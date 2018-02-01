Elite Daily
10 People's Biggest Flaws In Relationships That Their Partners Have Learned To Accept

No matter how wonderful your partner is or how much you really, truly love them, everybody has their flaws. Unfortunately when people talk about their partners, they usually do it in a braggy way where they leave out their partner's flaws. So then you're left thinking you're the only one who ever gets annoyed with their partner. But rest assured! You are not alone, after all. A recent Reddit thread asked women for the biggest flaws in relationships, when it comes to their partners, and they got very real. Read along and take solace in the fact that you're not the only one who gets annoyed with your partner from time to time.

He doesn't do well talking to crowds.

/u/tercerero

He's not a planner.

/u/Zouea

He doesn't know how to handle his money.

/u/_psychedalek_

He's moody.

/u/penguinbabybitch

He doesn't know how to deal with emotions.

/u/enzyme-time

He's not very responsive on the phone.

/u/BilbosHandkerchief

He isn't big on showing affection.

/u/awallpapergirl

He's disorganized.

/u/destria

He's not a go-getter.

/u/buchliebhaberin

He doesn't squeeze his toothpaste out properly.

/u/ElleFuego

OK, so we all get annoyed with our partners from time to time but never lose sight of the fact that you aren't perfect, either. Part of being in love is accepting each other's flaws and loving each other wholly.

