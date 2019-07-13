10 Best Moments From ‘Orange is the New Black’ To Get You Ready For The Final Season

After seven seasons of serving time, the ladies of Litchfield are finally getting out. Well, they might not all be getting out, but their series Orange is the New Black is coming to an end. The series became an instant hit when it premiered on Netflix in 2013 as one of the first Netflix original series. It'll be hard to say goodbye after six years, but luckily fans have all of the previous six seasons on Netflix to help ease the transition. If you're looking to take a walk down memory lane, then here are 10 of the best moments from Orange is the New Black to help you get ready for the final season.

It was really hard to narrow down a list of the best moments from Orange is the New Black to only 10 of them. Each season of the show has been filled with stories that cover every piece of the emotional spectrum. Over the years the characters have had big life changes; romances have bubbled up, babies have been born, and beloved characters died. But, the show has also always succeeded in its small, quirky details too, like the characters' book clubs and fights over control of the kitchen. With such a large ensemble of such nuanced characters, the show has had no shortage of memorable moments.

1. Piper and Alex Meet in Prison for the First Time

Netflix

In a way, Orange is the New Black has always been a love story. In the first episode of the series, Piper Chapman (Taylor Schilling) spends her first day in prison after her ex-girlfriend Alex Vause (Laura Prepon) turned her in. Their relationship is a heated knot of love and hate, and there's no better moment to set it all up than when Piper sees Alex in prison for the first time.

2. Crazy Eyes' Flirting

Netflix

Within Piper's first few days in Litchfield, she catches the (crazy) eye of Suzanne "Crazy Eyes" Warren (Uzo Aduba). Suzanne tries to woo Piper with some of the most memorable poetry I've heard to this day.

3. The Chicken

Netflix

There's a rumor among the Litchfield inmates that there's a chicken that roams the land surrounding the prison and Red (Kate Mulgrew) wants to find it. When it suddenly appears, chaos ensues.

4. Pennsatucky Gets New Teeth

Netflix

Tiffany "Pennsatucky" Doggett (Taryn Manning) started out as an antagonist. But after she uses the the prison's money to snag a new set of teeth, audiences get to see her begin a transformation into a more empathetic person.

5. Miss Rosa Rides to Freedom

Netflix

Miss Rosa (Barbara Rosenblat) was a mysterious character for most of her time on the show. But when she receives a terminal cancer diagnosis, audiences get to see her emotional past, and she gets to take one last joyride before she dies.

6. Cindy Becomes Tova

Netflix

Cindy Hayes (Adrienne C. Moore) knows how to play a scene for comedy just as much as can for drama. There's probably no better example of that than when she decides to convert to Judaism just so she can get access to the (better tasting) Kosher food.

7. Escape to the Lake

Netflix

A hole in the prison fence gives the inmates a small taste of freedom. They spend their small respite swimming in a nearby lake in a beautiful scene.

8. Lolly's Time Machine

Netflix

Lolly Whitewhill (Lori Petty) provides a tender example of mental illness. It culminates in a heartbreaking scene of her building what she thinks is a time machine so she can go back to when life was easier.

9. Daya and The Gun

Netflix

It's the gun that sparked a riot. After Daya Diaz (Dascha Polanco) gets her hands on a gun and shoots a prison guard, a riot ensues in Litchfield that lasts for all of Season 5.

10. Piper and Alex Meet in Max For the First Time

Netflix

In Season 6, Piper and Alex reunite once again, only this time it's much happier than it was in the first episode.