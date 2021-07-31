Sour candies are like ‘90s vibes — they’re probably never going to get old. That being said, you probably never thought you’d see the day there was a sour candy-flavored hard seltzer. Luckily, the masterminds behind the candy and hard seltzer mash-up are here to wow your tastebuds with a nostalgic combo that could replace your White Claw for a minute. So if you’re ready to try a boozy twist on your go-to libation, here’s where to buy Warheads Hard Seltzer.

Artisanal Brew Works first announced its Warheads Extreme Sour Hard Seltzer on Instagram in early April 2021 before releasing a limited-batch to its taproom in Saratoga Springs, New York. The brews, made in collaboration with Warheads candy makers Impact Confections, were made with the help of real Warheads candy flavorings to get the familiar hard candy taste. There are four flavors inspired by the candies — Blue Raspberry, Black Cherry, Lemon, and Watermelon. After the initial limited drop at their brewery, the brand announced the sips would have another limited release in its taproom around mid-June and some distribution in select states starting in July.

Fast forward to late July, and you can buy the Warheads Hard Seltzer sips in a few ways. The first is to purchase mix packs or growlers from the Artisanal Brew Works’ taproom in Saratoga, which costs around $13 to $15 for a mix 4-count pack of 16-ounce cans or $6 to $12 for a 750-milliliter or 2-liter growler full (the price doesn’t include the growler glass). If you aren’t near Upstate New York, you’ll want to order them online to have them shipped to you. You can order them online for delivery to your door from a few spots or at local alcohol stores, but only if you live in Massachusetts, Southern California, Eastern Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and downstate New York.

The Warheads Hard Seltzers aren’t the first brew collaboration between the candy company and Artisanal Brew Works. Before coming up with a hard seltzer option, the brewery launched a Warheads Sour Ale in its taproom on Jan. 31, 2020. Then, the company began expanding the brew to select distribution areas in spring 2020.

If you’re lucky enough to live in one of the areas the sips are available, you should check or cal stores near you to see if they have it in stock yet. However, since they may still be rolling out to the states with availability, if you don’t find it right away, don’t give up the search yet.

When placing an order for the Warheads Extreme Sour Hard Seltzer or heading to Artisanal Brew Works’ taproom, be sure to check the CDC guidelines for the most updated health rules.