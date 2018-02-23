As a long time New Yorker, I'm convinced that I'd have a ring on my finger right now had I been living in any other American city for the past seven years. But I'm also full of fear of intimacy, terrible at committing, and don't want to be engaged, so there's that too. Is New York just terrible? And if so, what are the best and worst cities for dating?

Last Valentine's Day, residential real estate site Trulia.com published a study that was referenced by the New York Times in an article titled "The Best Cities To Find Single Men or Women." Trulia's results were limited to those seeking a partner of the opposite sex only, but the results are pretty interesting. Trulia took multiple factors into account in determining which cities had the most eligible singles including the ratio of single men to single women over the age of 21, the age range of those singles, whether they've been married or not, how often they work each week, and what level of education they have. Taking only the ratio of single men to single women into account, these are the best and worst cities for a heterosexual woman to find her match. First, here are the top five best cities:

1. Bakersfield, California

There were 102 single men per 100 single women in Bakersfield, making it the best city for women to find single men.

2. Salt Lake City, Utah

Despite what stereotypes of Mormonism and polygamy you may have when you think about dating in Salt Lake City, it's actually the second best city for women to find a single man. There are 98 single men per 100 single women in Salt Lake City, so while single women still outnumber men, the odds are still in your favor when you look at the country's cities overall.

3. San Fransisco, California

San Francisco has 97 single men for every 100 single women, making it a major city with majorly excellent odds for heterosexual women looking to date.

4. Las Vegas, Nevada

The city of sin is actually the fourth best place to find a single man: for every 100 single women, there are 96 single men. The question is, how often do these men frequent the Strip?

5. San Jose, California

There are 95 single men for every 100 single women in San Jose, making it the fifth best city based solely on ratio of single women to men. Interestingly enough, all five of the best cities for hetero women to find single men are on the West Coast or in the Southwestern U.S.

The cities with the worst single men to single women ratios all happen to be located in mid-Atlantic and southeastern states. Here they are:

1. North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton, Florida and Birmingham, Alabama

The Sarasota area and Birmingham both have a whopping 135 single women per 100 single men. The odds are never in your favor at a heterosexual woman, but I guess the weather's nice?

3. Winston-Salem, North Carolina

Go Deacs! Winston-Salem is the home to Wake Forest University, and is apparently also the home to the third worst city for single women to meet single men in with a ratio of 134 single women per every 100 single men.

4. Silver Spring-Frederick-Rockville, Md.

Coming in hot with the fourth highest single women to men ratio, the Silver Spring area has 134 single women for every 100 single men.

5. Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro has 131 single women for every 100 single men, making it yet another city that works out quite nicely for heterosexual single men.

Where's New York!? I thought we had the worst ratio of single men to single women? Well, when it comes to big cities, outside the worst five cities for single women listed above, Philadelphia and New York had the eighth and ninth highest single women to single men ratios, so considering the size of NYC, yes, it's pretty rough here at 123 single women for every 100 single men. While I would do anything for love, I wouldn't trade New York for Bakersfield just yet. How about you?