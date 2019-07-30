10 Engagement Rings Like Scarlett Johansson’s, But Way Cheaper

In case you missed it, Scarlet Johansson is getting hitched again, folks. That's right: She's set to head down the aisle with her longtime boyfriend, Saturday Night Live co-head writer Colin Jost, and she’s going to do it in a ring you can see from space. It’s huge. It's also incredibly unique. Instead of opting for a more traditional clear white diamond, this ring boasts a light brown 11 carat diamond in a ceramic and yellow gold setting. The cut is also unexpected: It's a combination of a pear and oval cut. Basically, the ring is one of a kind. However, if this ring has inspired you, there are some engagement rings like Scarlett Johansson's that have some of the same elements or the vibe of her dazzler — minus the price tag, of course. Let's be honest, we're not raking in that Marvel or SNL money. Oh, did I forget to mention the value of that brilliant bobble? According to Alicia Davis, the VP of Merchandise at Shane Co., it was not cheap. "Scarlett's 11 carat light-brown diamond looks to be a spin on two stone shapes, mixing an oval and pear to create an elegant egg shape," she previously told Elite Daily. "We can estimate a ring like this to be priced over $400,000." Whew.

While the couple announced that they were engaged on May 19 through Johannson's publicist, the public didn't get a peek at the ring until July 20, during the Marvel Studios panel at Comic-Con. Frankly, it was worth the wait. Here’s a better view:

If you love this ring but don’t have almost half a million to drop on your wedding bling, don’t worry, you still have some options. Really affordable options, actually, especially if you consider other brown gemstones like smoky topaz and morganite, which are just as gorgeous but only a fraction of the price. Here are some options for similar rings to help get you started.

Smoky Quartz Ring With An Angled Claw Setting $80 | Etsy Buy Now One of the coolest things about Johansson's ring is the unique angled setting. This ring captures some of that avant garde vibe. The ring is hand-crafted in silver and then coated with 18 karat gold and features a smoky quartz gemstone.

Rauchtopas Ring $387 | Etsy Buy Now Want your ring to make a statement? Well, the scale of this one says it all. This hand-crafted ring features a smokey topaz from Brazil in a silver setting.

Smoky Topaz And Diamond Cocktail Ring $1,062 | Etsy Buy Now Smokey topaz and diamonds combined make this ring a stunner. Both the scale of the gemstone and unique modern setting captures the unique beauty of Johannson’s ring. It can be made in yellow, white, or even rose gold, depending on your preference.

Rose Cut Brown Diamond Ring $514 | Etsy Buy Now For those who have their heart set on a brown diamond, this beautiful brown rose cut, teardrop diamond engagement ring is an affordable and gorgeous option. Made with 14 karat white gold and a 1.84 pear shaped diamond, it’s a truly one of a kind ring you’ll cherish for life.

Smoky Quartz Ring $50 | Etsy Buy Now There is really something to be said about simple, timeless elegance, like in this smoky quartz and sterling silver ring.

AAAA Brown Oval Morganite Ring $1,467 | Etsy Buy Now The peachy brown hue of this morganite stone is so stunning I can’t take it. Set in a 14 karat white gold, the true star of the piece is that 4 carat gemstone from Brazil.

Smokey Topaz Ring $800 | Etsy Buy Now If sustainability is important to you, then this lab grown smoky topaz, in 14 karat has all the beauty and eco-friendliness you could dream of. Plus, it can be engraved to add an additional layer of uniqueness to an already incredibly special piece of jewelry.

Rose Cut Oval Diamond Halo Ring $1,380 | Etsy Buy Now If you love the color of Johansson's ring, but would prefer something a little more traditional, this ring really is the best of both worlds. A halo of white diamonds surround a brown rose cut oval diamond, set in a 14 karat yellow gold.

Smoky Quartz Marquise Cut Ring $56 | Etsy Buy Now This smokey quartz ring puts a little twist on the simple elegance of Johansson's ring with its marquise cut. Geometric chic and absolutely eye-catching.