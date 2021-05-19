Strawberry Rice Krispies Treats Bring The Flavor Of Summer To An OG Snack

Your summer snacking game is getting an ~aesthetic~ refresh, thanks to the return of millennial pink Rice Krispies Treats. A fan-beloved strawberry version of the classic snap, crackle, and pop treats will be back in stores along with a new Rice Krispies Treats variety pack inspired by Neapolitan ice cream. Wondering where you can buy Strawberry Rice Krispies Treats? Here’s what to know about finding the pink-colored bites on your next groceries run.

By the end of May 2021, you’ll be able to find Kellogg’s Strawberry Rice Krispies Treats at most retailers nationwide. Not long after dropping a strawberry version of the cereal in 2019 (which marked its first new flavor in a decade at the time), the company is bringing back a classic summer flavor in the form of pre-packed Rice Krispies Treats. First launched in June 2008, this marks the first return of Strawberry Rice Krispies Treats, and they feature the same recipe that fans remember, promising plenty of strawberry and gooey marshmallow deliciousness in each crunchy bite. You can score a box of eight Strawberry Rice Krispies for $3.39 or double up with a 16-count box of .78-ounce squares for $5.49 at stores nationwide.

Courtesy of Kellogg's

In addition to bringing back the popular treat, Kellogg’s is rolling out a Neapolitan ice cream-inspired variety pack with the strawberry flavor so you can enjoy the best of all worlds. The new Mini-Squares Rice Krispies Variety Pack, which costs $10.79 for a box of 64 .39-ounce treats, features 34 original squares, 15 chocolate Rice Krispies Treats, and 15 strawberry-flavored ones. Like the name suggests, these treats come in a smaller size than you’d get if you bought a regular-sized box of each individual flavor, making them perfect when you want a less substantial snack or if you want to try all three for the full Neapolitan ice cream effect.

The Strawberry Rice Krispies Treats and the three-flavor variety pack are joining Kellogg’s permanent treat lineup, so keep an eye out during your next grocery store run and make sure to stock up if you do see them. As always, remember to keep in mind the CDC's most updated guidance for social distancing and masking when heading to the store.