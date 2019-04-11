Compared to what we normally wear on a daily basis, bikinis are tiny—so why do they cost so much?! It's typical for a two-piece to run you upwards of $160 all-in these days, which is just plain absurd. Good news: plus-size bikinis under $50 do exist and they are just as cute as their more expensive counterparts. Consider your days of overspending on swimwear over and get ready to stun in the sun.

Whether you're after a sleek, monochromatic set or you're looking for something featuring prints galore, there's an affordable bikini that will tick all of your boxes. Don't think that affordable means plain or that you'll have to make a compromise on what you really want in order to save a few bucks. From strapless to halter top and gingham to neon snake print, the options really are endless. Swimsuit shopping shouldn't come with financial guilt and it should result in you feeling sartorially satisfied, so throw out that old bikini that you've been holding onto for way too long and treat yourself to a new set. 10 ace options are below.

Check Mate

Women's Plus Tie Front Bralette Bikini Top $20 Target Buy Now

Women's Plus High Waist Bikini Bottom $20 Target Buy Now

Gingham is always a great option thanks to its classic appeal that still packs a fun punch. The top of this set also comes complete with a keyhole and bow, rendering it extra cute.

Island Life

SAYFUT Women's Plus Size Swimwear High Waist Bandage Bikini Sets Retro $19 Walmart Buy Now

It's hard to believe that a swimsuit this good is from Walmart, but the retailer has really been stepping up its fashion game as of late! Thanks to its blue island-inspired print and underwire top, it's a bikini you'll want to wear all summer long.

Keep It Simple

ASOS DESIGN Curve recycled bikini set in black $35 ASOS Buy Now

Everyone needs a standard black bikini and this one, which features a classic triangle top and side-tie briefs, is as straightforward as they come.

The Heat

Plus Lettuce Hem Bardot Lace Up Bikini $22 Boohoo Buy Now

This red bikini is the definition of fire. Between its ruffled off-the-shoulder sleeves and lace-up design, it's highly designed for a very low price.

Square Deal

Plus Size Gingham Bikini Top $7 Forever 21 Buy Now

Plus Size Gingham Bikini Bottoms $7 Forever 21 Buy Now

Gingham is good enough that you deserve to see it on two suits! This bikini features a sporty top and classic briefs and comes in a festive red hue.

Cheetah Girl

Women's Plus Size Square Neck Ribbed Bralette Bikini Top $20 Target Buy Now

Women's Plus Size Ribbed High Leg High Waist Bikini Bottom $20 Target Buy Now

This suit is everything as far as current trends are concerned. It features a perennially cool animal print that packs a fierce punch and comes with high-waisted briefs, to boot. Throw on the top with a pair of high waisted black shorts and you've got yourself an ace festival look. What's not to love?

Natural Instincts

Women Plus Size Bikini Set Two Piece Push Up Padded High Waist Swimsuit $16.50 Walmart Buy Now

Who doesn't love a bikini covered in plants that scream beach vacation? Bueller? Bueller? But seriously, this halter neck style is all kinds of lush.

Peek-a-Boo

Euphoria Bikini Set - Dark Red $35 Fashion Nova Buy Now

Sporty, but with a dose of heat cut in.

Lime Time

ASOS DESIGN curve mix & match halter top & tieside pant bikini set in neon snake $35 ASOS Buy Now

Neon green snakeskin? Why the heck not. If you like to glow on the beach then this playful style is for you.

Think Pink

Plus Mix & Match Textured Bandeau Top $8 Boohoo Buy Now

Plus Mix & Match High Leg Brief $12 Boohoo Buy Now

Avoid tan lines in this sleek pink suit, which features a strapless top and classic briefs.