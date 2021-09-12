Mountain Dew's New Thrashed Apple Flavor Takes Fall Flavors To The Extreme

Mountain Dew is putting a twist on the soda you know and love with some serious fall vibes. The new Mountain Dew Thrashed Apple takes your usual apple-inspired offerings to the next level with a sweet and tart combo of flavors. If you’re looking to switch up your PSL during cozy season, here’s where to buy Mountain Dew Thrashed Apple.

Mountain Dew unveiled its new Thrashed Apple flavor on Sept. 7, and it’s a hardcore treat for fans. The sip combines the classic citrusy flavor of Mountain Dew with a refreshing apple taste (according to the can, it’s made from a mix of both natural and artificial apple flavors). You can expect each sip to feature a unique blend of sweet and tart flavors. The soda is certainly the perfect beverage option for your upcoming parties or movie nights at home this fall. To make things even better, there’s a new Mountain Dew Thrashed Apple design that’ll come on the packaging. It features different Mountain Dew characters — including a tree playing the guitar and an apple trio jammin’ on bass, drums and mic — coming together to make their very own heavy metal band.

You can purchase the new Mountain Dew Thrashed Apple flavor beginning Monday, Sept. 13 exclusively at Kroger Family of Companies locations, which include stores like Kroger, Baker’s, City Market, Dillons, Food 4 Less, Fred Meyer, Fry’s, Gerbes, King Soopers, QFC, Ralph’s, and Smith’s. The beverage is available for purchase in-store or through delivery, and you can find a location near you that’s selling the drink by heading to Kroger’s store locator. You can buy the 20-ounce bottles and 12-pack 12-ounce cans, which are perfect for sharing.

Of course, Thrashed Apple isn’t the only flavor Mountain Dew has released recently. ICYMI, Mountain Dew and Cheetos dropped an epic Flamin’ Hot soda on Aug. 31, but it sold out the same day it was released. Since there isn’t word yet on if it’ll be restocked, it’s a good idea to grab some Mountain Dew Thrashed Apple to tide you over.

