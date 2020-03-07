10 Photos Of Celebrity Kids With Puppies That Will Melt Your Heart
We live in a time when, often, celebrity kids wind up being equally as famous as their parents. Whether they're bound for superstardom themselves, or just are too cute to ignore, celeb children have grown their very own fanbases. But nothing is cuter than when they post photos with their family puppies. I mean, honestly, it can be cuteness overload at times. These photos of celebrity kids with puppies will make your heart burst.
Now, I'm not much of a cat lover as the next person, but there's something about puppies that particularly tugs at my heartstrings. And it seems like all of the most famous families in Hollywood are on the same wavelength. Chrissy Teigen and hubby John Legend adopted a puppy in January 2020, and several members of the KarJenner family have had puppies for years. With all the stress that comes with being a mega-star, I can hardly blame them for wanting a furry, tail-wagging puppy to come home to.
Between Luna Stephens' heart-melting selfies with her pup, and Blue Ivy's adorbs family photos with the Knowles' family doggo, these pics of celebrity kids posing with their puppies are the cutest thing you'll see all day.
1. Luna Stephens
A puppy is a new development in the Teigen/Legend household, and it's one little Luna was thrilled about. Teigen announced the news they had adopted a puppy in January 2020, and just look at the smile it brought to Luna's face. Their poodle Petey instantly became part of the family!
2. JoJo Siwa
3. Miles Stephens
4. North West
5. Penelope Disick
6. Sasha & Malia Obama
Whether it was a stroll across the White House lawn, or a pic on the family's Instagram, we've seen the Obama family's pups, Bo and Sunny, numerous times. Sasha and Malia Obama are frequently photographed taking their dogs for a stroll.
7. Blue Ivy
Beyoncé and her daugher Blue Ivy debuted their adorable new family pup in September 2016, when they hit the NYC streets for a stroll. At one point, Blue Ivy protectively held her new pup in her lap and it was the sweetest moment ever.
9. Ava Philippe
10. Millie Bobby Brown
11. Stormi Webster
Sure Kylie's dogs started off as her own, but these days, Stormi Webster is the one giving them all the attention. Stormi loves playing with Norman and Bambi, and Kylie is always right there to videotape the fun.