"It's been like three weeks and I'm about to lose my mind," Eric* said, dramatically running his fingers through his hair. "Three weeks is a dry spell for guys?" I thought. I was genuinely confused. He explained, quite logically, that a dry spell was any period of time during which you'd like to be having sex but aren't or can't for some reason.

Eric and I had been friends since college and, although we were never more than that, he felt comfortable enough sharing this with me. I was glad, too, because it made me think about how other people defined their dry spells. How long is too long to go without having sex? I don't think there's any right answer. A dry spell for me is not three weeks so I found his frustration a tiny bit amusing.

The truth is, though, everyone goes through dry spells, regardless of how you choose to define them. Sometimes, you forget how long it's been since your last relationship or casual date. Other times, it's the pain of a bad breakup that's holding you back. And yup, guys have sexual droughts, too! Here's how long these 10 guys went without sex and how they managed to turn their luck around.

The longest for me so far has been four months. I went from doing anal to going anal because of how long it had been. I told myself I had to stay strong and that masturbating wasn't necessary. I'd been talking to a couple girls but the one that broke the streak was a total stranger. We met at a hotel party after an engineering conference. We had a few drinks, ended up making out, and I found myself in the bathroom with her. Let's hope it won't be another four months! — Shawn*, 23

A little over 2 years was my longest dry spell, and it was ended when I found a girl who just wanted FWB. I learned that you also shouldn't mention the dry spell...like ever. Makes girls go dry themselves in my experience. — wrestleholic_jericho

Probably not the answer you're looking for but I'm in a long distance relationship and I'm two months in with a few more to go that will make it my longest 'dry spell' before we can do it again. I've ventured into the 'male sex toy' market just to get by. Gotta say it's helped enormously. — DoobieWabbit

A little less than 1.5 years. I quit playing WoW and started talking to people again. I broke it 16 hours after i deleted my account. — standardalias

The longest I've ever gone... probably a year and a few months. Honestly wasn't even trying to end it, just kinda fell into my lap. — Ryan*, 26

It was around eight months. How did I break it? I ended the relationship and got a FWB. — Ayzmo

My longest dry spell was probably 10 months, before I met my current girlfriend through mutual friends. My right arm got really ripped that summer. — Jared*, 28

There was probably a semester where I would have been single or between relationships — so a few months, I guess — and I didn't have sex. Whenever that happens, I try to focus on being productive in school and at work. Just think about anything other than the obvious. — Dave*, 25

My longest dry spell once I started having sex was like 2 years. It was rough. I had just moved back home after graduating, and my hometown just doesn't really have single, young people. It sucked. I felt lonely and shitty. Luckily I broke out of it after my longest crush ever back in middle school/high school hit me up on Instagram and we got to talking and dated for a few months. It was worth the wait lol. — GreeneRockets