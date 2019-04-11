10 Plus-Size Bikinis Under $50 That Will Make You Want To Suit Up 24/7
Compared to what we normally wear on a daily basis, bikinis are tiny—so why do they cost so much?! It's typical for a two-piece to run you upwards of $160 all-in these days, which is just plain absurd. Good news: plus-size bikinis under $50 do exist and they are just as cute as their more expensive counterparts. Consider your days of overspending on swimwear over and get ready to stun in the sun.
Whether you're after a sleek, monochromatic set or you're looking for something featuring prints galore, there's an affordable bikini that will tick all of your boxes. Don't think that affordable means plain or that you'll have to make a compromise on what you really want in order to save a few bucks. From strapless to halter top and gingham to neon snake print, the options really are endless. Swimsuit shopping shouldn't come with financial guilt and it should result in you feeling sartorially satisfied, so throw out that old bikini that you've been holding onto for way too long and treat yourself to a new set. 10 ace options are below.
Check Mate
Women's Plus Tie Front Bralette Bikini Top
$20
Target
Women's Plus High Waist Bikini Bottom
$20
Target
Gingham is always a great option thanks to its classic appeal that still packs a fun punch. The top of this set also comes complete with a keyhole and bow, rendering it extra cute.
Island Life
SAYFUT Women's Plus Size Swimwear High Waist Bandage Bikini Sets Retro
$19
Walmart
It's hard to believe that a swimsuit this good is from Walmart, but the retailer has really been stepping up its fashion game as of late! Thanks to its blue island-inspired print and underwire top, it's a bikini you'll want to wear all summer long.
Keep It Simple
ASOS DESIGN Curve recycled bikini set in black
$35
ASOS
Everyone needs a standard black bikini and this one, which features a classic triangle top and side-tie briefs, is as straightforward as they come.
The Heat
Plus Lettuce Hem Bardot Lace Up Bikini
$22
Boohoo
This red bikini is the definition of fire. Between its ruffled off-the-shoulder sleeves and lace-up design, it's highly designed for a very low price.
Square Deal
Plus Size Gingham Bikini Top
$7
Forever 21
Plus Size Gingham Bikini Bottoms
$7
Forever 21
Gingham is good enough that you deserve to see it on two suits! This bikini features a sporty top and classic briefs and comes in a festive red hue.
Cheetah Girl
Women's Plus Size Square Neck Ribbed Bralette Bikini Top
$20
Target
Women's Plus Size Ribbed High Leg High Waist Bikini Bottom
$20
Target
This suit is everything as far as current trends are concerned. It features a perennially cool animal print that packs a fierce punch and comes with high-waisted briefs, to boot. Throw on the top with a pair of high waisted black shorts and you've got yourself an ace festival look. What's not to love?
Natural Instincts
Women Plus Size Bikini Set Two Piece Push Up Padded High Waist Swimsuit
$16.50
Walmart
Who doesn't love a bikini covered in plants that scream beach vacation? Bueller? Bueller? But seriously, this halter neck style is all kinds of lush.
Peek-a-Boo
Euphoria Bikini Set - Dark Red
$35
Fashion Nova
Sporty, but with a dose of heat cut in.
Lime Time
ASOS DESIGN curve mix & match halter top & tieside pant bikini set in neon snake
$35
ASOS
Neon green snakeskin? Why the heck not. If you like to glow on the beach then this playful style is for you.
Think Pink
Plus Mix & Match Textured Bandeau Top
$8
Boohoo
Plus Mix & Match High Leg Brief
$12
Boohoo
Avoid tan lines in this sleek pink suit, which features a strapless top and classic briefs.