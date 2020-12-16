The holidays are fast approaching, and no matter how you usually celebrate, there's no harm in planning out your 'fit with some cozy clothes. Given the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, any holiday gatherings will be significantly smaller, or completely virtual, this December, meaning you don't have to go all out fashion-wise like you normally would've. With that in mind, peep some holiday loungewear and pajama outfit ideas for inspo on how to stay festive and ultra cozy at the same time. Just because you're probably just kicking it on your couch, doesn't mean you can't look fire in some loungewear.

The past couple months have made me a bit of a loungewear connoisseur, if I do say so myself. As much as I love my go-to sweatpants and leggings, though, the holiday season calls for something a bit more special. Besides, I want to flex on my siblings, and a stylish loungewear set is perfect for that. I'll be the best dressed at our Holiday in Handcuffs viewing no matter what. To do that, new loungewear is a must. TBH, it doesn't even have to be super festive, if that's not your style.

While you're doling out all your money on gifts for your family and friends, think about snagging a little cozy something for yourself, if you can swing it. If you're feeling like a bit of a Scrooge, at least a cute sweatshirt can get you somewhat in the spirit. Without any further ado, here are some holiday loungewear and pajamas outfit ideas that might just have you caroling out of joy.

Hop on the Polar Express with Secret Treasures' Plush Twosies Set ($14.87, Walmart). The plush material guarantees you'll be at optimal coziness at all times. But don't worry; despite what the sweater says, you won't be too hot.

For those who prefer to at least appear a little more dressed up, you can still be totally cozy in one of PrettyLittleThing's t-shirt or sweater dresses. You can wear these to run a last-minute holiday errand or curl up on the couch for a movie marathon.

So, maybe you're not one for all the matching sets or cutesy things? I get that. You can also keep things relaxed with Licensed Character's Menorah Sweatshirt ($33.99, Kohl's). It's definitely a must for the person who just wants a no-fuss, easy addition to any look.

There are a lot of different kinds of onesies in world, but I love the vintage feel of VNVNE's Ugly Christmas Onesie ($26, Amazon). It looks just like something a Who from Whoville would wear to bed in How the Grinch Stole Christmas.

Flannel pajamas (set one, set two) are a holiday classic, and they're especially great, because you can start wearing them long before the holiday season starts and keep at it long after it's over. Not to mention, if you and your family snag matching sets, flannel PJs will totally elevate your Christmas morning breakfast game.

This might be a hot take, but overalls are the best article of clothing ever created, and until today, I didn't realize there was a loungewear option within that category. Target's Snowflake Velour Jumpsuit ($33, Target) proved me wrong. While it's branded as an "ugly" jumpsuit, I wholeheartedly disagree. You can easily pair these with a turtleneck to rock at any holiday gathering, virtual or otherwise.

I can't pinpoint exactly when I fell in love with sleep rompers, but it happened, and I'm not looking back. There's something so adorable about these Fleece Romper PJs from Old Navy ($28, Old Navy), yet they also have a bit of a sexy edge. The built-in shorts also mean you won't overheat if you get hot easily.

Put on your yarmulke, it's time for Hanukkah. Or, maybe I should say llama Hanukkah, if you're feeling this Children's Place Cotton Pajama set ($15, Children's Place). Even if you won't be lighting the Menorah until nighttime, you may just want to spend at least one of the eight days in your PJs from dawn 'til dusk.

SleepytimePjs' Deer Onesie ($44, SleepytimePjs) wraps you up from head to toe with its hood and connected feet — no frozen toes in sight. Believe it or not, there are all pockets, so if you didn't think it was possible to assume full holiday burrito status, think again.

Naturally, it can't be a loungewear round up without a pair of sweatpants. Having gone from not owning a pair of joggers to now having an entire collection, I can promise you that I am not heading into the holidays without a festive pair to up my lounging game every single day.