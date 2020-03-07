We live in a time when, often, celebrity kids wind up being equally as famous as their parents. Whether they're bound for superstardom themselves, or just are too cute to ignore, celeb children have grown their very own fanbases. But nothing is cuter than when they post photos with their family puppies. I mean, honestly, it can be cuteness overload at times. These photos of celebrity kids with puppies will make your heart burst.

Now, I'm not much of a cat lover as the next person, but there's something about puppies that particularly tugs at my heartstrings. And it seems like all of the most famous families in Hollywood are on the same wavelength. Chrissy Teigen and hubby John Legend adopted a puppy in January 2020, and several members of the KarJenner family have had puppies for years. With all the stress that comes with being a mega-star, I can hardly blame them for wanting a furry, tail-wagging puppy to come home to.

Between Luna Stephens' heart-melting selfies with her pup, and Blue Ivy's adorbs family photos with the Knowles' family doggo, these pics of celebrity kids posing with their puppies are the cutest thing you'll see all day.

1. Luna Stephens A puppy is a new development in the Teigen/Legend household, and it's one little Luna was thrilled about. Teigen announced the news they had adopted a puppy in January 2020, and just look at the smile it brought to Luna's face. Their poodle Petey instantly became part of the family!

2. JoJo Siwa JoJo Siwa's dog BowBow has become an icon in his own right. This former Dance Moms star loves her pup so much she takes him just about everywhere.

3. Miles Stephens As excited as Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's daughter was about their puppy, Miles was equally so. Just look at the heart-melting moment where he planted a kiss on the pup's forehead. Be. Still. My. Heart.

4. North West "Twinzies" Kim Kardashian captioned this pic of North and her cousin Penelope. Not only were they rocking matching space buns, but the two cousins clearly share the same love for the Kardashian family dog, Sushi. Just look at that face.

5. Penelope Disick Just like her cousin North, Penelope has a small Pomeranian pup, and the duo are just about the cutest thing ever. When mama Kourtney Kardashian first announced the news they had bought a puppy, she posted this photo with the caption: "baby lion."

6. Sasha & Malia Obama Whether it was a stroll across the White House lawn, or a pic on the family's Instagram, we've seen the Obama family's pups, Bo and Sunny, numerous times. Sasha and Malia Obama are frequently photographed taking their dogs for a stroll. Handout/Getty Images News/Getty Images

7. Blue Ivy Beyoncé and her daugher Blue Ivy debuted their adorable new family pup in September 2016, when they hit the NYC streets for a stroll. At one point, Blue Ivy protectively held her new pup in her lap and it was the sweetest moment ever.

9. Ava Philippe Reese Witherspoon's daughter is so enamored with her pup that she shared these artsy two-toned snapshots of them cuddling to her Instagram page. While Philippe doesn't share many selfies to her page, there's no shortage of adorable doggo pics.

10. Millie Bobby Brown At 16 years old, Millie Bobby Brown is already the ultimate dog mom. Not only does she take her pup on the go, but she's always showing him love on the 'Gram.