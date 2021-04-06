If you're starting to track the UV index every day, it's probably time to start checking out some plus-size swimsuits for summer 2021. Memorial Day, the unofficial marker of summer's start, is still a distant thought, but I've already been sun burnt twice, and my Instagram feed is already littered with celebrities by the pool, so the time to bask in the rays is practically upon us. The last thing you want to deal with is a last-minute scramble for all of your summer 'fits or spending your first pool days in stretched-out, tired suits.

The summer of 2020 was the season of tie-dye, and the funky pattern isn't going anywhere in 2021. But, the hot girl herself Megan Thee Stallion already deemed snakeskin one of the must-have prints of this year. Nudes, funky patterns, and more are also going to be making serious statements this time around. Between all the sexy one pieces and fun bikinis, you're going to want to live in your swimwear from May through August. With these options below, you just might.

Check out a bunch of adorable and affordable plus-size swimsuits below — just make sure you don't forget your sunscreen on the way. Playing mermaids will never look better.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Elite Daily's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

For a bold and vibrant pattern, look no further than Ofuure's OLUCHI top ($26, Ofuure) and FUNMI bottoms ($26, Ofuure). The underwire look will keep you supported, and the high-waisted, '90s bottoms are a fun way to bring a new-old silhouette into your rotation.

Snakeskin is the new animal print taking over in 2021. Although leopard enjoyed its moment in the sun for the past few years, this slithering pattern is a sleek way to bring a neutral, easy-to-match swimsuit into your arsenal. Wearini's belted One Piece ($23, Wearini) is perfect for integrating the print into your every day, summer life, as it could, theoretically, double as a cute bodysuit.

The triangle bikini is a classic that will never go out of style, and Wolf and Whistle's Ribbed Bikini Set ($64, ASOS) comes in Baywatch-red that'll guarantee you tons of fire emojis on your Instagrams. The gold shoulder detail and strappy design give off major luxe, sexy vibes, while the ribbed material is incredibly comfortable to wear all day.

Good American's Layout One-Piece ($79, Good American) has '80s aerobics written all over it. While it comes in silver, Gen Z's favorite brown, and black, the opulence of a shiny gold swimsuit is mouth-watering. The fit is great for all water activities, including but not limited to body surfing the waves, wake surfing, and relaxing without even touching the water.

A nude bikini like PrettyLittleThing's Natural Textured Top ($16, PrettyLittleThing) and Bottoms ($16, PrettyLittleThing) will make you feel like a Kardashian, who frequent simplistic, nude styles. Not to mention, the color will really make your tan pop.

Tie-dye is a quintessential summer pattern that's not going anywhere in 2021, and Curvaceous Boutique's Cotton Candy Swimsuit ($60, Curvaceous Boutique) is a neon dream. The suspender look is super unique, and the suit comes with a wrap skirt to give you a coordinated cover-up.

Although neutrals and monochromatic outfits are reigning supreme these days, summer is all about color, so Curvy Sense's Color Block Bikini Set ($48, Curvy Sense) is a must.

If you prefer something more off-the-beaten-path, Nasty Gal's Zebra Print Swimsuit ($18, Nasty Gal) is for you. Zebra print is slowly becoming the next must-wear animal print, and you can be the one of the first to rock this style come summertime.

Hello, neon. Mod Lily's Striped Bikini Set ($33, Mod Lily) not only can be taken from the beach to the streets, but it looks like something Fran Fine would wear. It's unlike anything else you'll see by the cabana, and the shorts will save you from that awful summer chafing.

Backless one pieces that still have some level of support will make your summer. Cupshe's Houndstooth One-Piece ($13, Cupshe) is a stellar way to rock a cute brown suit that still means business.