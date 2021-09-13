This Pretzel-Flavored Beer Will Transport You To Oktoberfest With Each Sip

Get ready to celebrate Oktoberfest at home this year with a new sip that combines two classics: beer and pretzels. Snyder's of Hanover dropped a pretzel-flavored beer that’ll have you raising a toast to the iconic German festival from the comfort of your couch. If you're ready to kick off your Oktoberfest festivities in a whole new way, here's where to buy Snyder’s pretzel-flavored beer with Captain Lawrence Brewing.

If you were a fan of the Snyder’s of Hanover x Captain Lawrence Brewing Pretzel Keg last year, then you’ll want to try out the brands’ latest pretzel-flavored offering, Snyder Bier. The sip features Captain Lawrence Brewing’s beer brewed with Snyder’s of Hanover pretzels — which are slow-baked classic German-style pretzels — to create a unique combo of two fall favorites.

Depending on how you like your booze, there are two flavors you can choose from: Pretzel Märzen and Pretzel Frücht. Pretzel Märzen, which has a 5% ABV, features a Märzen style lager with notes of malt and pretzels. Pretzel Frücht has a 4.5% ABV and is a gose style ale with both sweet and savory flavors, since it’s brewed with passion fruit, guava, and pretzels. To make things even better, the sips come in colorful 15-ounce cans that’ll brighten up your Oktoberfest festivities.

Courtesy of Snyder's

If you’re 21 or older, you can buy the innovative sip for delivery by heading to the Snyder Bier website. Both the Märzen and Frücht flavors are available in individual cans for $5.49 or four-packs for $18.49. You’ll also be able to find the beer in-store at select nationwide retailers. BTW, the new drink is only available for a limited time, while supplies last, so you’ll want to stock up ASAP if you’re hoping to sip on some pretzel-flavored booze for your next fall gathering.

When you head to the store to get your hands on the beer and pretzel blend to celebrate Oktoberfest, make sure to check the CDC guidelines for the most updated health rules.