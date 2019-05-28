10 Of The Best SPF Makeup Products That Work Double Duty For Your Skin

I'm usually pretty good about wearing a daily moisturizer with SPF, but over Memorial Day weekend I skipped that important skincare step and got so burnt that I could now pass as Elmo's cousin. In order to ensure that doesn't happen again, I'm snagging some of the best SPF makeup products on the market to add another protective step to my daily routine. While they certainly won't replace my sunscreen (which I will be wearing every day from here on out!), they'll add a second line of defense against summer's strong rays — when it comes to keeping your skin healthy and happy, more is more!

Tinted moisturizers, foundations, and CC creams with SPF aren't necessarily anything new, but they've come a really long way over the past handful of years. Gone are the days when wearing any of the aforementioned products meant feeling like your complexion was caked with goo. Formulas are light and effective, so why wouldn't you want to try out an item that works double duty? Products that do feel more innovative include setting powder, lip tint, and even eyeshadow with SPF, proving just how paramount sun protection has become within the makeup industry. Check out some of the coolest picks below and work them into your daily beauty practice so you can avoid resembling a certain Muppet.

Get Even

ROSALIAC TINTED MOISTURIZER CC CREAM $39 | La Roche-Posay

I've actually tried this CC cream and it worked wonders. I have an uneven complexion with a red undertone and this product made it look radically smoother. It felt hydrating, lightweight, and boasts an SPF of 30 — this is going to become my summer beauty sidekick.

Spot Service

Cushion Concealer - No.11 Rose Porcelain $24 | La Neige

This cushion concealer is ideal for spot coverage thanks to its practical packaging and streak-free formula. It delivers broad spectrum protection with SPF 30 as well as a dose of hydration.

You Dew You

JOSIE MARAN Argan Daily Moisturizer Tinted SPF 47 Protect + Perfect $36 | Sephora

Pure argan oil and green tea combine in this ultra hydrating daily tinted moisturizer, which boasts an SPF of 47 and works on all skin tones. If you want sun protection that will give you glowing, radiant skin, definitely try this product out.

Roll With It

Sunshine Skin Tint SPF 30 $42 | Milk Makeup

Why not deliver your skin tint via a convenient stick boasting an antimicrobial silver rollerball? This innovative SPF 30 product is super hydrating thanks to its blend of avocado, mandarin, grape, and olive oils, and boasts sheer buildable coverage.

Lip Service

Butterstick Lip Treatment SPF 30 $22 | Kiehl's

Sheer lip color that packs a hydrating and protective punch. It'll last up to 12 hours, making it the perfect festival beauty tool.

Fresh Pow

powder sunscreen Broad Spectrum SPF 30 $28 | Tarte

This vegan brush-on SPF powder goes on easily over makeup and doesn't feel chalky or heavy. It's a great product to keep in your purse and use whenever you're feeling in need of some extra sun protection.

Heavy Hitter

CC+ Cream with SPF 50+ $39 | Ulta

If you're looking for a CC cream with serious sun protection, look no further than this offering from It Cosmetics. Boasting SPF 50+ UVA/UVB broad-spectrum, it claims it actually can replace your face sunscreen completely.

Ready, Set

BAREMINERALS Mineral Veil Setting Powder Broad Spectrum SPF 25 $24 | Sephora

Replace your go-to setting powder with this one by BareMinerals, which features SPF 25 protection and will eliminate shine all day.

Lid Love

Shimmershade $24 | Supergoop!

SPF 30 eyeshadow? What a time to be alive! Available in four shades, Supergoop!'s newest product ensures that even your lids will be protected from the sun's rays. Featuring a shimmery and creamy formula, the shadow glides on effortlessly and will give you a summer-perfect glow.

Pucker Up

ILIA Tinted Lip Conditioner SPF 15 $28 | Sephora

This SPF 15 tinted lip conditioner is made with a blend of organic products, meaning it's doubly good for you.