love to let loose on the weekends, then ask your date where they like to go to party. If nothing else, it will give you and your girlfriends a new idea of where to go this Thursday, and that's never a bad thing.