February 14 is right around the corner and whether you're in a relationship or not, it's an excellent excuse to buy a new bra or pair of underwear. There are a seemingly infinite amount of gorgeous lingerie sets for Valentine's Day out there so it can be hard to weed (read: drool yourself) through all the satin and lace, but if you're looking for pieces that are both beautiful and budget friendly, the below options got your back. And your boobs.

If you think that there's no point in buying lingerie because you don't have a significant other, I'm going to politely call BS and recommend you get yourself something super sexy ASAP. There's a sense of empowerment that comes with buying and wearing lingerie, even if it makes its debut under your work attire on a regular Tuesday. It's like a naughty little secret and if you happen to meet someone out later that night and take them home then hey, you just made them the luckiest person of 2019. If you are in a relationship, the benefits of buying lingerie are obvious. You feel hot and your partner gets to experience that with you—it's a win, win. So, whether you're gifting one to yourself, buying one for your love, or getting one for a friend, below are 10 straight-size and plus-size lingerie sets that will set someone's Valentine's Day on fire.

Hot Dog

I love lingerie that's a little bit playful in personality and this Dalmatian set is definitely that. Boasting a spotted silk material lined with light pink lace, it's perfect for the quirky babe in all of us.

Femme Fatale

I find nothing sexier than black lingerie and the subtle pink and lace accents on this set take it to a whole other level.

Halter Right There

Anytime a bra can double as the perfect festival top, I'm in. This one laces up with a satin ribbon for an extra flirty effect.

Flaming Lips

Between the cherry colored embroidered lips and sleek satin bows, this set is the definition of red hot.

Perfect Spots

The scalloped edges, hot pink bows, and mini polka dots read sweet. The sheer fabric and balcony style bra? Sexy AF.

All Over The Lace

It's made completely out of a rosy red lace. Need I say more?

Cherry Bomb

If you liked the Savage X Fenty option, save for the red lips, this set is the perfect alternative. It's sheer genius.

Be Mine

Can I wear these as PJs every night?

Petal Pusher

Ice blue probably isn't the color that comes to mind when you think of Valentine's Day but after seeing this gorgeous floral set, it might be from now on.

Strap Star

It has a built-in harness and contrasting lace details so yeah, it will turn up the heat.

Dark Magic

The deep violet shade of this set gives it a refined yet slightly wicked feel. Witchy women of the world, this one's for us.