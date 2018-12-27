So you've talked to your friends, you've solidified your New Year's Eve plans, and you've purchased the perfect shoes and sparkliest ensemble. Now, all that's left is to cop a cute coat that'll not only go with your outfit, but actually keep you warm while you get to and from your destination. If you're planning on spending the evening in a place where it's chilly, look no further, because I've rounded up a list of 10 New Year's Eve coats that'll actually keep you from freezing, but will still be sure to dazzle. Because you should never have to sacrifice warmth for a cute coat.

After all, whether you plan on celebrating the start of 2019 at a party with friends, at a club in the city, or eating dinner with your significant other, it's important to rock festive outerwear that'll complement the rest of your outfit while keeping you cozy AF. Seriously, nothing ruins a night out like freezing your butt off.

Whether you prefer sequins and beads or faux fur and patent leather, read on for the best selection of outerwear that'll help you ring in the new year in style.

Pink Lady

If you really want to ring in the new year in style, this faux fur bubblegum pink midi coat from ASOS will make sure you do just that.

It's Not All Black And White... Or Is It?

If it doesn't get too cold where you're celebrating, this lightweight, cropped, black-and-white double breasted blazer can be worn as a shirt with high-waisted trousers, or as a jacket over your favorite little black dress.

Metal Magic

This rose gold metallic puffer from Old Navy will keep you cozy and warm while catching everyone's attention.

Crushing It

This luxe silver crushed velvet jacket can be worn as a shirt with the matching pair of velvet pants, or as a jacket over a leotard and skirt combo.

Checkmate

This cozy, luxurious black and white faux fur coat from Topshop is giving me major Cruella de Vil vibes in the best way possible (minus the torturing of puppies, of course).

Feeling Blue

No kiss at midnight? Doesn't matter. The only blue you should be feeling is this coat. Pair it with your favorite black skinny jeans, and you'll be good to go.

All That Glitters Is Gold

You'll shine bright like a diamond and be the star of any party in this glitzy gold sequin blazer from Urban Outfitters. Wear it with matching sequin pants to really light up any room you walk into. You'll shine brighter than the Times Square Ball.

Leather Weather

Grab your glass of champagne, because this black patent leather jacket from Urban Outfitters is definitely worth cheers-ing to.

Seeing Spots

Say goodbye to 2018 and hello to 2019 in this perfectly trendy black and leopard print aviator coat from Pretty Little Thing.

See(quin) You In 2019

This fringed, beaded, sequin cropped jacket will definitely catch the attention of many, regardless of where you plan on celebrating.

