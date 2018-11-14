Tell me if this sounds familiar: You’re hanging out with bae later tonight, but you're already (and in the middle of your work day) anticipating getting some private, ahem, one-on-one time with them. Don't hold back! Let them know exactly what you are feeling with these texts to send your partner that’ll set the mood. Because anticipation feels good, and can only heighten the excitement you both feel about seeing one another.

For some folks, sexy texts can be really explicit and dirty AF, which is great, but I personally prefer something clever that will also make my partner laugh. What can I say? My biggest erogenous zone is my sense of humor. Make me laugh and I am yours. If you're on the same page and you know bae is too, and you want to let your freak-flag fly, then give these sexy texts a try next time you're trying to get your partner in the right (read: naughty) mood for what you have planned later that night. Trust me: They'll dig it and may even show up a little bit early, which just means you'll have more time to make good on these sex-ty suggestions. Read on for naughty inspo.

1 Keep it topical Giphy “Thinking about you got me feeling like the midterm elections right now 🌊🌊🌊🌊” Hey, the midterms gave us a lot to celebrate, and what better way to show your patriotic joy than with some special adult fun times, am I right? Uncle Sam wants you... to get freaky.

2 Make a game off it. Giphy “This text message is good for one sexual activity of your choosing. Just present it at my bedroom door to claim your prize. 🚪💥💥” Now here is a game you can be sure bae is going to want to play. Best of all, when you play this game, everybody and every body wins.

3 If you can't take the heat, stay out of the … bedroom. Giphy “Let's make dinner tonight, I’ll cook and you bring the 🍆🍆🍆” Now here is a sexy text that has all the ingredients for a good time, if you know what I’m saying. (Sex, I’m talking about sex.)

4 Say with with a poem. Giphy “Roses are red 🌹. Violets aren’t white🌷. I’m gonna bang out your brains when you come over tonight.” If you’re craving some sweet lovin' but you want to keep it classy, say it with some special prose.

5 Make a long day into a long night. Giphy “When you get off work, I’m going to work to get you off. 👉👌👉👌👉👌👉👌” No matter how long bae’s day was, this is just the text that will get them eager for their their second shift — in your bed.

6 Get their heart pumping. Giphy “I didn’t have time to go to the gym today, sounds like you’re going to be my cardio tonight. 😜” This is just the sexy text to send if you wouldn’t mind a little help working on your fitness goals. I guarantee that when they receive this, they will be more than willing to spot you.

7 Just a little pick me up. Giphy “I’m feeling a bit down today. Would you mind coming over and feeling me up? 👐🍈🍈” When you’re having a bad day, this is the kind of text that will make both you and your boo’s day a whole lot better.

8 Let them know you aren’t afraid to get a little dirty. Giphy “Just got out of the shower and I’m ready to get dirty again… Where you at? 😜” And if they’re lucky, you’ll both need to hop back in the shower when you’re done.

9 The curse of autocorrect strikes again. Giphy “I want to f**k you so bad RN … ack! Stupid auto-correct... What I meant to say is, good morning sweetie! 😘😘😘” Stupid "auto-correct"!