If you're looking to set the mood for a romantic evening with your special someone, nothing's more effective at creating atmosphere than the classics. Think soothing music, tasty, sensual treats, and of course, no romantic evening's complete without candlelight. If you really want to create a seductive atmosphere, you'll also want to consider the fragrance in the air, and pick candles that set a sexy mood by enhancing the vibe rather than distracting from it.

What makes a candle's scent the right one for romance? It depends on your personal tastes to some degree, but, in general, you want something subtle and alluring that'll put you into a more sensual state of mind. Nothing too sweet or artificial, but with a hint of musk or citrus to add brightness. Sometimes the most entrancing and arousing fragrance is one that's a bit more unexpected, with exotic scents that tease your senses and put you in the mood to explore and play. Fortunately, there's no shortage of options out there. If you're not sure where to start, here are some alluring choices to help inspire you.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Elite Daily's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

1. Paddywax Candles Impressions Candle in Heart Paddywax Candles Impressions Collection Scented Candle $19.13 | Amazon Buy on Amazon.com This adorable candle brings the romance with notes of cinnamon and vanilla. It's rounded out with the earthiness of tobacco flower to make this a sensual delight.

2. Taunt Massage Candle Taunt Massage Candle $55 | Dedcool Buy on Dedcool.com This alluring vegan candle doubles as a fragrance to set mood and the oil for a sensual massage to taunt and tease one another. The notes are a blend of amber, vanilla, and fresh dew which make this candle both sweet and wonderfully subtle.

3. Chloe Glass 3-Wick Candle Chloe Glass 3-Wick Candle $29 | Urban Outfitters Buy on UrbanOuttters.com This candle is pure elegance. While available in a variety of scents, including Spiced Chai and Juniper Pine, the Ylang Ylang option really stands out for a night, ahem, in. Notes of neroli, guardian, oakmoss, and vetiver round out the rich floral fragrance.

4. Homesick Love Candle Homesick Love Candle $54.44 | Amazon Buy on Amazon.com For a more traditional take on romance, this candle boasts strong rose notes paired with jasmine, sandalwood, peony, lemon, and plum. It's bright and beautiful, just like new love.

5. Cuffing Season Candle Cuffing Season Candle $38 | Forvrmood Buy on Forvrmod.com It's cold outside and nothing is cozier than getting up close and personal with the one you're cuffed up with. This candle's scent evokes that feeling with notes of salty lemon, mineral citrus, iris, violet, jasmine, and Douglas fir.

6. Young Love Candle Young Love Candle $24 | Anecdote Candles Buy on AnecdoteCandles.com If you want to know what first love smells like, it's getting swept away by sweet and alluring scent. Notes of blackberry and rose are met with bergamot incense, burgundy rose, amber, and a hint of musk.

7. No. 4 Confidant Candle No. 4 Confidant Candle $65 | Whiskey and Woof Buy on WhiskeyandWoof.com If the typical scents don't arouse your senses, then this rustic and lusciously masculine candle may be just what you desire. It smells of maple bourbon, cinnamon, and amber, with minor notes of cedar and tonka.

8. Burn No. 1 Candle Burn No. 1 Candle $25 | Maude Buy on GetMaude.com Is there someone you burn for, Daphne Bridgerton-style? Then this may be the perfect candle to set the mood for a night of regency romance. This soy candle smells of amber, cedar, clove, and lemongrass, and doubles as a sensual massage oil.

9. You Had Me At Hello Candle You Had Me At Hello Candle $35 | Here for the Burn Buy on HereForTheBurn.com This mango and guava scented candle is the perfect for spending the night with the person who makes you feel like you're on a tropical vacation whenever you're together.