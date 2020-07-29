It's Leo season, so if there's a lovely lion in your life, chances are you're currently or will soon be on the hunt for the perfect birthday gifts for your Leo partner. It's a process that, while lots of fun, is also especially challenging since Leo themselves are such generous and thoughtful gift-givers. They have a knack for knowing just what you'd like and delight in seeing your face when you open it. Naturally, you'll want to return the favor and make them feel just as special and unique as they are.

What you want to keep in mind is that, for Leo, it's got to be fabulous. They have an eye for luxury and know their worth, so think chic. They also love to be pampered and take care of themselves, so anything that lets them indulge is a welcome gift. And of course, this passionate and charismatic sign loves to be in the limelight, so give them their star moment and they'll never forget it. Leo just wants to feel appreciated, seen, and loved. As a result, anything that comes from the heart, and that shows you know and love them for who they are, will be a hit. Here are some ideas for birthday gifts that any Leo would be thrilled to unwrap.

1. Gold Leo Constellation Necklace Gold Leo Constellation Necklace $98 | Etsy.com See on Etsy Leo will feel like the star they are wearing this Leo Constellation necklace. Since they're handmade, every necklace is just a little different and unique, just like the Leo wearing it.

2. QIAYA Selfie Ring Light QIAYA Selfie Ring Light $17.99 | Amazon.com See on Amazon Let’s be honest, your Leo love is no stranger to the selfie. They look hot and they know it. So give them the gift of taking their selfie game to the next level with the good lighting of a ring light. The QIAYA selfie ring light is rechargeable and clips onto their phone, so they can stay lit whenever the selfie mood strikes.

3. The Emily & Meritt Desktop Mirror The Emily & Meritt Desktop Mirror $99 $69 | Pottery Barn See on Pottery Barn Since your Leo partner always likes to look purrfect, they’ll appreciate this adorable mirror to get ready in — or for one last peek at themselves before they head out to whatever party they're about to be the life of.

4. BONAOK Wireless Bluetooth Karaoke Microphone BONAOK Wireless Bluetooth Karaoke Microphone $31 | Amazon See on Amazon The world's all just a stage for Leo, so the only thing they’ve been missing is a mic. Give them their Star is Born moment with the BONAOK wireless karaoke mic. Just get ready for daily karaoke nights, because Leo never misses a chance to be in the spotlight.

5. ASOS Design Pyjama Set ASOS Design Pyjama Set $67 $53.60 | Asos.com See on ASOS These adorable satin pajamas aren’t kitten around, although you may want to fool around with your Leo when they're wearing them. Just sayin’.

6. Le Mer: The Lip and Face Collection Le Mer: The Lip and Face Collection $190 | Sephora.com See on Sephora Leo’s love luxury and believe they deserve the best things in life — and they're right. Spoil your favorite Leo with a Le Mer’s skincare kit. This set includes a hydrating duo for lips and a classic Crème de la Mer jar.

7. Castanea Cotton Animal Print Throw Pillow Castanea Cotton Animal Print Throw Pillow $117 $30 | Allmodern.com See on All Modern Class up your Leo’s joint with this cute and chic throw pillow from All Modern, which features a print any cat will love.

8. Velvet Zodiac Journal Velvet Zodiac Journal $14 | Urban Outfitters See on Urban Outfitters There’s a lot more to your Leo than their good looks and charming personalities; they're deep thinkers as well. A journal's a great place to put all those musings or start that memoir they’ve been mentally writing for years.

9. Leo Prosperity Candle Leo Prosperity Candle $16 | UncommonGoods.com See on Uncommon Goods Add some ambiance to your Leo’s life with this astrology themed candle by Prosperity Candles. The scent is “warm and uplifting, green tea mixed with peppermint leaves, spices and hints of lemon and amber remind you of the best coffeehouse chai.” Not only does it smell incredible, but the profit from its sales support refugee women in Massachusetts.