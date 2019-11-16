10 Mariah Carey Christmas Memes That Will Instantly Put You In The Holiday Spirit

As soon as the clock strikes midnight on Nov. 1, it's out with the spooky Halloween festivities and in with the jolly, merry, cheerfulness of the holiday season. And while some say that Santa Claus is one of the most important faces of the holiday season, I beg to differ. I would like to acknowledge that Mariah Carey, aka Mimi, aka the Christmas queen, is most synonymous with the yuletide season. Few things are more instantly recognizable than the opening notes of "All I Want For Christmas Is You," and, let's be honest, it's not officially Xmas until that song is played. In honor of a true holiday legend, these are the best Mariah Carey Christmas memes gracing the internet.

Before that, let me just explain why Carey is a true Christmas legend. For starters, "All I Want For Christmas Is You" has broken so many records. In 2018, it was played 10.8 million times on Spotify on Christmas Eve, making it the most-streamed track of all time in a single day. Oh, and the festive ear-worm celebrates its 25th anniversary in 2019, and, somehow, it's still as relevant as ever. I promise that you'll find the song inescapable in your car, office, or local mall this holiday season (and many more to come).

Mimi is still the No. 1 Christmas queen and these memes are digital proof.

Even Mimi herself knows that she's the holiday queen.

As further proof that Christmas is Carey's time, she just got her very own Twitter emoji. Her custom Twitter emoji will pop up if you tweet using the hashtag #MariahChristmas or #MC25.

For those who are dying to hear "AIWFCIY" live, you're in luck. Carey is embarking on a holiday tour and is set to slay stages across the U.S. throughout the month of December.

So, grab the hot chocolate, turn your speakers up, and bask in the season of Miss Carey, or as some would call it, Christmas.