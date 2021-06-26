Target and Hasbro teamed up for an epic collaboration that’ll remind you of your fave place to bargain hunt. If you love frequenting the aisles of your local Target and racking up RedCard savings, it’s safe to say Hasbro’s Monopoly: Target Edition could be your next fave for game night. If you’re hype about playing classic Monopoly with a shopping twist, here’s where to buy Monopoly: Target Edition for summer 2021 so you can shop around the board.

Target unveiled its fun collaboration with Hasbro on Thursday, June 24, and you’ve never played a Monopoly game like this before. Inspired by the fan-favorite bargains you can grab at Target and the surge in board game sales since 2020, Target’s Monopoly basically puts you on a competitive shopping trip to see who can stack up the most savings. Although the game is like classic Monopoly structurally, you’ll be shopping for Target items instead of properties as you travel around the board.

When you pass “GO,” you’ll get money and earn special savings tokens. Instead of classic Monopoly pawns, you’ll get to choose from options like the Target dog, a shopping cart, a shopping bag, and a cup of coffee. You’ll also have Target shopping �baskets to place your item cards in. Categories to shop for included on the board include pet items, food, apparel, and more.

As for collecting savings tokens, these babies will help you double or triple your savings, just like real Target Circle offers. Once all the savings tokens are on the board, the game is over, and the player who saved the most money wins the game.

Courtesy of Target

If a board game dedicated to shopping at Target sounds like your jam, you can pre-order it on Target’s website for $24.99. Those who have a Target RedCard will also score 5% off the price. If you don’t plan to preorder Monopoly: Target Edition, it will be available to purchase online and in-stores on Aug. 1. As of publication, it’s unclear how much the board game will cost, but you can probably expect it to be similar to other special edition Monopoly games at Target.

Whatever way you order Monopoly: Target Edition, you can take advantage of Target’s Drive-Up, Order Pickup, or get Same-Day Delivery with Shipt.

As you’re heading to Target to pick up the special Monopoly game, remember to check the CDC's latest guidance on social distancing and masking.