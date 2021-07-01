This Space Jam Merch Will Basically Make You An Honorary Tune Squad Member

McDonald’s and Diamond Supply Co. are getting fans hyped for the July 16 release of Space Jam: A New Legacy by dropping a merch collection fit for any member of the Looney Tunes gang. Starting on Saturday, July 3, you can show your Tune Squad Pride with on-theme lounge pieces and sportswear including jerseys and matching basketball shorts from the collaboration. You can’t find it at your local Golden Arches, so here’s where to buy McDonald’s Space Jam collection if you want in on the fun looks.

Starting on July 3 at 9 a.m. PT, you can head to Diamond Supply’s Los Angeles storefront or DiamondSupplyCo.com to shop the exclusive merchandise drop, which will be available while supplies last. If it’s your first time buying something from the skateboard lifestyle brand, you can score 10% off your purchase online. Officially called the McDonald’s x Diamond Supply Co. x Space Jam: A New Legacy Collection, the limited-edition lineup includes colorful basketball jerseys emblazoned with McDonald’s trademark yellow “M” as well as the option to pick from six Looney Tunes characters: Bugs Bunny, Lola Bunny, Taz, Sylvester, Road Runner, and Marvin the Martian. As a playful touch, the back of the jerseys feature the name of a character. There are also matching shorts available that feature Bugs Bunny, Lola Bunny, Taz, and Sylvester.

In addition to the classic jerseys and shorts combos, the collection also boasts a black cotton Tune Squad hoodie and white T-shirt that showcase all your Tune Squad favorites showing off their basketball skills.

Courtesy of McDonald's

You can score any of these four pieces, no dunking or dribbling necessary, starting from $50 for the T-shirt to $160 for the classic jerseys and $140 for the matching shorts. The hoodie retails for $120. The collection will come in sizes small through extra extra large, giving you more options to customize your fit.

This limited-edition collection will only be available while supplies last, and, with all the hype around the upcoming Space Jam movie, that’s likely not very long. If you want to ensure you get your hands on some of this merch, it’s a good idea to clear your schedule for Saturday morning and plan to visit Diamond Supply Co.’s Los Angeles location IRL or check out the company’s website early on July 3.