If you haven't already heard, Demi Lovato and Max Ehrich are officially engaged. Lovato broke the news via Instagram on July 22. The photo featured the happy couple embracing on the beach where Ehrich surprised Lovato by popping the question. It's a beautiful moment that's only enhanced by the enormous emerald cut dazzler the “Anyone” singer is sporting. If the photos had you immediately scouring the internet in search of engagement rings like Demi Lovato’s, let's just say I don't blame you — it's an absolute stunner.

While Lovato hasn't confirmed details about her ring yet, Blue Nile’s Chief Merchandising Officer, Katie Zimmerman, says it's as spectacular as you guessed. “Demi’s stunning emerald cut ring is an eternal classic and a popular style amongst the stars such as Jennifer Lopez, Beyoncé, and, most recently, Brooklyn Beckham’s fiancé, Nicola Peltz!" she tells Elite Daily. "The two trapezoid-cut side stones perfectly align with the dimensions of the center stone and make for an extra glamorous look. I estimate the total weight of Demi’s ring to be approximately 8-carats and the ring value at $400k-$500, depending on the color and clarity of the stones.” It’s worth noting that some sources have reported that the ring is valued at up to $5 million. Whoa.

Demi Lovato/Instagram

Granted, Lovato's ring might be a little bit out of your budget, but the good news is that there are plenty of more affordable options out there that capture the glamor and glitz of her bling without the hefty price tag.

1. Tapered Baguette Diamond Engagement Ring Tapered Baguette Diamond Engagement Ring $1,650 | Bluenile.com See on Blue Nile Build your perfect engagement ring starting with this stunning setting. Two tapered baguettes frame a center stone that's customized to your taste and budget.

2. "The Margo" Antique White Sapphire Diamond Engagement Ring "The Margo" Antique White Sapphire Diamond Engagement Ring $1,549 | Etsy.com See on Etsy This unique sparkler from PenelliBelle features a 1.6-carat emerald cut white sapphire at its center, with two moissanite baguettes on either side. Six more diamonds complete the look.

3. Emerald Cut Lab-Created Diamond Engagement Ring Emerald Cut Lab-Created Diamond Engagement Ring $9,950 | Etsy.com See on Etsy This ring from Ilanis Bridal & Fine Jewelry features all the classic beauty of a diamond engagement ring with none of the conflict, thanks to its 3-carat lab-grown center diamond.

4. Step Cut Trapezoid Diamond Engagement Ring Step Cut Trapezoid Diamond Engagement Ring $4,990 | Bluenile.com See on Blue Nile Oh-so-glamorous, this elegant setting is a beautiful foundation for your engagement ring. This platinum setting features a pair of step cut trapezoid diamonds that would beautifully frame an emerald cut center stone.

5. “La Maddalena” Diamond Engagement Ring “La Maddalena” Diamond Engagement Ring $4,500 | Etsy.com See on Etsy Chic and classic, the La Maddalena diamond ring, by Brooklyn Lilly Jewelry, features a 1-carat emerald cut center stone between two trapezoid cut diamonds.

6. Emerald Cut Moissanite Engagement Ring Emerald Cut Moissanite Engagement Ring $1,998 | Etsy.com See on Etsy This budget-friendly ring is a total knockout. Created by Bel Viaggio Designs, this showstopper features a 5.23-carat emerald cut moissanite center stone framed by two baguettes.

7. White Topaz Ring White Topaz Ring $92 | Etsy.com See on Etsy Add some geometric flair with this unique engagement ring. Set in silver, this emerald-cut white topaz is framed by six square cut white topaz, which creates an unforgettable silhouette.

8. Art Deco Moissanite Ring Art Deco Moissanite Ring $684 $581.40 | Etsy.com See on Etsy This vintage-inspired ring from Newado Jewel adds some Art Deco flair with an emerald cut moissanite stone.

9. White Topaz Halo Ring White Topaz Halo Ring $699 | Etsy.com See on Etsy This stunning ring from Love Rings Design boasts a 3.9-carat center cut white topaz in a halo of diamonds, because there’s no such thing as too much sparkle.