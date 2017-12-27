10 New Year's Eve Dresses From ASOS That You'll Actually Wear Again

ASOS is hands down one of my top two favorite affordable places to shop. It hits all price points with cute offerings, and boasts such a massive amount of styles to choose from that I could literally build my entire wardrobe by shopping its site. I think I’ve scrolled through 90 percent of its product by now, which is why I feel like I’m the expert on New Year's Eve dresses from ASOS. I’ve seen them all (multiple times) and I know what their coolest options are, from cozy sweater styles to those that shine.

My biggest issue with New Year’s Eve dresses is that it’s often hard to find another occasion to wear them to. That’s probably why I’ve worn jeans for the big night for the past four years. I haven’t yet decided what my final look of 2017 will entail, because I'll be in Argentina, so I could actually show some leg and not freeze my butt off. If I do opt for a dress, though, I want to make sure it’s something I can wear again. There’s nothing I hate more than buying any piece of clothing for a special occasion and then allowing it sit in my closet for three more years before I finally sell it for a fraction of the price at Buffalo Exchange. The older I get, the more versatility matters to me.

As my 2018 welcoming gift to you, I not only picked out some rad ASOS dresses for NYE, but I picked out those that could easily be worn again, whether to brunch, a wedding, a birthday, a funeral...just kidding. They run the gamut from more casual to super luxe, so no matter where you’re ringing in 2018, there’s a dress to snag allllll the likes in here.

Shine Theory

I love the silhouette of this dress, with its '80s sleeves and classic sweetheart neckline. Its plunging V neckline and dots of glitter make it perfect for NYE, but it's not overly revealing or shimmery; it would also be the perfect birthday dress.

Knot-ty And Nice

I love the knot detail of this silky gold dress, and the way a little bit of skin peeps out on the side. It's balanced out nicely by a high neckline and midi length.

Bow On Top

I think everyone should have a little red dress like this one in their back pocket. Depending on how it's styled, it can be worn to a ton of different occasions, from a fancy party to a nighttime wedding. The bow detail on the shoulder adds a touch of subtle sophistication that elevates it from being just another body con dress.

Candy Coated

The silhouette of this dress is everything! Its big billowy arms are grounded in a structured fitted bodice, and I love its bubblegum pink color. I'd wear this with dazzling silver statement earrings and silver booties for an unforgettable NYE look, and with white sneakers and a black purse for any spring day.

True Romance

I love delicate, fluttery sleeves and a high neckline. It reminds me of gorgeous Victorian fashion, which is one of my favorite sartorial eras. This dress isn't overly vintage looking thanks to glitter detailing and its shorter hemline, and could be worn out to dinners and events all winter long with tights.

Ice Cold

It's metallic, but it's a t-shirt dress. As its name suggests, it's also weekday appropriate.

Drama Club

I mean. The sleeves on this beauty are stunning! The way they gather into a menswear style cuff allows them to look incredibly refined and well-made. I'd wear this to a fancy birthday party or black tie wedding any day.

Metallica

The best alternative to full on sequins is a subtly metallic dress. This one is super architectural thanks to its asymmetrical hemline and blunt neckline, which are softened by its gathering at the waist.

Va Va Voom

This dress SPEAKS to me. It's literally so loud in the best way that I can almost hear it asking me to wear it to every special occasion I ever attend. Its shoulders, its neckline, its tasteful leg slit...I love it all. And I love it with a red lip, too.

Twisted LBD

A ruffled take on the classic LBD, this dress is equal parts sexy and sophisticated. The gathering of the bodice is especially nice, and makes this dress slightly less clubby than it would otherwise appear to be.