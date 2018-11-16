10 'Grey's Anatomy' Thanksgiving Episode Quotes For Instagrams Of You & Your Person

Thanksgiving weekend hopefully means you'll be reuniting with your most beloved friends and family after some time away from home. Even if you plan on spending the majority of this break in sweats, slapping on a smile for an Instagram photo with your person, whether they be a best friend or a significant other, is a must. Why not share how happy you are to see them with your followers? When it comes to expressing love or friendship, nothing beats Grey's Anatomy's heartfelt deliveries, so we have the rundown of the best Grey's Anatomy Thanksgiving episode quotes for Instagrams of you and your person.

While the concept of being someone's person originated from Meredith and Cristina's friendship, love-struck couples on The Bachelor have also made the phrase synonymous with romantic relationships. Whether Thanksgiving means a catch-up with your girlfriends or a cozy night with your partner, the particular quotes below are meant to capture strong friendships. Seeing as we're still waiting for Sandra Oh to make a surprise return to the show, it's reminders of Cristina and Meredith's bond that keep us calm when Grey's Anatomy takes a wild turn.

Meredith and Cristina might have thousands of miles between them, but luckily on Thanksgiving, our closest hometown gals are only a drive away. After you've snapped an adorable pic with several of them or your one special person, here are Grey Sloan Memorial-approved sayings to accompany that photo on Instagram.

1 "If I murdered someone, she’s the person I’d call to help me drag the corpse across the living room floor. She’s my person.” – Cristina Yang Giphy The truest sign of friendship is someone not even bothering to question you if you need to bury a body (metaphorically, of course, but who knows what life can bring you?). In terms of Thanksgiving, your person is definitely the one who makes sure you don't end up at the local bar pursuing your ill-fated high school crush.

2 "Friends are the family we choose." — Meredith Grey Giphy If you're having a Friendsgiving this year in lieu of a family dinner, this quote is the perfect fit for a group shot around the table. If your squad is particularly obsessed with Grey's Anatomy, entertain yourselves by binge-watching the series on Netflix or reminiscing about your favorite storylines.

3 “This is life. Bad things happen. It's hard. You find your people, you find your person, and you lean on them.” — Meredith Grey Giphy This is another caption fitting for a group celebration. Whether it's over turkey on Thursday night or in the middle of drinks over the weekend, you should find the time to reconnect with some of your oldest friend in honor of the holiday. Thanksgiving with the family can be rough, so it's nice to check in with the people who won't persistently ask if you're seeing someone.

4 “Shut up. I'm your person.” — Meredith Grey Giphy Even if you secretly wonder if your BFF's cool roommate or college bestie has surpassed you in her heart, it only takes a simple reunion to feel assured that you and your person are undoubtedly with each other for life.

5 "The ties that bind us are sometimes impossible to explain. Some bonds defy distance and time and logic; because some ties are simply... meant to be." — Meredith Grey Giphy A lot of us somehow don't remember how we met our closest friends. In these scenarios, it's clear that the friendship was just meant to happen inexplicably. This Thanksgiving, thank the universe for blessing you with an awesome friend.

6 “We're friends, real friends. And that means, no matter how long it takes, when you finally do decide to look back, I'll still be there.” — Meredith Grey Giphy A Thanksgiving back at home means seeing the friends you may have had since you were in diapers. Every childhood memory you have includes these one or two people, and even as you've grown your separate ways, you know that these people are the ones who will always be there for you.

7 "What do you need, an 'I love you' or something? I love you." — Meredith Grey Giphy For the longtime friends who don't feel the need to always gush about each other, this quick and simple quote is the way to go. You guys know what you mean to each other, and every now and then, it's nice to share those feelings on your social media feed.

8 "You're my person. I need you alive. You make me brave. Okay, now we dance it out." — Cristina Yang Giphy Even if you just end up using this quote's reminder to dance it out, the core of the line explains why having a person is so essential. Knowing that you have a friend who always has your back strengthens you and builds your confidence for the trickier moments in life.

9 "He's very dreamy, but he's not the sun. You are!” — Cristina Yang Giphy If you or your friend have a tendency to get lost in a romantic relationship, subtly remind the other of how powerful they are by using Cristina's most famous quote alongside your pic.