Pumpkin Spice Milanos Are Back To Make Autumn Sweeter Than Ever

It’s time to give your tastebuds a jumpstart on your favorite fall flavors, because Pumpkin Spice Milano Cookies are making an early comeback. Yep, you heard that right — the tasty bites will officially be hitting shelves in early August. If you’re ready to kick off the season of leaves and sweaters ASAP, here’s where to buy Pumpkin Spice Milano Cookies for a fall treat.

Milano shared details of the 2021 return of Pumpkin Spice Milanos in an email to Elite Daily on July 28. The seasonal cookies, which have been released every fall season since 2014, are a classic way for fans to get their pumpkin spice fix in cookie form. Of course, it’s also the perfect treat to hold you off until the PSL drops (and once it does, you can enjoy double the pumpkin spice).

To give you a refresher on Pumpkin Spice Milanos, they feature a twist on the balanced combo of crisp cookies and chocolate you know and love. You can expect your Milanos to be filled with both milk chocolate and pumpkin spices (which usually includes notes of cinnamon, nutmeg, ginger, and cloves, mixed with pumpkin). With such a decadent blend of flavors, each bite will certainly have you reveling in all the fall feels.

If you’d like to get your hands on the limited-time treats, Pumpkin Spice Milano Cookies will drop in early August at major retailers including Target, Publix, Walmart, Kroger, and more, so make sure to keep an eye out for the product the next time you’re shopping. It’ll cost you $3.89 for a 7-ounce bag. BTW, since Pumpkin Spice Milanos are usually available only during the fall season while supplies last, you’ll want to get a taste as soon as you can before they disappear. You can also pair the cookies with Milano’s summer 2021 flavors, which include Strawberry Chocolate, Orange Chocolate, and Raspberry Chocolate.

