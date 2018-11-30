This time of year, there seems to be an endless parade of festive things to do — ice skating, holiday parties, Christmas movie marathons — and it can be really nice to bring a date along with you. Going on a few dates and getting to know someone can be super fun, but coming up with holiday 2018 gift ideas if you're not officially dating can be a totally different story. If you're newly dating, you don't want to come on too strong or intense by giving them something really extravagant, but you also don't want to seem like you don't care enough to get them anything at all. After all, it would be really sweet if they had a thoughtful gift to give you, right?

While you might know exactly what to get for your family and friends, finding a gift for someone you've just started dating might not be so easy. It also might not be at the forefront of your mind, because you're too busy figuring out if you and this person could be a real "thing." In this situation, giving a gift that is on the smaller side is better than being extravagant or skipping a gift entirely! Giving a small(ish) gift to someone you're newly dating lets them know you're thoughtful, whereas something pricey could possibly make your date feel uncomfortable — especially if they don't have a gift to give to you! Navigating the relationship and deciding if you're going to be exclusive or keep seeing other people can be tricky enough, so hopefully this list makes shopping for that person a little easier.

Custom Photo Ornament Custom Photo Ornaments $24 NationsPhotoLab.com Do a little Insta-stalking and screen grab a photo of their family pet and customize a sweet ornament for them this holiday! These custom photo metal ornaments come with a red satin ribbon, are made from 100 percent recycled aluminum and have a glossy finish. BUY NOW

RBG Earrings RBG Earrings $24 Wildfang.com What better way to give a nod to the Notorious RBG herself than with these earrings? Made of hard plastic on a silver post, these hypoallergenic earrings are sure to be a supreme hit. BUY NOW

Passport Cover Passport Cover $28 Valfie.com This is the perfect gift for the babe that's going places! Made from vegan leather, this passport case has a magnetic closure and four card slots inside, making this a practical and stylish travel accessory. BUY NOW

Zodiac Sign Crystal Set Zodiac Sign Crystal Set $24 LoveByLuna.co Who doesn't love crystals and the zodiac? Each set is different per the zodiac sign and features four special crystals hand selected to complement the energy your sign. These crystals come in a drawstring pouch, with a card offering tips on crystal usage. BUY NOW

Man In The Moon Incense & Ashtray Set Man In The Moon Incense and Ashtray Set $14 UrbanOutfitters.com This is a really fun and practical addition to your new flame's home. There are two dishes that feature a crescent moon and the face of the man in the moon, both made in shiny bone china. BUY NOW

Purple Rain Vinyl Record Purple Rain Vinyl Record $24.99 Target.com Don't we all miss Prince? Give the give of purple this holiday season with this vinyl record of Prince's classic album, Purple Rain. Plus it's gorgeous to look at! BUY NOW

Start Your Own Practice Set Start Your Own Practice Set $45 MoonBox.co While this gift rings in a little higher than others, it might be just right for your date! If they're considering getting into yoga, meditation, or are interested in spiritual practices, they'll love this gift set. The set includes a yoga mat strap, yoga mat mist, balancing spice blend, two agate drawer pulls, a blend of teas, and an essential oil rollerball perfume. BUY NOW

Balloon Dog Nightlight Balloon Dog Nightlight $25 UncommonGoods.com This gift is so perfectly random that it's simply perfect! It's a fun, delightful, and bright gift that will make your date laugh, at the very least. This pop-art inspired lamp emits a cozy, ambient glow that will light up any room with fun! BUY NOW